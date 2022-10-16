Man dies in Montgomery crash

(iStock)Gift ArticleShareA man was killed in Montgomery County on Saturday night in a collision between a Jeep and a truck, police said.The man was riding in the Jeep when the collision occurred about 11:15 p.m. near Frederick Road and Plummer Drive, police said. He died at the scene, they said. The site is in the Germantown area.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightThe man’s name was not immediately available.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...