Adnan Syed is a free man, eyeing exoneration. Here’s what we know.

The ankle monitor came off on Tuesday, and after more than two decades in prison, Adnan Syed was free of the legal system, at least for now. It was a long and complicated road to that point. Syed was convicted in 2000 of the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Hae Min Lee, but he rose to fame in 2014, when his case was featured on the true-crime podcast “Serial.” He had long maintained his innocence, and in 2016, a judge ordered a new trial, only to have the state’s highest court reverse that decision.

The tide started to turn last month, and Syed walked out of a Baltimore courthouse Sept. 19 after a judge granted prosecutors’ request to vacate his conviction, agreeing that there were deficiencies in how evidence was turned over to defense attorneys. Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn gave prosecutors 30 days to decide whether to retry Syed.

Then, on Tuesday, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby dropped charges against Syed and declared that “the case is over” and that he had been “wrongly convicted.”

But is it over? And what of Lee’s family, who are now left with no one charged in their loved one’s murder? We’re answering some of your questions about the matter.

Is there any chance the conviction could be reinstated? Could he be retried?

If you ask Mosby, this is it for Syed. Experts also say it probably is. But Lee’s family has appealed the judge’s order vacating Syed’s conviction, and that technically remains a live case. Syed’s defense attorney cautioned that because the litigation is ongoing, Syed isn’t in the clear, but very close. The Maryland Court of Special Appeals on Wednesday gave Lee’s family 15 days to show why their appeal should not be dismissed as moot, in light of prosecutors’ decision to drop the charges against Syed.

Is Adnan Syed exonerated?

As it stands now, Syed is neither charged with nor convicted of a crime. But there is a separate process for the court to declare him innocent, and prosecutors and defense attorneys have said they will try to make that happen.

Erica Suter, Syed’s defense attorney, said Tuesday that she is working with the state’s attorney to begin the process of certifying Syed’s innocence.

According to Maryland code, a person charged with or convicted of a crime may file a petition for a writ of actual innocence. The petition must state the grounds on which it is based, describe newly discovered evidence, and distinguish the new evidence from claims made in prior petitions.

What’s this new DNA evidence?

Mosby previously said the future of Syed’s case would depend, in large part, on the results of new DNA testing. She said she would certify his innocence if the analysis came back inconclusive and would consider seeking a retrial if the tests pointed to Syed.

She ordered tests on Lee’s underwear, bra, shirt, pantyhose, jacket and shoes — all items that she said had never before been tested for DNA. These tests were made possible by a new type of technology that can detect DNA left behind when someone touches a surface.

Most items came back without usable samples, but on Friday, Mosby learned the results from DNA detected on Lee’s shoes. She said that DNA belonged to “multiple contributors” but, critically, not to Syed.

Could there be another trial?

It is possible there could be a new trial — but if there was, it would almost certainly be with new suspects, not Syed.

Mosby’s office uncovered evidence that showed prosecutors had known of two other potential suspects — including at least one who had a motive to kill Lee. Authorities have not released the names of the suspects and said they are still investigating the case. If Mosby did charge someone new in the case, she would have to contend with the investigation’s troubled history, along with the fact that witnesses’ memories have probably faded over the years.

Who are the other suspects?

Prosecutors have identified two suspects in the case but have been careful not to name them, or offer many details about the evidence against them, while police continue to investigate. In a previous court filing, prosecutors said the two “may be involved individually or may be involved together” and made references to them as “one of the suspects,” without clarifying which person they were referring to. Here is what we know:

Both suspects were known to investigators at the time of the original trial, according to Mosby. At least one of them had a motive to kill Lee, her office said, and had previously said “he would make [Lee] disappear. He would kill her.” One suspect had relatives who lived near the grassy lot where Lee’s car was found. One suspect, after the original trial, was convicted of attacking a different woman in her car. One was convicted of rape and sexual assault after the trial.

Did ‘Serial’ play a role in Syed’s release?

If you ask Syed’s former attorney, the answer is yes. When Justin Brown met his client more than a decade ago, no one knew the name Adnan Syed, Brown said. No one seemed to care, either, when Brown struggled to reach a woman, Asia McClain, who he believed was an alibi witness who could help free Syed.

By Brown’s account, that all changed in 2014, when investigative journalist Sarah Koenig took an interest in the story and transformed it into “Serial.” That podcast quickly became a global phenomenon — and so did Syed.

Brown said the podcast, which included interviews with McClain, helped him connect with her.

“I always get asked the question, ‘Did ‘Serial’ help the case?’ ” he said in a previous interview. “It absolutely did help. It brought us Asia McClain, which kept this thing alive.”

Others who have studied the case agree that the podcast played a role in Syed’s freedom.

“Were it not for the popularity of this podcast, it’s highly likely that he’d still be behind bars,” said Kent Bausman, a sociology professor at Maryville University in St. Louis.

But it is important to remember that Serial came out in 2014, and Syed did not walk free until eight years later. There were many failed attempts to vacate his conviction. Experts agree that it took a rare confluence of people and policy: savvy friends devoted to his cause, a prosecutor with a history doing defense work, a new law around juvenile sentences, and the millions of podcast listeners who called attention to inconsistencies in the trial that put Syed in prison.

