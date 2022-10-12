Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Five years ago, I found myself waiting for a comment from a police officer who had shot three people in just over three years, including an unarmed man he chased down an alley and fatally injured. The officer had been fired, and then in a pattern that has become all too common across the country, got his job back.

I had contacted him to let him know we planned to run a story about his history on the force and offer him the chance to share his perspective.

His response came in a text.

“No comment,” he wrote, followed by an obscenity.

Before working on that story, which ran in 2017 as part of a Washington Post investigative project that detailed how fired law enforcement officers are routinely rehired, I was naive. I had covered the criminal justice system long enough to know it often took community outrage and decisions by the top brass for officers to lose their jobs. But, like many people, I also believed that when officers committed crimes and other acts egregious enough to get them fired, they stayed off the force.

Except they don’t. Many get their jobs back and, at a high cost to taxpayers, often receive back pay for the years it takes to make that happen.

They have returned after being convicted of sexual assaults.

They have returned after being charged with child abuse.

They have returned after their bosses have evaluated their behavior and decided the public is less safe with them carrying a gun.

About a week ago, the Office of the D.C. Auditor released a report that detailed the Metropolitan Police Department’s record when it comes to terminating officers. The findings show that 37 fired D.C. officers got their jobs back between 2015 and 2021, and they collectively received more than $14 million in back pay.

“On average, it took approximately eight years to terminate and reinstate an MPD officer,” the report reads. “The average amount of backpay the District was required to pay the officer was $374,000. The labor from several D.C. government agencies to support the arbitration and appeals function cost an estimated $895,000 annually.”

The report is important because it highlights the difficulty the police department has faced in getting rid of officers deemed unfit for the job, and what that means for public safety. “It is the mission of the MPD to safeguard the District of Columbia and protect its residents and visitors,” the report says. “The reinstatement of officers terminated for misconduct increases the risk that MPD will not fully achieve its mission.”

But as I read through the report, it occurred to me that it could also serve as a guide for what other communities across the country should be demanding to know about their police departments. The nation’s capital is unique in many ways, but its struggle with firing unwanted officers is not.

“ODCA’s analyses of District of Columbia police terminations and reinstatements were consistent with national trends,” reads a line in the report.

For too long the processes that lead to fired officers being rehired have occurred out of the public eye. Getting detailed information about those cases has required filing public records requests, digging through court documents and building sources from within police departments. But it shouldn’t be that hard.

Every community deserves to know how many officers on its streets have been fired and rehired, how they got their jobs back and how much that process has cost taxpayers.

Revealing that information is not anti-police. It is pro-police in that if done consistently and transparently, it stands to build trust between communities and the many officers who perform in ways every day that honor their badges.

In earlier columns, I have told you about some of the positive actions taken by D.C. officers. I have also told you about community complaints filed against D.C. officers that have eroded the public’s trust.

I have done that in hopes of pushing us away from the easy narratives of the police vs. the public, and toward more complex conversations that will hopefully produce solutions that improve public safety.

Having cops with troublesome pasts and concerning temperament on police forces does not benefit the public, other officers or the men and women who have to supervise them.

The recent D.C. report offers details about individual cases. It describes an officer as being found guilty in a criminal court after he was charged with exposing his genitals to women in a parking lot. Another officer, according to the report, got into a confrontation with a grocery store cashier and later, when talking about the incident, said, “Illegal immigrants need to go back to where they came from.” She also used a slur for gay people after another confrontation, the report says.

In other cases, officers were charged with behavior that included soliciting an undercover officer posing as a prostitute, striking a handcuffed individual in the head several times with an elbow, and sexual abuse. The report describes one officer as pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated after his vehicle crossed the center line on a road and hit another vehicle. After the crash, according to the report, a female passenger was found unconscious and partially nude on the floor of his passenger seat, along with his loaded and unholstered firearm.

All of those officers got their jobs back and received back pay.

The report found that some of the 37 officers were reinstated because the police department failed “to meet deadlines, follow procedures, and provide adequate evidence.” But the most common reason the firings were overturned, it found, was because an arbitrator, or third-party reviewer, determined that the punishment was excessive for the officer’s misconduct. The city, according to my colleague’s reporting, has not used arbitration since the city passed emergency legislation in 2020 that made it easier for the police chief to fire officers.

The report offers recommendations for city officials who are addressing the patterns it found, and it is in the interest of D.C. residents to watch what officials do with those.

It is also in the interest of people who live outside the city, since the issues highlighted in the report exist in communities across the country, many that don’t have governments that are looking as closely at their police departments.

That case I wrote about for The Post’s investigative project did not take place in the District, but it had a common link. The Philadelphia police commissioner who tried to fire that officer was Charles H. Ramsey, who served as D.C. police chief.

More than that colorful “no comment” I received at the time, what Ramsey had to say about being forced to reinstate fired officers stayed with me.

“It’s demoralizing, but not just to the chief,” he said. “It’s demoralizing to the rank and file who really don’t want to have those kinds of people in their ranks. It causes a tremendous amount of anxiety in the public. Our credibility is shot whenever these things happen.”

