The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man charged with murder in Prince George’s

Police allege Robert Arthur Carter intentionally hit a man with his vehicle in a parking lot

By
October 12, 2022 at 10:02 p.m. EDT
(iStock)

A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder in a homicide Sunday night in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights, Prince George’s County police said.

Robert Arthur Carter, of no fixed address, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Ronan Breaux, 60, of District Heights, police said. He is being held without bond at the county jail.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Offices responded to a report of a pedestrian struck about 10:20 p.m. in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road, police said. When they arrived, officers found Breaux suffering from trauma in a gas station parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said Carter and Breaux had arrived together at the gas station, according to an initial investigation. During a dispute, Carter “intentionally struck” Breaux with his vehicle, police allege. He was taken into custody at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether Carter has an attorney.

Loading...