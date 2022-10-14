Hogan launches $10k incentive for qualifying workers on public projects

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Facing a shortage of workers to build all of Maryland’s infrastructure, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced a $15 million program to sweeten jobs on public projects. The “Jobs that Build” grants will offer companies with state contracts $10,000 per worker to entice employees to stay on the job or start working on a state infrastructure project.

The money is intended to directly benefit the workers and can be used for retention or hiring bonuses as well as training for workers to take on more complex jobs or to pay for transportation, housing or child care so they can get to work.

Hogan called it a first-in-the-nation effort to deal with a crushing nationwide labor shortage that has the potential to delay or stymie infrastructure projects financed by billions in federal aid.

The term-limited governor leaves office in January, but said he “can’t imagine any circumstance” where his successor wouldn’t continue the program given the scope of potential delays on what he said was nearly every infrastructure project in the state.

Hogan likened this worker-focused initiative to another first-in-the-country he launched earlier this year to recruit people into the state government workforce. In March, Hogan dropped a college-degree requirement from thousands of state jobs, hoping to attract skilled workers to vacant posts the state struggled to fill.

