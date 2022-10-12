Man struck, killed on I-95 after leaving disabled car

Gift Article Share

A motorist was killed on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County on Tuesday after stepping out of his disabled car, the Virginia State Police said. The man was struck by another vehicle around 3 p.m. after he got out of his car on the shoulder of the highway to see what was wrong, police said.

His car was stopped on the southbound shoulder at the 169 mile marker, in the Newington area, according to state police.

They said he was returning to the car when the other vehicle ran off the road and struck him. He died at a hospital, police said. No name was immediately available.

The car that hit him “attempted to leave the scene but was stopped by witnesses,” state police said in a statement.

The incident remained under investigation, police said Tuesday night.

