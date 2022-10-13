Hogan stars in just one TV ad for Maryland Republicans this year

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After shunning the Trump-aligned top of the GOP ticket in Maryland, popular and outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan plans to appear in just one scripted television ad boosting Republican candidates in the state he led for eight years, political advisers said Thursday.

In a spot appearing this weekend on broadcast and digital, Hogan (R) banters with comptroller candidate Barry Glassman, talking about the role of moderates in a Democrat-dominated state and driving a convertible — in the middle of the road.

Hogan has refused to endorse the far-right Republican nominees for governor and attorney general, even saying gubernatorial hopeful Del. Dan Cox (Frederick) “is not, in my opinion, mentally stable.”

But Hogan, who is weighing a presidential run, possesses the highest approval rating on record of any outgoing governor in the past two decades, according to Washington Post polling, with 73 percent of registered voters approving of the job he is doing.

As the races heat up, Hogan has zeroed in on channeling his charisma into the lone statewide nominee who has tried to follow his road map of pitching a moderate approach and appealing to independents and Democrats.

“You know what they say about the middle of the road?” Glassman asks Hogan as the ad opens.

“Nothing but yellow lines,” the governor answers, with Glassman bantering back, “Yeah, and roadkill.”

Hogan has endorsed a handful of other GOP candidates and appeared in brief videos supporting them, but the Glassman ad is the only high-production-value ad that will appear on TV screens statewide this fall.

In a season of lopsided statewide contests in a deeply Democratic state, the race for comptroller is the closest.

A September poll, the latest public one available, showed Democratic nominee Brooke E. Lierman, a civil rights lawyer and state delegate who represents Baltimore City, leading Glassman 48 percent to 35 percent, with 16 percent of surveyed voters undecided. The Lierman-Glassman numbers in that Goucher College Poll were the tightest among the races for attorney general, governor and comptroller. Lierman consolidated Democratic support, including that of outgoing Comptroller Peter Franchot, the most moderate Democrat in statewide office.

Glassman, a former state lawmaker and two-term county executive of GOP-leaning Harford, shares political advisers with the governor and has pitched himself as the only check on one-party Democratic governance in Annapolis.

Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2 to 1, hold supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature and are favored to win key offices.

Glassman presents himself as an experienced fiscal watchdog who managed a government of $1 billion and said he will be a voice of moderation on the powerful Board of Public Works, which oversees state spending and contracts.

His race, though closer than his fellow GOP nominees, is an uphill battle against Lierman, a formidable fundraiser with a detailed and expansive vision for using the state tax collector job as an advocate to address income equality.

With less than a month until Election Day, Maryland politicians have only just started to court voters through television ads. Lierman’s campaign will launch her first general election TV ad on Monday, with Franchot’s voice reading newspaper endorsements calling her no-nonsense, diligent and detail-oriented. The ad, which will air on broadcast and cable with a mid-six-figure buy, also points out that she’ll make sure the office protects women’s reproductive rights, an issue on which Lierman and Glassman have disagreed.

Glassman’s ad will run through the election, backed by what campaign advisers called a “mid-six-figure” buy.

In the ad, Glassman ties himself closely to the governor, saying, “Governor Hogan has showed us what’s possible, solutions over partisanship.” The two drive off together in a pale yellow convertible.

