The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of Oct. 13-19

Listen 17 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thursday, Oct. 13 National Gallery Nights: Trick or Treat at the National Gallery of Art: All the free tickets for the National Gallery’s second after-hours event of the season disappeared quickly on Oct. 6, but there are still two ways to get into the arty party, which includes “spooky” gallery talks, a screening of “Gremlins” scored by Shaolin Jazz, pop-up performances and DJ RBI. The first is to be online before 10 a.m. Thursday — start clicking refresh at, say, 9:58 — to try to claim a “limited number of passes” when they become available. Or you can take your chances and show up at the East Building and try to grab first-come, first-served passes at the door, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Either way, good luck. 6 to 9 p.m. Free.

Middleburg Film Festival: The Middleburg Film Festival, says Washington Post critic Ann Hornaday, “is one of the few regional film festivals that seems to have punched above its weight from the very beginning.” Over the last decade, it’s built a strong reputation through a mix of buzz and intimacy, with early screenings of Oscar winners, such as “Spotlight,” “Moonlight” and “Green Book,” and appearances by Kenneth Branagh, Emma Stone and Dakota Johnson. This year’s festival is the largest ever, and while many of the events with filmmaker Q&As are sold out, there are chances to see such selections as the #MeToo film “She Said” and Florian Zeller’s “The Son” before everyone else is talking about them. Through Sunday. Film times vary; most screenings $18.

Pumpkin Painting Party at Slash Run: The first of three Halloween craft events at Petworth’s Slash Run has an early, kid-friendly start time, though it’s open to all ages and runs well after the little ones should be in bed. Tickets include pumpkins and paint, and spooky movies are on the projection screen all night. (Get there before 7 p.m. for half-price drafts.) 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. $15.

Advertisement

Spellling at Songbyrd: Spellling — real name: Chrystia “Tia” Cabral — knows how to sing in delicate whispers, but her elocution can contradict that daintiness. She likes to lean into the drama of her songs, elongating words by overemphasizing certain syllables — a playful antithesis to the articulation-isn’t-important attitude that prevails across so much of today’s pop music. Spellling’s third and latest album, “The Turning Wheel,” saw the singer step into a lusher production style, featuring orchestra arrangements, grandiose piano playing — the works. Her previous projects, however, including her 2017 debut, “Pantheon of Me,” relied more on the singular charm of her voice to build the vividly mystical world her songs inhabit. But that doesn’t mean Spellling’s voice takes a back seat whenever the production becomes fuller. Over the serene strings of “The Future,” she bemoans a love that can’t work because of two people in two different places, singing with signature sweetness about how “I live in the future, future / Too many years apart.” The effect is dizzying, as if she’s truly singing across time. 7 p.m. $16-$18.

Friday, Oct. 14

‘Last Call: Beer Histories, Now’ at the National Museum of American History: For the first time since 2019, the Smithsonian Food History Weekend includes an in-person, after-hours program dedicated to beer history. This year’s theme, ¡Salud! to American Latinos in Beer, marks the opening of the Molina Family Latino Gallery at the National Museum of American History. Four Latino-owned breweries, including Chicago’s Casa Humilde Cerveceria and San Diego’s Mujeres Brew House, will be “talking about how they’re brewing, and how the ingredients they pick are inspired by their Latin roots, dishes or flavors, or experiences” that they grew up with, says Theresa McCulla, the curator of the museum’s American Brewing History Initiative. Liz Garibay of the Chicago Brewseum moderates the discussion. Beyond samples of eight beers and small bites, the evening includes access to museum exhibits and a chance to see beer history artifacts that aren’t usually on public display. 7 to 9 p.m. $40.

Advertisement

‘A Speakeasy Evening: Welcome Home!’ at the National Museum of African American History and Culture: “Inspired by the Speakeasy clubs of the Harlem Renaissance,” this evening for the LGBTQ community includes music, comedy, games, art and a discussion about “Ballroom and Beyond,” as well as food and drinks. A special discussion for people ages 13 to 24 precedes the main program. 7:30 p.m. Free; registration required.

Air Boss West Coast IPA tapping at Valor Brewpub: Jeff Hancock, the co-founder and brewmaster of DC Brau, announced in July that he was moving on from the company. He’s now taken over as brewmaster at Valor Brewpub on Barracks Row and is set to unveil his first beer: Air Boss West Coast IPA, named after the officer responsible for aircraft operations on an aircraft carrier. Hancock describes it as a light-bodied IPA with moderate bitterness and “bold hop aromas,” brewed with classic Cascade, Centennial, Amarillo and Warrior hops. Look for a robust porter rolling out on Oct. 21 or soon after, as Hancock continues to get the brewpub shipshape. 5 p.m. Free.

Sudan Archives at the Black Cat: Sudan Archives is the alter ego of Brittney Parks, a singer-songwriter and experimental artist who learned to play the violin — the instrument central to her songs — by ear. Her 2019 debut, “Athena,” was full of lush compositions with deceptively pop-friendly melodies, like on “Confessions,” and songs that confronted expectations of Black women in music, especially where the violin is concerned: Song title “Black Vivaldi Sonata” is a shot across the bow, in more ways than one. Her latest album, “Natural Brown Prom Queen,” confronts those issues even more unapologetically. “It’s my time to have joy — to have Black girl joy,” she told NPR. “Making art, loving, dancing.” 8 p.m. $20.

Advertisement

Louie Vega at Flash: Louie Vega is one of the most important DJs in house music, from his time at the Sound Bar and Palladium in New York in the 1980s, through his remixing in Masters at Work, to more recent appearances at Cielo. Deftly combining salsa, Afrobeats and hip-hop into his relentless sets, Vega is, simply, DJ royalty. He’s headlining a set at Florida Avenue’s intimate Flash, alongside D.C.’s Keenan Orr, while Jaden Thompson, a resident at London’s Fabric, takes over the club’s Green Room. 10 p.m. $30.

Saturday, Oct. 15

14th annual American Indian Festival at Patuxent River Park: Archaeologists excavating Native American sites near Jug Bay have found evidence of habitation dating back more than 12,000 years. Patuxent River Park is the perfect place to explore millennia of local culture, with traditional and contemporary dance, song and storytelling from representatives of different tribes during the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission’s annual festival. Meet birds of prey, try archery, go on a pony ride, or learn about Native American technology and how archaeologists are uncovering the history of those who lived on this land long before Europeans arrived. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Some activities, such as pony rides, have a nominal charge.

Advertisement

DC History Center Open Day: For a brief period in the early 2000s, the Carnegie Library in Mount Vernon Square — the historic Beaux-Arts building that now houses D.C.’s most beautiful Apple store — was home to the City Museum of Washington. It was designed to be a showcase of D.C. history, and while it never attracted enough paying customers, the building still contains the DC History Center, which includes collections of archival documents, books, photographs, maps and genealogical resources, as well as exhibit spaces. Get to know the center during its Open Day, which includes meet-and-greets with local authors, talks about using the Kiplinger Research Library’s collections, tours of the building and surrounding neighborhoods, discussions of LGTBQ and Latinx history, live music, and family story time. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Distillery Lane Ciderworks Fall Harvest Weekend: The orchards at Distillery Lane Ciderworks teem with more than 45 varieties of unusual apples, such as the Newtown Pippin, the Roxbury Russet and the Kingston Black. This fall, the Frederick County farm is going to be open for only two weekends, and for fans of tart, crisp ciders — with or without alcohol — it’s worth the drive. October’s event features eight ciders to sample, either in flights or by the glass, as well as 18 or 19 varieties of apples to taste and purchase, says owner Rob Miller, who will be leading tours of the orchard throughout the weekend. (Look for apple cider doughnuts made with juice from Distillery Lane’s fruit.) Other attractions include beekeeping demonstrations and honey tastings and the debut of two low-alcohol vinegar drinks, made by blending cider-based vinegar, honey and aronia berries. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Washington Performing Arts’ Tregaron Unplugged: The Tregaron Conservancy is one of D.C.’s great outdoor neighborhood spaces, with rolling grassy lawns, benches surrounding a burbling pond and trails leading off into the woods. And this weekend, the 13-acre park becomes an outdoor concert venue, thanks to Washington Performing Arts. Bring a picnic and blanket to enjoy jazz, chamber music, roots and other styles in a stunning setting. Beyond performances, there are musical activities for families and a pair of outdoor yoga sessions. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Free.

Advertisement

Arlington Hard Cider and Doughnut Festival: With so many drink-focused fall festivals this month, it can be a challenge to differentiate them, much less to pick one (or a few) to spend a precious weekend afternoon exploring. This one is a little different from the bunch: It’s part bar crawl, part doughnut festival. Four Arlington locations (within walking distance of one another) host guests for drink specials, offering over 1,000 free doughnuts between four bars, with seasonal flavors like maple bacon, caramel apple bar and orange cinnamon roll. Start at Arlington Rooftop Bar and Grill and hit Mexicali Blues, Rhodeside and Ragtime for specials on hard cider and seltzers. 2 to 8 p.m. $24.99-$26.99.

Rock the Core Cider and Beer Festival: Looking for a cider festival with a bit more variation? This Hook Hall event features unlimited tastings of more than 30 ciders and craft beers from cideries and breweries around the country. The day is divided into two sessions (afternoon and evening), but both feature live music and local eats. Full pours of Bold Rock Cider and Hook Hall Lager are included in the ticket price. VIP tickets will let you take home a 12-pack curated assortment of fall ciders. 2 to 4:30 p.m.; 6 to 8:30 p.m. $24.99 to $50.99.

Dia de los Muertos Food and Film in the Park: The Mexican Cultural Institute is among the sponsors of this family-friendly seasonal celebration in Franklin Square. Bring the kids for a screening of “Coco,” and stick around for live music and performances and vendors selling pan de muerto, Mexican hot chocolate and other treats. Note that registering for the film doesn’t guarantee a seat, but those with reservations “will be prioritized in the preferred seating area.” Noon to 9 p.m. Free.

Advertisement

Georgetown Harvest Market: Fans of Georgetown’s springtime French Market will find this Book Hill event similar, if with a bit more fall flair. Expect sidewalk shopping, outdoor dining, live music, and family-friendly events like pumpkin and face painting along Wisconsin Avenue between O Street and Reservoir Road both days. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Adams Morgan Porchfest: The biggest Porchfest yet had planned to bring more than 70 local bands to Adams Morgan’s streets on Oct. 1, before the weather pushed the party back two weeks. This weekend, you can finally catch nonstop performances on 17 porches, patios and stoops. Pick up maps and free wristbands at the corner of Columbia and Adams Mill roads for discounts at businesses like Roofers Union ($5 select IPAs) and the Diner (all-day happy hour and discounted lavender lemonade). Expect a range of genres from bluegrass and classic rock to rap and reggae. 2 to 6 p.m. Free.

Peach Pit Anniversary at DC9: The city’s top monthly ’90s dance party marks 13 years with what’s sure to be a packed dance floor at DC9. DJ-about-town Matt Bailer pulls from a wide variety of hits during his sets, but expect at least one tribute to Coolio. Worth noting: Unlike at most Peach Pit events, tickets will only be sold at the door, so get there early. 10:30 p.m. $10 before midnight, $15 after.

Advertisement

Red Derby Anniversary: The Red Derby has come a long way from its days as a pop-up bar above a nondescript restaurant in Adams Morgan. Now a landmark on upper 14th Street, the comfortable neighborhood hangout has earned a loyal following with a friendly staff, a chilled-out rooftop, and reasonably priced drinks and bar food. The Derby celebrates its 15th anniversary with specials including $3.50 whiskey shots and $5 sparkling wine, while artist Beth Hansen of the Arcade — a longtime Derby bartender — hosts a screen printing party with Derby-themed T-shirts and tote bag designs on the front patio. 5 p.m.; screen printing 6 to 10 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Jacqueline and Jason’s Block Party at the Kennedy Center: Author Jacqueline Woodson’s recent picture book “The World Belonged to Us” is a paean to the glorious, joyful, carefree days of childhood: jumping rope, building forts, running around with friends. The Kennedy Center jump-starts its Performances for Young Audiences season with a family day inspired by Woodson’s book. Okay, maybe no one will be playing in open fire hydrants on the Reach Plaza — it is mid-October — but there will be plenty of playtime, from hopscotch and sidewalk chalk and roller skating demos to DJs, the Dupont Brass band, and a performance by Jason Moran and the Bandwagon with Woodson as a special guest. Reservations are not required, but free preregistration includes an $11 parking voucher. 1 to 6 p.m. Free.

Advertisement

Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash at the Wharf: Hurricane Ian washed out many events over the first weekend of October, but it couldn’t stop one of the top Oktoberfest events of the season. The 10th annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash finds multiple heats of dachshunds racing down a 70-foot track while humans cheer, laugh and watch on a giant video screen. (The hilarity has a point: Proceeds from entry fees benefit Rural Dog Rescue.) Racing begins at 2 p.m.; the beer garden is packed before and after the competition. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.

DC Record Fair at the Eaton: The soundtrack is bound to be on point at DC Record Fair, a market for vinyl aficionados that happens twice a year in the District. For this fall’s edition, head downtown to the Eaton DC to dig through boxes of records from more than 35 vendors from across the East Coast. DJs will spin vinyl to get you excited about adding to your collection, and don’t miss a preview of the high-end audio equipment you’ll find at Capital Audio Fest, happening in Rockville in November. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Turkish Festival: This festival on Pennsylvania Avenue NW returns for its 20th anniversary with Turkish foods, a bazaar, musical performances, art, dance and other cultural activities. Don’t miss a cup of Turkish coffee, which comes with the bonus of a fortune reading from the leftover grounds, or a cone of sticky, sweet and stretchy Maras ice cream, which is served with some tricks. The festival stretches between Third and Seventh streets NW. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Monday, Oct. 17

Cash Langdon at Quarry House Tavern: After several years in the D.C. scene, singer-songwriter Cash Langdon returned home to Birmingham, Ala., in 2021. The move — in the wake of the pandemic and protests against racial violence — put the focus on his home state, for better and worse, on new album “Sinister Feeling.” “The album mostly has to do with my reframing of my own life in Alabama — being so highly critical of it when I moved away, and feeling much more settled and comfortable now,” he says. Langdon’s new music is more stripped down than the other projects he’s been part of — the power pop of Saturday Night, the synth-driven karaoke of Palette or the shoegazing duo Caution — but these shimmering summer strummers conceal pessimistic messages inside familiar pop melodies. 8:30 p.m. $13.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Emily Oster at East City Books: In “The Family Firm: A Data-Driven Guide to Better Decision Making in the Early School Years,” Brown University economist Emily Oster’s pitch is that parenting is a job, specifically CEO of the “family firm.” Good bosses can’t operate on whims and the latest playground chatter. Although there are some upfront time costs to this strategy, Oster promises it leads to a better overall business model. Her book offers a targeted mini-MBA program designed to help moms and dads establish best practices for day-to-day operations and glean lessons from “case studies” that present potential scenarios, like how to respond to a kid who’s begging to go to sleep-away camp. Because this is an Oster book, there’s data scattered everywhere — on the development of reading skills by age, on the concussion risks of playing soccer, on the benefits of dipping Brussels sprouts in sweetened cream cheese, all presented in a breezy, skeptical style. This event, moderated by East City Books’ Keiana Mayfield, is offered in person or virtually and includes an audience Q&A. 7:30 p.m. Free.

The Smashing Pumpkins at Capital One Arena: At 55 years old, Smashing Pumpkins mastermind Billy Corgan is technically approaching the autumn of his life, although you wouldn’t know it from the uber-prolific rocker’s plans for the next year. Alongside founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, the Pumpkins are about to release “Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts,” a concept album that serves as a sequel to genre-defining double record “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness” and “Machina/The Machines of God,” which capped off the band’s first period. Corgan and company plan to release the album in three parts, and the first glimpse, “Beguiled,” entreats the listener to “return the faith” over a metallic palm-muted riff reminiscent of the band’s old days. 6:30 p.m. $49-$150.

GiftOutline Gift Article