The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man dies in Montgomery crash

Victim was Jeep passenger, authorities say

By
October 16, 2022 at 11:47 p.m. EDT
(iStock)

A man was killed in Montgomery County on Saturday night in a collision between a Jeep and a truck, police said.

The man was riding in the Jeep when the collision occurred about 11:15 p.m. near Frederick Road and Plummer Drive, police said. He died at the scene, they said. The site is in the Germantown area.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The man’s name was not immediately available.

Loading...