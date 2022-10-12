In Virginia’s 2nd District, Luria, Kiggans meet for a fiery first debate

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and her Republican challenger state Sen. Jen A. Kiggans (Virginia Beach) met for their first debate Wednesday afternoon — replete with fiery, at times tense exchanges on energy policy, abortion and the economy, occasionally veering into personal attacks. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The race in the Virginia Beach-anchored district is one of the most competitive in the nation, one Republicans see as essential in their bid to take control of Congress after the November midterms. And on Wednesday Luria and Kiggans — both pioneering female Navy veterans — eschewed their usual mild-mannered demeanors to offer the Hampton Roads business community starkly differing messages about their visions for the nation.

Kiggans repeatedly sought to tie Luria to President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and what she called their failed economic policies in a time of high inflation, decrying what she called wasteful spending and noting more than a half-dozen times that Luria voted with Pelosi “99 percent of the time.” “If you take anything away from today, I want you to take away that statistic,” she said in her closing statement, adding that “the wasteful taxes and tax increases must stop” and new leadership in Congress was needed.

Luria, on the other hand, repeatedly assailed Kiggans for not offering solutions to the economic challenges she described, defending her votes for the Inflation Reduction Act as a major investment in clean energy that she said benefits the coastal district. She reserved her sharpest attacks on Kiggans on the issues of abortion and Kiggans’s hesitance to acknowledge Biden was legitimately elected, invoking her vote for a $70 million partisan effort to audit Virginia’s 2020 election.

“There’s certain cases where I’m not your candidate,” Luria, who serves on the House committee investigating Jan. 6, said in a boisterous closing statement seemingly directed more at Kiggans than the audience. “I am not your candidate if you think the election was stolen. I’m not your candidate if you think $70 million of state taxpayer money should go to a forensic audit of the 2020 election in a state Biden won by 10 points and there’s no hint of election fraud. I’m not your candidate if you want to criticize the FBI for doing their job and enforcing federal law.”

The debate, hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, was moderated by Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate in the Virginia House and now the executive director of Virginia Free, a pro-business organization.

The debate started out with the economy, which polling has shown remains a top issue for voters this year as inflation remains at a 40-year high. Saxman asked how the candidates would rate the economy and what policies they would support to improve it.

Kiggans, who rated the economy a 1 — “maybe a half” — said the country should find more domestic energy sources, maintain the Keystone Pipeline and export more domestic energy to reduce gas prices, while blaming the state of the economy on spending in Washington. She said the country could reduce inflation by lowering gas prices, noting its broader effect on prices and its impact on people on fixed incomes. “These are the people who are hurting out there, and that’s a direct result of this 40-year high inflation that we are feeling,” she said.

Luria, who rated the economy a 6, said the United States needs to be “energy independent” to reduce inflation, and blamed high gas prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin. She advocated an “all-of-the-above” approach with investments in renewable energy, including nuclear power and including offshore wind, which she called the “hugest economic opportunity and driver for Hampton Roads to diversify the economy in our lifetimes.”

“My opponent has rejected all of the measures that we have taken — in the bipartisan infrastructure package, to improve the transmission grid; in the Inflation Reduction Act to promote all of these types of advances in renewable energy, including nuclear, which will ultimately lower the cost of energy.”

Kiggans, though she reiterated her opposition to those bills, said she does support expanding nuclear energy in general — one of a couple narrow places where the candidates agree. She added that what she opposes is “government mandates” about clean energy, noting she did not want to see Virginia becoming like California.

Things started to get more heated from there — as Luria managed to turn the conversation about energy policy toward abortion, an issue that has dominated the race on the airwaves as Luria has run numerous attacks accusing Kiggans of wanting to ban abortion nationally, which Kiggans says isn’t true.

“If you don’t want Virginia to become like California in terms of clean energy, you certainly want it to become like Texas for lack of access to reproductive health care,” she said to Kiggans.

When Kiggans did not respond to Luria’s barb during her rebuttal, touting Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s approach to energy policy, Luria pushed harder on abortion.

“She chose not to address it, but she clearly wants to tell you how to live your life if you’re a woman who’s dying because of a complicated pregnancy,” Luria said, echoing the message that has run on TV in her political ads. “She certainly wants to tell you that if you’re a 10-year-old who’s a rape or incest victim, you can’t get an abortion in Virginia.”

Kiggans responded in kind, accusing Luria of lying about her.

“I know we came here today to talk about business issues, but my opponent can’t, because she has nothing the Democrats will offer for solutions to this,” Kiggans said. “I want to be clear about me being a pro-life candidate who believes that we should discuss abortion with compassion.”

Kiggans added that she supports abortion in cases of rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother and does not want to ban abortion federally.

Luria then noted Kiggans has said she was running to “protect the sanctity of life” — drawing a rebuke from the moderator as she pressed Kiggans before being afforded time to speak, and Luria apologized.

Saxman asked the candidates both to explain their positions and specific restrictions that they support, notably after Kiggans accused Luria of never explaining that. Kiggans called Luria an “abortion extremist” for voting for the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would not allow states to ban abortion before fetal viability, but would allow states to pass restrictions on abortion after viability.

Luria said she voted to codify Roe v. Wade and believes a woman’s decision about abortion is between her and her doctor, family and faith. Without being specific, she said she supports “reasonable restrictions,” though Luria did say she believed Virginia’s state law was aligned with Roe and that she would support something similar on the federal level. Virginia’s law restricts abortion after the second trimester unless a woman’s life is at risk or her health could be substantially impaired, as certified by three physicians.

Kiggans continued to be unclear about her position on a 15-week abortion ban, which has been introduced in Congress. State Attorney General Jason S. Miyares (R) told CNN while speaking as her surrogate that she would support a 15-week ban. But during the debate, Kiggans said, “It’s a state-level issue right now. I think Governor Youngkin has proposed things like a 15-week ban. It’s a discussion to be had, to be decided, at the state level. But a common-sense restriction is something I support.”

On other issues, the candidates agreed on the threat posed by China and the need to have a defense budget that keeps up with China and exceeds China in shipbuilding capacity. In Virginia’s 2nd, a military-heavy district, defense spending is heavily intertwined with the local economy, and while Kiggans accused Luria of not doing enough from her perch as vice chair of the House Armed Services Committee, Luria touted her personal efforts to successfully add billions to the defense budget.

On the final question, Saxman asked the candidates to address the divisive political climate, including false claims about invalid election results.

Luria, who serves on the House committee investigating Jan. 6, said Republicans have failed to have the courage “to stand up and actually say it’s wrong that we had a violent insurrection at the Capitol, and it wasn’t just the events of Jan. 6,” she said, turning to President Donald Trump’s stolen-election lies.

“We still have a clear and present danger in this country because of that political rhetoric,” she said.

She accused Kiggans of engaging in “political expediency in everything she does.”

“First of all, shame on you for attacking my character as a fellow female Naval officer,” Kiggans responded. “Second of all, I’d like to address election integrity. It’s an issue I care a lot about because it’s a cornerstone of our democracy.”

She said that Jan. 6 was “a dark day, and people who broke the law that day need to be held accountable, but I really go back to what the root of the problem is, which is election integrity.”

When questioned in past interviews about whether she acknowledges Biden was legitimately elected, Kiggans said he lives in the White House but would not give a clear answer to the question, which led Luria to call her an “election denier.”

The debate was one of three scheduled between the candidates as the campaign reaches its final stretch. The race is considered a toss-up, though after redistricting the district became a bit friendlier for Republicans, raising their hopes that they could flip the seat.

