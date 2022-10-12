Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You may think that history is what happened long ago, but Laura Brower Hagood wants you to think about history differently. She also wants you to enjoy a free beer and a discount taco. Hagood is the executive director of the DC History Center, which is hosting its first Open Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is like our coming out party,” Hagood told me. “This is our first major public event on-site and in person. It’s going to be a showcase of everything we do here in this building and an invitation to discover Mount Vernon Square and all of our neighbors and partners.”

Discovering Mount Vernon Square — at Massachusetts and New York avenues NW — means discovering the handsome building the historical society is in: the Carnegie Library, opened in 1903 with a donation from steel magnate Andrew Carnegie. But it also means discovering more recent neighbors, like Prost, a Bavarian beer bar at 919 Fifth St. NW, and Rebel Taco, a Mexican restaurant that just opened at Fifth and K NW. Both are among local businesses offering discounts through an Open Day reward card. (To register for the free event, go to dchistory.org/event/open-day/.)

“I think we’re very cognizant of our building existing in a neighborhood,” said Maren Orchard, the society’s program manager. It’s important, she said, to highlight the neighbors.

“Also, downtown has gotten a little sleepy,” Hagood said. “Offices are not really back. We wanted to give people a reason to come downtown, rediscover this part of the city, inject some life into the community.”

We’ve all been a little sleepy the last couple of years, along with wheezy, sneezy, achy and anxious. Even if we haven’t tested positive for You Know What, we’ve been affected by it. And things haven’t been easy for the DC History Center, which had to shut down for a while pre-virus when mold was found in the building and then had to get used to sharing the renovated building with a high-profile tenant: Apple, which opened a store there in 2019.

And then, like so many places, it had to shut its doors for months when the pandemic was at its peak.

“I think people lost track of the Carnegie Library,” Hagood said. “Many have not come inside to look at the beautiful renovations.”

So, here’s your chance to see them, and to see a very cool exhibit called “The Big Picture,” which features massive enlargements of panoramic photos of places and people in Washington. You can browse the Kiplinger Research Library and learn about the society’s journal, “Washington History.” Walking tours will be led by Off the Mall Tours and the 1882 Foundation, an organization devoted to sharing the history of Chinese people in Washington.

Local authors will be on hand to discuss their books. They include photographer Chip Py (author of “DC Go-Go: Ten Years Backstage”), Alison M. Parker (“Unceasing Militant: The Life of Mary Church Terrell”), Briana Thomas (“Black Broadway in Washington D.C.”) and Charlie Clark (“George Washington Parke Custis: A Rarefied Life in America’s First Family”).

There is storytelling for children and chalk art sponsored by the Touchstone Gallery.

The mammoth convention center dominates the neighborhood now. Before that, the Northern Liberty Market, later called the Center Market, stood a few blocks away.

“I think of Mount Vernon Square as a gathering place over hundreds of years,” Orchard said.

I confess I worried about how the pandemic would affect people’s appetites for history. It certainly affected access to research materials. So did the renovations at DC History and at the nearby Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, home to what’s now called the People’s Archive.

“I would say we’ve seen a real deepening of interest,” Hagood said.

Part of that may stem from being force fed a whole lot of history over the last few years, in the form of covid, the Black Lives Matter protests, the Jan. 6 insurrection …

“The experience of living through historic times has clued us in to a desire to understand why we are where we are,” she said. “We've done a whole range of programming looking at the social challenges we’re dealing with today. This is a community that's deeply passionate about our history.”

And if you can get a free beer and buy-two-get-one-free taco, so much the better.

