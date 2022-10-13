Convicted rapist indicted in sexual assaults on children in D.C., Pr. George’s

Gift Article Share

Prosecutors charged Alphonso Owens, 42, with multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse, child sexual abuse and burglary in connection with two sexual assaults that occurred within a month of each other in 2011.

On Oct. 29, 2011, authorities said, Owens climbed through an 11-year-old child’s bedroom window as she was sleeping in her family’s ground-floor apartment in the Fort Stanton area of Southeast Washington. Authorities said Owens threatened to kill the child if she screamed and then sexually assaulted her and fled out of the same window.

The girl, prosecutors said, woke up her mother and told her about the assault. Her mother then called police.

Earlier this week, a grand jury in Prince George’s County indicted Owens on charges that he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old child in that child’s home, one month before the D.C. attack.

Cold-case and sexual assault detectives in both jurisdictions, suspecting both cases were connected, used DNA found at each crime scene to link Owens to the assaults, according to prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in the District.

Owen’s next hearing in D.C. Superior Court is scheduled for Dec. 9.

