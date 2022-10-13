Two people arrested, charged in D.C. puppy thefts

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two people have been arrested in connection with a mother dog and her seven pups that went missing in the District. Officials with the Humane Rescue Alliance and D.C. police said late Thursday that they had arrested and charged Zenobia Fisher and Alphonso Allen. Both are from Northeast Washington, and officials said the pair sold at least four of the seven puppies. They have both been charged with second-degree theft and animal cruelty.

Over the past month, rescuers found the mother dog, named Godiva, and five of her seven pups. But two are still missing, and officials said they have no leads. A reward of up to $7,500 has been offered to those who have returned the pups or have information in the case.

The dogs’ saga started this summer. Godiva was picked up by the animal rescue group. She was pregnant and malnourished. But after care, she successfully gave birth to a litter of pups in early August.

In mid-August, officials said Fisher gave rescue officials a fake name and address and began fostering Godiva, a 1-year-old who is believed to be a Labrador mix, and her seven two-week old puppies.

But humane rescue officials said they were not able to reach Fisher after she took the dogs. They then figured out her real identity and realized she and Allen had sold at least four of the puppies to different people.

Animal rescue officials eventually found Godiva and five of her pups, as some people who bought them from the pair returned them to authorities. The five pups that have been found have been reunited with their mother.

Rescue officials said they are going to start the adoption process this week for those dogs. Some of them will go to people who had unsuspectingly bought them and then returned them to humane rescue officials.

Since being back with her pups, Godiva has been “an incredible mom,” rescuers said, as she’s taught her puppies how to care for themselves and how to socialize. Rescuers said in a statement that “her maternal guidance has been a crucial part of their puppyhood.”

The pups — named Link, Apollo, Oli, Glitter and Aries — love to wrestle and play with each other, and they take turns dragging their favorite large rope toy around a yard. They often cuddle together for nap times.

Humane rescue officials said they have run their foster-care program for animals for 15 years and never had a case like this one. They said it had devastated their staff when the dogs were stolen, and each time one had been found there was a sense of relief.

Anyone with information in the case or details of where the remaining two pups are is asked to call officials at 202-723-5730.

