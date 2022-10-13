Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It burns Cox, a Maryland state delegate, that Moore’s book — the parallel stories of his life and that of another Black man around the same age also named Wes Moore — is part of the curriculum in Baltimore public schools. (My younger son’s English class in a D.C. public school is also reading it).

It tells the story of how one Moore was raised by a single mom and grew up to be a Rhodes Scholar, a combat veteran, a White House fellow and possibly the first Black governor of Maryland — while the other Moore is now in prison for his role in the killing of an off-duty Baltimore County officer.

Cox tried to get the book pulled out of schools, ostensibly because the story on one of the edition’s dust jackets says Moore was born in Baltimore, which he was not. The publisher said the mistake was on them, Moore was a little slow to correct it.

Nevertheless, Cox persisted.

“I would at least like equal time because my campaign materials are truthful,” Cox said last month.

Fine. Here is ‘The Other Dan Cox: One man, Many Different Faces.”

See, Dan Cox doesn’t have to go find another person to contrast his rise from a financially solid, Maryland family of 10 children to his own financially solid family of 10 children. But it’s still a compelling exercise because Cox, in his brief role in public office, has done a great job of presenting so many versions of Dan Cox.

After he won his election to the Maryland General Assembly, he sat down for a profile with the Frederick News-Post in 2019 as part of their Beyond the Ballot series.

He told Kate Masters about a trip he made as a teenager to Holocaust memorials, revealing Dan Cox — Anti-Nazi.

“The camps are still there and they’re turned into museum pieces that made a huge impact on my life when I was in college,” he said.

When he answered Masters’s who-would-you-want-to-have-dinner-with question, he knee-jerked about George Washington/Abraham Lincoln/Jesus, but then added Gen. Douglas MacArthur and Winston Churchill because they “saved civilization from the tyranny of Nazism.”

But oops again. Last year, Cox got himself a mask with an image from the Nuremberg trial of Nazi officials after World War II and wore it to work on Holocaust Remembrance Day, thinking it would be a great prop.

“One of the things that was interesting and very sad in the Nuremberg Trials was the fact that medical professionals interfered with parental rights,” he said, comparing Nazi medical experiments to a bill that would allow kids to get mental health counseling without parental consent.

Later, Cox apologized for that.

But then he went on Gab, one of the internet’s most fertile sites for antisemitic, white supremacist, sexist and racist conspiracy theory spreading, and dove in with more than 1,000 posts.

Um, never mind about all that, he indicated, when his profile was deleted and posts disappeared. This was after he won the Republican gubernatorial primary. He wouldn’t talk to The Washington Post’s reporters Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox when they uncovered the Gabfest and wrote about it.

Same happened when far-right groups organized a “Unite the Right” rally for Oct. 22. Cox said he was on board for the event, despite its seeming resurrection of the deadly, antisemitic and white supremacist event in Charlottesville in 2017.

When the planned rally and it’s bloodstained name became a firestorm, Cox said never mind, he’s not going, according to The Baltimore Banner, claiming he was not aware of the name.

A planned rally for Maryland Republican candidates dubbed “Unite the Right” — the same name as the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville — has a new name: “Maryland United.”https://t.co/EF9944S2Qx — The Baltimore Banner (@BaltimoreBanner) October 11, 2022

(No word on whether he changed his mind again, after organizers changed the name of the far-right gathering to “Maryland United.”)

On Jan. 6, 2021, Maryland got to see Dan Cox — Election Denier when he helped arrange buses to load his constituents into D.C. for the lethal, pro-Donald Trump insurrection. As rioters stormed the Capitol building, a noose swung from a gallows erected on the Capitol grounds and members of Congress were taking cover, Cox tweeted: “Pence is a traitor.”

Oops. His colleagues in the Maryland General Assembly called for his expulsion. So he quickly became Dan Cox — Pacifist who only came for the speeches and issued a statement: “I agree with my colleagues in the House of Delegates that ‘every American deserves the same protection of leaders of all parties to exercise their constitutional rights,’ ” he said. “Mob rule is no rule at all.”

There’s Dan Cox — FOH (Foe of Hogan), who tried to impeach his fellow Republican, Gov. Larry Hogan, for his largely-praised handling of the pandemic. It went nowhere.

Hogan’s been unmoved by Cox, calling him a “QAnon whack job,” a “nut” and “mentally unstable.”

But on the debate stage Wednesday night, voters got a chance to meet Dan Cox — FOH (but Friend of Hogan) when he praised the sitting governor, giving him a solid A for his two terms.

For most of his short, political life, he’s made no effort to hide Dan Cox — MAGA Trump Lover. He posted photos of himself and the former president. He even pulled an Ivanka Trump, bringing in one of his daughters, Patience Faith Cox, on as a campaign manager, and she posted photos of them with Trump.

But as the Jan. 6 hearings unveiled more of Trump’s involvement and the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago and took all those Trump documents, Cox took down his campaign site’s Trump gallery.

Oops, nevermind. Cox’s campaign just announced that the Maryland governor hopeful is going down to Florida next for a $1,776 fundraiser. If you raise $25,000, you’ll get a photo with Cox and Trump.

That’s the one Dan Cox Maryland will always have.

