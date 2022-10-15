At the DC History Center, the public gets a new look at the city’s past

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maren Orchard felt giddy Saturday as she waited to open the doors at the DC History Center to the public. For weeks, she and other staffers had busily prepared for this moment. The day before, there had been a mad dash to finish printing out programs for visitors and laminating signs for the event. Saturday morning she woke up at 4 a.m. and sent herself a reminder to give volunteer docents their assignments and talking points.

At the very top of those talking points, said Orchard, the center’s program manager: “We’re here! We exist! We want you to come and see everything we have to offer about D.C.”

It’s been a tough few years for the DC History Center. Even before the pandemic, it was briefly open as the City Museum of Washington in the 2000s, but it never attracted enough paying customers. Then the building — a beautiful Beaux-Arts-style structure called the Carnegie Library — was shut down because of mold discovered inside.

Advertisement

Finally, Apple arrived with an unusual, innovative offer to fund a total renovation. The tech company would open a flagship store on the first floor and situate the DC History Center on the second floor. The museum had just reopened to the public a few short months before the pandemic hit in 2020.

“Most people never got to see what we did with the space. They don’t know we’re here,” said executive director Laura Brower Hagood. “This is our first major event since covid. We’re a little out of practice, but it’s super exciting. The thing we’re all wondering is: We think this is great, but will anyone else think it’s great?”

More than 400 people registered for the “Open Day” held by the museum on Saturday, and by late morning a steady stream of visitors were milling through the exhibits.

Among the first to arrive were Hutton Easley and his wife, Lolly. They moved to the D.C. area five years ago after living in Richmond, but don’t yet feel totally connected to the city. “We’re still learning about D.C.,” said Hutton, as he studied an early city map from 1857. “So much of it is dominated by federal institutions and agencies. You don’t get to see the local side that much and learn about its history.”

Advertisement

Beside him, his wife leafed through a photo album from a D.C. family preserved from 1923 and tried to imagine the life led by people in the city from bygone years. She laughed when she arrived at a photo of the family’s cat, simply titled “The Local Milkman.”

“It feels so personal and intimate,” she said.

Across the hall in an exhibit of black-and-white panoramic photos, April Boddie and her friend Indy James stopped in front of a portrait of an all-black ninth-grade class from Randall Junior High School in 1954. The photo had been snapped just as the U.S. Supreme Court was deliberating cases that would desegregate America’s schools.

“Look at their hair,” Jodie said. “Look at their blouses and suits.”

“I wonder where they all are today,” said Boddie, a lifelong D.C. resident.

They peered at one face highlighted by museum curators — a schoolboy who would grow up to become Motown superstar Marvin Gaye. “Amazing,” Boddie exclaimed.

Advertisement

At the center of the museum, curators had assembled a timeline of the city’s history — from the Native American tribes who inhabited the area in 1600 to the expansion of the city’s Metro system in the 1970s. Staffers had left blank Post-it notes as an invitation for visitors to add in their own suggestions for notable moments in D.C. history.

“1910s Pres. Wilson discriminated against black federal employees,” one person had scribbled.

“1959 DC’s Southwest urban renewal displaces thousands of black residents,” read another note.

Roy Priest, 80, lived through much of that rocky history. Standing in front of the timeline, he recalled visiting the Carnegie Library as a young Black boy — when it was one of the few public facilities that did not segregate by race.

“The grand scale and size of it seemed so amazing to me,” he said.

Priest — former president of an African-American society group called the Bachelor-Benedict Club — had been invited along with other members of the group to talk to visitors about their African American social club and how it fostered community during eras of discrimination and disfranchisement.

Advertisement

“The city is changing, and people often only see what it is now. But the past is so important,” said Andrew Moss, the club’s current president. “We don’t want anything to be forgotten.”

By afternoon, History Center staffers had settled into an easy rhythm, relieved at the influx of visitors walking up the stairs — past the throngs of Apple customers on the first floor and the signs offering iPhone trade-ins.

Hagood, the executive director, declared the day a success as she hustled from one area to another. “It’s exhilarating to see people connect with the community they live in,” she said.

In recent years — amid racial protests and political turmoil — the nation’s capital has become more important and relevant than ever, she noted. “You have so many Washingtonians through the years who have advocated for representation and change, but you can’t effect change if you don’t understand history and what caused those problems in the first place.”

GiftOutline Gift Article