1 in 4 public housing units sit vacant during D.C. affordability crisis

The apartment is a time capsule. In the fridge, still plugged in and running, sits a mostly empty package of Oscar Mayer deli meat dated May 2019. The freezer holds a 16-pound turkey — best if used by June 29, 2019.

On the living room floor lies a composition book filled by a girl who lived in Unit #32. Her name means princess, the girl wrote, and her favorite person is her baby sister.

In the three years since, D.C. Housing Authority officials moved no one else in, as more than 20,000 people languished on a frozen waiting list for public housing.

It’s among the more than one in four of D.C.’s roughly 8,000 public housing units that sit vacant, at an average length of about two years, agency records reveal. Nationwide, public housing occupancy rates average 95 percent. DCHA’s is the lowest it has ever experienced, even as the District’s long-running affordable housing crisis intensifies and more and more people find themselves priced out of decent homes.

The occupancy decline underscores entrenched troubles at the agency tasked with housing some of the District’s poorest residents. The city’s largest landlord, the authority serves about 28,000 households through housing vouchers and traditional public housing properties.

These vacancies cost more than $10 million annually in forgone rent and federal subsidies, according to a federal housing department estimate, and they drag down communities the authority is supposed to serve. Their boarded-up doors and windows are often pried loose and attract crime, and residents here say the trash left behind fuels roach and rodent infestations.

Brenda Donald, who has been director for just over a year, has blamed the worsening vacancies on her predecessor while pledging to make it her top priority. “I’ve run big, complex systems, and they don’t get broken overnight, and you can’t fix them overnight,” Donald said in a recent interview.

But her own goals have not been met. In March, as the occupancy rate stood at 79 percent, Donald pledged to raise it ten percentage points by the end of September. Instead, it has fallen below 74 percent.

That’s the lowest of any large housing authority in the country, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that slammed DCHA for poor management. The report demands the agency significantly improve occupancy and other issues or risk defaulting on its agreement with the federal government.

Among its findings: dangerous conditions including lead-paint hazards; out-of-code plumbing; water damage and mold; emergency work orders going unaddressed at night due to high crime; and prospective tenants declining units because they fear for their safety.

In a building near Unit #32, intruders ripped away the plywood sealing a vacant unit and kicked in the door. There’s a small bed inside, and clothes are strewn about. More than a dozen used condoms have been tossed into the once-white bathtub.

“I have reported this door being open, but they’re not doing anything about it,” said Nakia Blackmone, whose apartment is steps away from the vacant unit. “People are just coming in and out, and in and out, and I don’t feel safe where I live.”

A crisis years in the making

The HUD report attributed dozens of deficiencies to poor oversight by the agency’s board and director, who it said should receive training on the basic functions of their mission.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who took office eight years ago promising to end homelessness, has presided over a flurry of spending programs to promote affordable housing. But the help hasn’t always reached those who needed it most.

The mayor appoints, with confirmation by the D.C. Council, six of 13 members on the DCHA board and selects the chair. The commissioners also include the deputy mayor for planning and economic development — now her chief of staff John Falcicchio — giving Bowser’s selections majority control of the board and who it hires as director.

Three board members are elected by residents, one is appointed by the D.C. Council and two are selected by advocacy groups. Some board members believe Bowser’s appointees “vote as a group without individual review of the action requested,” the HUD report said.

Bowser said at a news conference Wednesday she was saddened by the report’s findings “and embarrassed by the conditions” it reveals in D.C.'s public housing.

“We are taking a serious look at what the city government can do to support the Housing Authority, and I take it on as my responsibility,” said Bowser, who has secured in the District’s budget significant new capital funding for the agency in recent years.

But asked how much responsibility she accepts for the agency’s disarray, she said it is not under full mayoral control. “When people want the mayor to be in control of something and be accountable, then there are ways that we can do that,” Bowser said, noting the city’s mayor oversaw the agency until the 1990s when, as a reform measure, it was put under control of a board.

Today, fewer than 2 percent of the nation’s roughly 2,800 public housing authorities have occupancy rates lower than the District’s, HUD data shows.

Of DCHA’s 8,084 public housing units, only 5,512 are leased, according to HUD data. Some of the vacant units are exempted from HUD’s occupancy rate calculation this month of 73.64 percent, because the federal agency has approved DCHA applications to take them offline for demolition or remediation. But the numbers aren’t clear. In their recent report, HUD evaluators said DCHA did not have an accurate listing of vacant units and was not accurately reporting them.

During the 2000s and into the 2010s, DCHA’s occupancy rate remained in line with the rest of the nation. But in 2016, as DCHA’s rate dropped to near 90 percent, HUD prompted it to follow an “occupancy action plan,” with timelines for improvement. Occupancy climbed slightly under the plan at first, the recent HUD report said. But it has continually declined since 2018.

That year an assessment found nearly a third of the District’s public housing units nearly uninhabitable. The findings, which presaged HUD’s recent determination, included lead-paint hazards, out-of-code electrical systems, structural issues, water damage, mold, and rodent infestations.

Then director Tyrone Garrett, who had taken the post in late 2017, faced a dilemma: Let deteriorating units go vacant and wait to demolish and redevelop them, or spend money on stopgap fixes to allow residents to stay in deplorable conditions. Public housing agencies nationwide have struggled to maintain aging properties as federal funding for improvements shrinks.

Garrett put 15 properties on a 'do not re-occupy’ list, citing extreme conditions, a DCHA report in 2020 said. Those properties — which included Lincoln Heights in Northeast Washington, where the girl whose name means princess once lived — were included on a “20-Year Transformation Plan” for redevelopment.

This was a reversal of the agency’s previous approach. “Our job is to house people,'' Adrianne Todman, then-DCHA-director, told The Post in 2014. She said the Housing Authority shouldn’t stop reoccupying properties planned for redevelopment until “there’s a good, hard plan for what’s going to happen next.’ ”

Donald, the current director, also said Garrett’s policy was a mistake that she has reversed.

Garrett, who now directs a housing authority in Wilmington, N.C., said in an email that, “I personally will never allow residents to live in substandard conditions, thus my administration made the effort to create a transformation plan.” He said the plan helped justify the new capital funding support from the District government.

As DCHA also failed to re-occupy units not on the list, occupancy kept falling. Garrett learned in May of 2021 that the board would not renew his contract. The board, with Bowser-appointed members voting as a bloc, named Donald interim director, and ultimately forwent a national search, offering her a two-year term.

Donald had served as director of the city’s Child and Family Services Agency under Bowser, who credits her with turning the agency around. But some housing advocates questioned Donald’s lack of experience managing public housing or real estate.

In comments to the board after her arrival, Donald pledged to repair hundreds of units, update the waiting list and revamp lease-up procedures to address the occupancy problem.

But progress has been slow. In March, for example, Donald told the board that to speed re-occupancy, the agency would start offering units to more than one prospective tenant at a time. But the adjustment, according to a recent interview with DCHA officials, wasn’t made until August.

The average financial loss per month for a vacant unit is $337 in rent and $674 in federal subsidy, according to figures provided by DCHA. In their recent report, HUD reviewers estimated the authority lost $13.2 million due to vacancies in fiscal year 2022, which just ended.

Board member Bill Slover, whose seat is selected by the D.C. Consortium of Legal Services Providers, has consistently pressed Donald on the issue. At a meeting in September, he pointed out that missed occupancy targets had left budget projections millions of dollars short.

Donald replied: “We have certainly struggled. We were overly optimistic in what we could do in terms of increasing occupancy, and I’m not hiding from that.”

Still, Donald says the agency is poised to turn a corner. It has hired more than a dozen contractors to turnaround vacant units, her staff has told the board.

“Our projection, and what we’ve committed to the board and built into our budget, is that we’ll have a net new 600 units filled” by Sept. 30, 2023, Donald said.

As hundreds leave, dozens trickle in

Crystal Ballard lives in a third-floor two-bedroom in Hopkins Apartments, a 158-unit DCHA complex in Southeast Washington. Trash in the vacant unit next door, which neighborhood youths have used as a hangout, has fed mice and roach infestations. Several years ago, she says, DCHA fixed up the unit.

“But they didn’t move anybody in,” Ballard said. “It was a smack in the face.”

When a tenant moves out, the housing authority must accomplish two main goals to move someone else in: make repairs, and match the unit with another eligible tenant. Units that need expensive remediation wait for funding. Those in need of smaller repairs compete for staffers’ attention with a backlog of thousands of work orders for occupied units.

In figures given to the board in July, the agency said 266 vacant units were move-in ready, up from 143 in January. But during the first half of this year, the agency admitted only 15 tenants from the waiting list into ready units, records show. That’s down from 25 admissions during the first half of last year.

Those numbers paint a vivid picture of the occupancy decline, because several hundred tenants leave every year. Just to hold steady, the agency would need to admit new tenants about ten times faster than it has been.

Public housing unit vacancy in DC Percent of units vacant per property Based on latest available data, submitted to the D.C. Council in February. 20% 40% 60% Average number of days the units have remained vacant Rock Creek Park 261 955 days National Mall Hopkins apartments PENN. AVE SE 158 units 22 vacant 597 days avg. Lincoln Heights 440 units 152 vacant 800 days avg. Source: D.C. Housing Authority THE WASHINGTON POST Public housing unit vacancy in DC Percent of units vacant per property Average number of days the units have remained vacant 261 955 days 20% 40% 60% Rock Creek Park National Mall Hopkins apartments PENN. AVE SE 158 units 22 vacant 597 days avg. Lincoln Heights 440 units 152 vacant 800 days avg. Based on latest available data, submitted to the D.C. Council in February. Source: D.C. Housing Authority THE WASHINGTON POST Public housing unit vacancy in DC Percent of units vacant per property Average number of days the units have remained vacant 261 955 days 20% 40% 60% Rock Creek Park NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW National Mall Hopkins apartments PENN. AVE SE 158 units 22 vacant 597 days avg. Lincoln Heights 440 units 152 vacant 800 days avg. Based on latest available data, submitted to the D.C. Council in February. Source: D.C. Housing Authority THE WASHINGTON POST

But the agency is hobbled by mismanagement. Its property management staffers “lack knowledge of unit turnaround procedures and could not provide the status of vacant units,” the recent HUD report says. Four years ago, the agency spent $4.35 million on real estate management software that it still can’t use effectively, because staffers were never properly trained, according to the HUD report and other records.

As of January, the families, elderly people, women displaced by domestic violence, disabled people and others who filled DCHA’s frozen waiting list for public housing numbered 24,386, according to an agency report. This is almost double the average for the largest housing authorities, which was 12,986 according to a 2016 survey by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The recent HUD report, however, said DCHA was unable to provide reviewers documentation on the number of people on the list.

In 2013, DCHA closed the list after a District inspector general’s report noted, among other issues, that someone seeking a one-bedroom could expect to wait 28 years.

Nearly a decade later, the whittled down list remains closed. Those who wait for traditional public housing are mingled with those who wait for vouchers. Many signed up for both. In all, the list runs nearly 40,000 names, according to DCHA figures from January.

In their recent report, HUD evaluators said each property they inspected had units nearly ready but for which the agency had no prospective tenants lined up.

“In at least one instance,” the report said, “a unit was turned down by an applicant. After several months a second applicant was not identified.”

Early this year, the agency was pulling people who signed up for the wait list in 2005, agency officials told a D.C. Council oversight committee.

“So when we started doing the outreach to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got units available, come in,’ the addresses were stale,” said Nona Eath, head of the agency’s Property Management Operations section, who Donald brought on in December.

People’s kids had grown. Or they’d moved out of the District. Or they’d died waiting.

The agency has been working to update the list, Eath said. Once someone is confirmed eligible, they can be shown a vacant unit. They often don’t accept.

According to a report DCHA submitted to HUD in July, the agency had deemed 170 households eligible during the previous two and a half years. Of those, 60 offers had been accepted, 56 were rejected and others were pending.

“It’s about the neighborhood. It’s about safety. The unit is too small. And amenities aren’t the same from the current unit that they’re residing in,” Eath said of the rejections, citing as examples a lack of air conditioning in some units or in-unit washers and dryers.

Judia Williams lives just below Unit #32 with her 8-year-old daughter. When a pipe leading to the vacant unit leaked two years ago, the paint inside Williams’ bathroom began to bubble. Finally, it burst like a blister.

“It was like a rainforest inside my apartment, ” Williams said. DCHA eventually fixed the pipe, but the water damage to her unit persists. She submits request after request, but they rarely come and fix anything, she said.

So she waits, one of only three tenants in the building, with a bullet hole in her window, dark mold in her closet, and a door that leads through a filthy stairwell to those of neighbors who left years ago.

