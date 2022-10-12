D.C. at-large candidates raise funds as campaign heats up

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Candidates for the two at-large seats on the D.C. Council are raising and spending thousands of dollars as Election Day nears, while criticizing each other for how they're amassing that cash in the increasingly heated race.

Most candidates in the city chose to take public financing for their campaigns, thus capping their contributions. In the at-large race, Kenyan R. McDuffie stands alone in raking in large donations to fund his bid to remain on the council — a difference that competing Council member Elissa Silverman (I) has sought to make into a campaign issue.

McDuffie, who represents Ward 5 as a Democrat, mounted a bid for attorney general in the primary election in which he accepted public financing. When he was thrown off the primary ballot, he decided to run instead for an at-large council seat as an independent — and was barred from accepting public financing in a second electoral bid in the same year.

That has freed McDuffie — who is running for one of two at-large seats, against incumbent lawmakers Anita Bonds (D) and Silverman and several other challengers — to accept contributions of up to $1,000 from individuals and companies, while Bonds and Silverman, who are accepting public financing, can only raise funds from individuals in amounts no greater than $100.

Most of McDuffie’s fundraising has come from big spenders. Over the past two months, McDuffie reported raising $278,199 — of which $177,000 came from donors who chipped in the $1,000 maximum, and less than $5,000 came in amounts smaller than $100.

Even with the 5-to-1 match that Silverman and other candidates who accept public financing receive in city dollars, that puts McDuffie — who also raised nearly as much in the previous two months — ahead in fundraising among his opponents who have filed their latest campaign finance reports. The report was due Monday, but some candidates had not submitted as of Wednesday, including Bonds, who won the Democratic primary and is a favorite to retain her seat.

While the top two finishers out of the field of eight will secure seats on the council, Silverman said in an interview that she mostly views seven non-Democrats as competing for one seat, the one she currently holds, while Bonds is likely to hold onto the other seat. “I’m realistic in that every pick-two race since home rule, the Democrat has come in first. I assume that will happen in this race again — I am running for reelection in the non-Democratic seat, which is my seat,” she said.

Silverman took in more than $15,000 from donors during the most recent two-month period and more than $120,000 in public funds, putting her total fundraising for the campaign at more than $366,000. She ramped up her spending on advertising and other campaign expenses during the period but still has more than $100,000 to spend before Election Day.

Graham McLaughlin, an independent running a campaign focused on making D.C. law more friendly to business development and on his background supporting people leaving prison, has raised more than $220,000, including public financing, but took in just $5,737 in new contributions during the most recent reporting period, and has already spent essentially all of his campaign cash.

Republican Giusseppe Niosi is far behind, having raised less than $21,000 total. The other candidates — former council staffer Karim Marshall and Ward 8 activist Fred Hill, both independents, and D.C. Statehood Green party candidate David Schwartzman — had not filed their latest campaign reports as of Wednesday afternoon.

Campaign finance donations emerged as a talking point during an at-large candidate forum hosted Tuesday by the Ward 6 Democrats, attended by all candidates but Bonds.

In response to a question about affordable housing, Silverman reiterated a comment from Schwartzman that the seat of city government is “occupied territory for developers.”

“There are two candidates here who, if you look at their campaign finance filings, it’s developer after developer after developer,” said Silverman, appearing to refer to McDuffie and McLaughlin, who have both run on their friendliness to city businesses.

About McDuffie’s big-spending donors, she said: “He’s talked about how he’s a council member for the entire city, but the campaign finance records don’t indicate that.”

In response, McDuffie mentioned several bills he has written, including a 2013 measure that helped tighten the city’s campaign finance laws. “They want you to focus on campaign finance records. Here’s the reality: Focus on the record of delivering results,” McDuffie said. “When people start talking about who’s donating to whom … it’s because they usually don’t have a record of delivering results.”

McLaughlin, who identified himself as “one of the two getting called out,” responded to Silverman by naming formerly incarcerated people who have contributed to his campaign and drawing attention to his donors from Wards 7 and 8, which contain many of the city’s low-income neighborhoods.

He accused Silverman of being divisive rather than focusing on how to increase the District’s affordable housing stock.

“When you say I’m bought and paid for by developers, I do take issue with that,” he said. “We can’t just say: ‘Hey, developers, you can have whatever you want.’ But I also think we need to work with housing developers and builders. If we want production in this city, if we want more supply, we have to have somebody build it.”

Still, Silverman in a Wednesday tweet doubled down on the notion.

“Campaigns are about contrasts. The contrast is clear: There’s the candidate of LLCs & developers, smashing $500 and $1,000 buttons,” she tweeted. “Then here’s my campaign, relying on the support of working families w hundreds and hundreds of small donors.”

Less than an hour later, McDuffie tweeted a list of bills he has written during his decade as a council member: “There are reports, and then there are results,” he wrote.

In the mayoral election, incumbent Muriel E. Bowser has outpaced opponents in fundraising even with the restrictions of accepting public financing. Bowser, who won the Democratic primary and is widely expected to win a third term, has raised more than $650,000 in small-dollar local donations over the course of the primary and general election campaigns, and most recently raised more than $54,000, including public financing, over the past two months. Independent challenger Red Grant raised just over $15,000 in that same time and Republican Stacia Hall raised $3,800 (more than half of it a check from the Republican Party), both while electing not to take public financing.

