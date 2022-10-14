A high school marching band needed money. Post readers rushed to help.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It didn’t feel like anything could top homecoming. James Perry, the band director at Eastern High School on Capitol Hill, had been proud to see his 65 kids perform at the celebration of the school’s 100th anniversary last weekend. After months of practice, they had nailed the parade and halftime show, impressing students, parents and alumni.

But then, on Sunday, Perry got an unexpected call.

Donations were pouring into a three-year-old fund set up for the band by the Capitol Hill Community Foundation, fueled by a Washington Post story about the accomplished group’s struggle to pay for instruments, uniforms and trips to competitions.

Money came from Honolulu and Alaska, the Czech Republic, Australia and France. It came in from every state but Mississippi, South Dakota and Wyoming.

By Thursday, the donations totaled $115,000.

“Oh my goodness,” said Perry, 41, who is also an attendance counselor at Eastern High. “Wow. Wow. $115,000? Wow. I haven’t shared the amount with the kids. I’m big on — and this is maybe how my mom raised me — but I don’t want them to feel like we’ve made it, that we don’t have to work as hard. Because we do.”

Perry, who has directed the program for 15 years, was equally shocked to see that an acquaintance had set up a GoFundMe to replace Perry’s car, which he sold in 2019 so he could donate his own money to the band. He now walks to work.

As of Thursday, 63 donations had brought in nearly $4,000 of the $25,000 goal.

“Perry has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his students at Eastern High School,” the GoFundMe said. “He’s consistently stood in the gap for his talented children, so let’s do the same for him!”

The Blue and White Marching Machine — as the band is known — has long been a beloved fixture in D.C. Ballou in Southeast Washington boasts the only other public high school marching band in the District.

Eastern’s teens begin practicing in August, often parading down residential streets on Capitol Hill near Lincoln Park to prepare for football games and community gatherings, like Wednesday’s Walk to School Day.

For neighbors, the thumping of bass drums and piping of flutes is just as much a sign of the changing seasons as falling leaves and shorter days.

Eastern High School marching band practiced their performance ahead of their homecoming in Capitol Hill on Oct. 6. (Video: Lizzie Johnson/The Washington Post)

The band’s season stretches into July, ending with Capitol Hill’s Independence Day parade. But despite its successes — including NFL halftime shows and presidential inauguration parades — funding has continued to be a challenge.

In a 2023 budget report submitted by Eastern High to D.C. Public Schools, the marching band was not included as a line item in the projected $14.8 million budget.

This year, about $6,000 was earmarked for the band’s transportation to competitions, said Enrique Gutiérrez, a spokesman for the district. He noted that Eastern High received a grant of $80,000 “several years ago” that “covered the current uniforms and instruments that they have.”

But Perry said the last new band uniforms were purchased in 2008, and they are falling apart 14 years later.

Perry said he scrambles every year to cobble together enough money for instrument repairs and competitions. He charges up to $1,500 for performances, which helps cover transportation — the band’s biggest cost. A bus to Richmond for a competition in late October, for example, will cost the band $3,200 round-trip, he said. That’s more than half the funding it gets from the school district.

The band’s dreams of purchasing new uniforms — which Perry priced at $80,000 in 2019 and probably costing far more now — has been pushed back repeatedly. So band members continue hot-gluing the braids back on, restitching lost buttons and reinforcing the worn blue fabric.

“To know that people felt compelled to give says so much about this program and what it means to people,” Perry said. “That they’re watching and appreciative of the arts and the work that these kids are putting in. … I’m so grateful and overwhelmed with the love. I am at a loss for words.”

In the comments on the story and on social media, readers reminisced about their own formative experiences in musical programs. They pledged to donate to the program, then encouraged others to do the same.

“Flood them with money!” one woman urged.

“What these young people are experiencing will benefit them all through their lives,” said another reader. “Please, support them if you can.”

“The kids are doing the right thing and we need to support them,” read yet another comment. “For God’s sake and all our sakes! Much LOVE to the band!”

They set off a tidal wave of more than 1,250 donations, surprising even Nicky Cymrot, a longtime Capitol Hill resident and president of the Capitol Hill Community Foundation. In addition to giving money, readers offered instruments: a tenor saxophone from California, two clarinets and a trumpet.

At first — as Cymrot’s cellphone began rapid-fire pinging with notifications of new donations on Saturday — she wondered if something might be wrong. She thought the nonprofit’s payment-processing software might have malfunctioned.

Cymrot knew the foundation had announced plans in 2019 to raise $90,000 for the band, supplementing a $20,000 grant that had also been given that year to repair and replace instruments. But the goal had never been reached.

“I was getting a blip every minute,” Cymrot said. “That went on almost all day Saturday. I’d never experienced that. It kept going and going, from so many different places.”

She was confused about what had initiated the swell of goodwill. Then a donor emailed her a link to the story about the band. Suddenly, Cymrot said, it made sense.

A board liaison and the treasurer of the band’s parent-teacher organization will soon work with Perry to create a plan and a budget for the money.

“We stay involved through the whole process of distribution and execution,” Cymrot said.

But first, Cymrot said she called Perry to ask what was at the top of his list.

“What did the band need the most?” she wondered.

The answer was easy, he said.

The kids, he hoped, would finally be getting new uniforms.

