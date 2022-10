Police on Saturday identified an armed man who was shot by an officer Friday evening. Arlington County Police said El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Md., has been charged with brandishing and possession of a firearm with additional charges pending.

Police said the officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 2100 block of Shirlington Road, found the armed suspect on the road and told him to drop his weapon. The man instead raised the gun in his hands, and the officers fired at him, police said. The man was taken to the hospital and remained in stable condition. No officers were wounded in the exchange of gunfire, and the man’s gun was recovered at the scene, police said.