Wes Moore launches ad highlighting his military service

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore is taking his pitch to Fox News with a new 30-second ad that will air in the Baltimore and Salisbury markets over the next several weeks. The ad is Moore’s first since facing his Republican opponent, Dan Cox, in the election’s only debate on Wednesday, which laid bare sharp contrasts between the two on abortion, crime and election integrity, among other things.

The 30-second spot, which comes less than four weeks until Election Day, highlights Moore’s military service and his overall campaign strategy, which includes wooing Republican and independent voters.

“When we say we want to talk to all voters across the state, we mean all of them,” Carter Elliott IV, a campaign spokesman, said of targeting Fox News. In addition to Fox, the ad will air on other local broadcast stations.

Moore, a best-selling author, veteran and former head of a nonprofit, holds a commanding lead in the race against Cox, a conservative state delegate from Frederick County. A recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found that the Democratic nominee is ahead by 32 percentage points.

The ad features retired Army Capt. Devin Flavin, who served with Moore in Afghanistan, and attests to his leadership abilities. He said Moore is a Rhodes Scholar “who could have been doing anything, but he volunteered to put his life on the line for our country. To me, that says all you need to know.”

The ad, which the campaign says will cost six figures, offers no mention of Moore’s platform. It is the second ad the campaign has bought since Moore clinched the Democratic nomination in July. In the last 30 days, Moore has spent $138,000 on ad buys, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

Elliott said the new ad is the start of “an aggressive media strategy to connect with voters all across Maryland.”

Early voting in Maryland begins on Oct. 27 and Election Day is Nov. 8.

