Judge tosses DOJ bid to compel Steve Wynn to register as China agent

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit to compel casino mogul and Republican megadonor Steve Wynn to register as an agent of China, handing a setback to the U.S. government’s intensifying efforts to police foreign influence in American politics. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg of Washington, D.C., in a 20-page opinion, made no determination about whether Wynn, former chief executive of Wynn Resorts, in fact acted as an agent of Beijing in advancing its interests in 2017 through his relationship with President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

But the judge said despite his reservations, the government had no legal authority to force Wynn to register retroactively after his alleged relationship with Chinese authorities ended under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). The Justice Department brought the first lawsuit to compel registration under FARA in more than 30 years against Wynn last May in a sign of stepped-up enforcement of the 1938 law, which was originally enacted to target Nazi propaganda.

Advertisement

Boasberg said he agreed that compelling disclosure by Wynn was “plainly consistent with the central goal of FARA,” and did not dispute that even retroactive disclosure by former agents would reveal “information that [FARA] says the public needs.” Nevertheless, the judge concluded, “While the goals of FARA are laudable, this Court is bound to apply the statute as interpreted by the D.C. Circuit. And that requires dismissal.”

Wynn, a former finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, was accused of relaying a request from senior Chinese official Guo Wengui asking that the Trump administration remove a Chinese national who had sought asylum in the United States. Wynn’s activities from at least June 2017 through August 2017, prosecutors asserted, included discussing Beijing’s interests directly with Trump during a dinner in June 2017 and providing Guo’s passport photos to the president’s secretary. Wynn, the government argues, was acting at the behest of the Chinese official, Sun Lijun, then-vice minister for public security, as well as of the Chinese government itself.

Wynn at the time acted out of a desire to protect significant business interests involving casinos he owned and operated in Macao, a part of China, the Justice Department alleged, and the department had ordered Wynn to register three times without success.

Advertisement

In a written statement, Wynn attorneys Reid Weingarten and Robert Luskin said: “We are delighted that the District Court today dismissed the government’s ill-conceived lawsuit against Steve Wynn. Mr. Wynn never acted as an agent of the Chinese government and never lobbied on its behalf. This is a claim that should never have been filed, and the Court agreed.”

Guo, who left China in 2014 and was later charged with corruption, was not named in the complaint but has previously been identified by prosecutors.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately comment.

In a news release last May, Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said that the suit demonstrated the department’s commitment to ensuring “transparency in our democratic system.”

“Where a foreign government uses an American as its agent to influence policy decisions in the United States, FARA gives the American people a right to know,” Olsen said at the time.

Advertisement

Wynn stepped down as RNC finance chairman in January 2018 and as CEO of Wynn Resorts the following month in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied. He and his wife have remained prolific political donors, contributing about $2.5 million to Republican candidates and committees in the first three months of this year, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

GiftOutline Gift Article