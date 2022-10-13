Cancer-causing pesticide polluted local rivers for decades, D.C. alleges

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced a lawsuit against a chemical manufacturer on Thursday, alleging that its pesticide contaminated the Potomac and the Anacostia rivers for decades with chemicals it knew were linked to cancer.

Flanked by environmentalists and representatives of the local NAACP, Racine (D) said at a news conference that the effects of Velsicol Chemical's alleged contamination particularly hit "low-income Black and Brown" residents, in a case that bridges environmental and racial justice.

“The history of our country is such that whenever there is trash that needs to be disposed of or there are things that could hurt people, it always went to where people had less power,” Racine said. “And, yes, that means Black and Brown communities.”

Beginning in 1945, Illinois-based Velsicol was the sole maker of chlordane as a pesticide for killing insects, Racine said. But while the company was aware the product could cause cancer by 1959, he alleged, Velsicol opted for a campaign of “misinformation and deception” and continued to sell the product until 1988.

Representatives for Velsicol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit says studies have linked long-term exposure to chlordane to live cancer, as well as miscarriages, depression and bone-marrow diseases. “Even short exposure to chlordane has been linked to central nervous system symptoms, such as headaches, blurred vision, dizziness, slight involuntary muscular movements, tremor, sweating, insomnia, nausea, and general malaise,” it says.

According to the complaint, chlordane “builds up over time in fish, birds, and mammals, and is found in food, air, water, soil and sediment.” D.C. residents, it says, “then are exposed to chlordane from eating contaminated food such as marine life, breathing contaminated air, or drinking contaminated water.”

Racine alleged that the health effects of the chemical in the area continue.

“That’s the way dangerous chemicals work: They don’t just go away if you put water on them,” he said Thursday. “They continue to work on people and continue to make them sick.”

A 2016 analysis of the District’s 38 miles of rivers and streams found that 20 miles were “not in compliance with the water quality standards for chlordane.” The lawsuit highlighted Poplar Point on the Anacostia as a particular hot zone of contamination.

According to the lawsuit, by the time chlordane was banned by the federal government in 1988, “approximately 30 million homes and structures in the United States” had been treated with it.

This story is developing and will be updated.

