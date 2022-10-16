DOJ: Lawsuit in Maryland over fatal police shooting should not be dismissed yet

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Justice Department has argued that a judge should not support Montgomery County’s recent bid to toss a lawsuit that the family of a man killed by officers in the drive-through of a McDonald’s filed against the police department. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The parents of 21-year-old Ryan LeRoux, Rhonda and Paul LeRoux, sued in April after a Montgomery County grand jury cleared the four police officers who fired 23 shots at LeRoux in July 2021. Police said he had raised a gun and pointed it at officers during the encounter in Gaithersburg. The lawsuit claims that officers knew or should have known of LeRoux’s mental health disabilities and provided accommodations under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The county filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing his parents “failed to plead factual allegations” that LeRoux was a “qualified individual with a disability” and establish that his disability limited him, according to court filings. The county also argued that police did not know of LeRoux’s disability during the incident or need for an accommodation and that LeRoux’s parents did not identify reasonable accommodations for officers to have taken. Because of “exigent circumstances” — LeRoux ignoring commands to place his hands in the air and having a gun on the seat next to him — officers had no duty to reasonably accommodate, according to court documents.

“ ‘Exigency’ is not confined to split-second circumstances; it includes unstable situations where there is a known threat of a weapon, such as Mr. LeRoux’s gun and non-compliance,” the county said in a filing in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt.

The Disability Rights Section of the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division alleges the county misinterpreted the ADA law and moved too soon to dismiss, according to a statement of interest filed in the lawsuit.

“Courts have also made clear that Title II does not allow public entities to claim ignorance in the face of apparent signs of a person’s disability and need for a modification by simply declining to inquire further,” the statement of interest said. The statement also said that “multiple officers had the opportunity to observe Ryan in a passive, non-responsive state, even as armed officers shouted commands at him.”

Brown, Goldstein & Levy, the law firm representing LeRoux’s family said in a news release Friday that “this case now continues with the Civil Rights Division and BGL on Ryan’s side.”

Officials with Montgomery County and the county police department said the county does not comment on pending litigation. The Office of the County Attorney and police union did not respond to a request for comment.

The incident began when a McDonald’s employee called 911, telling the dispatcher that LeRoux was “acting crazy” by staying in the drive-through and not paying for his food, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that it took more than an hour for county police to respond and that they failed to immediately call the county’s mobile crisis team — a unit staffed with mental health professionals who respond with police to handle mental health emergencies. When an officer arrived, Ryan was reclined in his seat and did not respond to conflicting commands, the complaint alleges. About 20 minutes into the incident, more officers showed and called a crisis negotiator, the complaint says. But before the negotiator could arrive, four of the about 17 officers present fired at LeRoux after they said he had sat up and was “eyeing the gun,” the complaint asserts.

Police have said that six officers saw him lift and point the gun just before the fatal shooting.

Police released body-camera footage that showed LeRoux moving in the car but it was unclear in the video what LeRoux was holding in his hand. LeRoux’s family has long said that LeRoux, who was left-handed, had lifted his cellphone. After the shooting, police found both the gun and cellphone on LeRoux’s lap.

The lawsuit, assigned to Magistrate Judge Ajmel Ahsen Quereshi, argues that there were signs during the encounter that police were dealing with someone in crisis.

Kobie Flowers, an attorney representing LeRoux’s parents, said that he brought an ADA suit because it asks the questions: “Did the police department know this person had a disability, and what did they do to help?”

“Instead of helping people struggling with mental health, too often police end up killing those people,” Flowers said.

According to the complaint, LeRoux had several mental health disabilities including schizophrenia, depression and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The county argued in its motion to dismiss that “merely identifying the former diagnoses” was not enough to meet requirements under the ADA. The county also argued that it wasn’t obvious for officers to have known LeRoux had a disability and need for an accommodation.

“It can hardly be obvious that any person who refuses to pay for his food or to obey the police has a mental disability which requires an accommodation or what that accommodation would be,” the county said in court filings.

However, the Justice Department supported the family’s opposition to the county’s dismissal of the case because they agreed that their complaint established that LeRoux’s mental health diagnoses were within the meaning of the ADA and did allege how his disabilities “substantially limited a major life activity,” including his brain function and ability to communicate, according to the statement of interest.

The Justice Department also agreed that LeRoux’s family identified reasonable modifications the county could have taken, including dispatching a mobile crisis team or crisis intervention team or waiting for the crisis negotiator they called to arrive.

The county also “incorrectly states” that exigent circumstances, which the county said was the “threat of extreme violence,” can “absolve” their duty to provide reasonable modifications, the statement of interest said.

The Justice Department concluded that the reasonableness of the proposed modifications “in light of the exigent circumstances present” should not be decided at the motion to dismiss stage and should be resolved “on a more developed factual record.”

An attorney who represented the four officers — Sara Vaughan, John Cerny, Brooks Inman and Cpl. Romand Schmuck — during the investigation into whether the officers should have been charged, had said their actions were justified.

“Mr. LeRoux’s death is unquestionably heartbreaking to his loved ones, a fact not lost on the officers who had to use force,” Chaz Ball said. “None of those officers woke up that day knowing that they would later be put in a position where lethal force would be their only option to protect their own lives, lives of fellow officers, and those of the civilians at the gas station and street behind them.”

The Justice Department files a statement of interest in cases when there is a “substantial legal issue” being resolved that may have implications on the interpretation of the law, said Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs and former chief of the Special Litigation Section of the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department.

In this case, the issue is about what police departments must do to accommodate the disability of someone they encounter, Smith said.

“The United States has an interest to make sure that when courts interpret the law, that they do it using the right precedent and the right standards,” Smith said.

Christy Lopez, a professor at Georgetown Law and former deputy chief in the Special Litigation Section of the Civil Rights Division, said the Justice Department is weighing in to try to reduce the likelihood that the law is misinterpreted, which could deprive people of the protections the law is meant to provide.

“If you are a police department or a city, you need to understand that you’re going to come up against people who are in mental health crisis, and you need to have available the tools to respond to that as safely as possible for all concerned,” said Lopez.

Dan Morse contributed to this report.

