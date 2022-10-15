Protesters rally against arrest of prominent local activist

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A crowd of more than 50 people gathered outside D.C. Superior Court on Saturday to decry police treatment of a prominent local activist who was arrested Friday following protests held during World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings.

Kevin Cramer Jr., co-founder of the Palm Collective, was charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Saturday and was released on his own recognizance. His next scheduled court date is Nov. 17.

According to a police report, Cramer, without provocation, allegedly threw “a pile of leaves and dirt,” striking two officers in the face. While officers attempted to take him into custody, he struck and punched numerous D.C. officers, the report said.

Video taken by people present during the incident depicts a chaotic scene, with Cramer on the ground surrounded by police. Footage reviewed by The Washington Post does not show what led up to that moment.

But many of Cramer’s supporters said Saturday they don’t believe the police account and think that the 27-year-old from Arlington was singled out by officers because of his past activism and because he is Black.

“In a sea of White activists, [the D.C. police] tackles the only Black guy,” said Keya Chatterjee, executive director of U.S. Climate Action Network, where Cramer is an intern.

Cramer was one of at least two people arrested in connection with Friday’s protests. U.S. Park Police said they arrested a woman who was charged with assaulting a police officer on the 1800 block of C Street NW, but had no further details.

Chatterjee and other activists also noted that Cmdr. Jason Bagshaw, a veteran D.C. officer, was present at the scene of Cramer’s arrest. Although he is praised by his colleagues, Bagshaw has become a much reviled figure among protesters, who say he is an officer who escalates rather than defuses tense situations.

Chatterjee said Bagshaw’s presence on Friday was a factor.

When Bagshaw “is present in these situations, they escalate fast and people get hurt,” she said.

In an email, D.C. police confirmed that Bagshaw was at the scene of the incident but said he was not involved in the arrest or any element of the report.

In a brief interview inside the courthouse, Cramer said he had been taken to the hospital Friday to treat his injuries from the arrest.

Cramer was greeted by more than 50 cheering and chanting friends and protesters as he emerged from the courthouse in a hot-pink sweatshirt, with his right arm in a sling, his knuckles in bandages and limping.

“If you just look at Kevin you can see who was assaulted,” said Frankie Seabron, who was among those who gathered to support Cramer.

In the plaza, he was enveloped by his friends and supporters, who immediately began singing protest songs.

“Mama, mama can’t you see? What police have done to me,” the crowd sang.

Some of those who greeted Cramer carried purple and blue signs with “We [heart] you, Kevin” written on them. Others brought bouquets of sunflowers.

Cramer addressed the group, saying through tears that there were roaches all over the cell where he was held and even inside the sandwich he was given to eat.

He was guided to a folding chair set up in the middle of the plaza. His supporters handed him a bag from McDonald’s and a marijuana joint, which he smoked in front of the courthouse.

After Cramer stepped into the plaza, Chatterjee noticed that he was wearing his fingernails long, each one at least an inch, painted with pale pink polish. She questioned how he could have made a fist to punch an officer, as was alleged.

“He’s a loving, caring, kind individual,” said Talorr Stewart, who said she was Cramer’s best friend.

