Suspect charged in Turks and Caicos death of Arlington NAACP leader

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A 31-year-old man was charged this week in Turks and Caicos in connection with the Oct. 2 killing of a Northern Virginia civil rights leader who was on vacation there, officials said. Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington NAACP, was in the British Caribbean territory to celebrate his 40th birthday when gunmen ambushed a vehicle he was riding in and shot and killed him.

Police in the popular beach destination said the group of “armed gang members” also killed one employee of a local tourism business and injured three others during the attack.

Turks and Caicos police identified Andre De Souza, a resident of the territory, as “a person of interest in gang-related activities.” He was arrested Oct. 6 and charged on Monday with carrying a firearm and ammunition.

Police said they are investigating him for “suspected gang-related activities” and other offenses. He is set to appear before a magistrate this week.

Advertisement

Denyse Renne, a police spokeswoman, said that the attack on Carter was connected to recent “overall criminal activity” in Turks and Caicos, including Carter’s death.

Officials have blamed gangs for rising violence in the archipelago of about 58,000 people. At least 15 fatal shootings have taken place in the British territory since early September, according to the Associated Press. Britain has deployed a ship and specialized police to assist in fighting the violence.

GiftOutline Gift Article