Man charged with murder in Prince George’s

A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder in a homicide Sunday night in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police said. Robert Arthur Carter, of no fixed address, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Ronan Breaux, 60, of District Heights, police said. He is being held without bond at the county jail.

Offices responded to a report of a pedestrian struck about 10:20 p.m. in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road, police said. When they arrived, officers found Breaux suffering from trauma in a gas station parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said Carter and Breaux had arrived together at the gas station, according to an initial investigation. During a dispute, Carter “intentionally struck” Breaux with his vehicle, police allege. He was taken into custody at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether Carter has an attorney.

