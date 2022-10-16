Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

How sharper than a serpent’s tooth it is to have a child who hates the way her parents make toast. Apparently, our older daughter, Gwyn, has never cared for the toast my wife and I make, the toast we served her for nearly 20 years. I became aware of this only last year when I was helping Gwyn move into an apartment in Los Angeles and we were out shopping for a new toaster oven.

“Here’s one just like ours,” I said, excitedly. Wouldn’t it be great, I thought, to continue the Kelly family tradition of transforming bread into toast with a features-laden, Consumer Reports-recommended Breville toaster oven?

“Ugh,” said Gwyn.

And then it all came out, right there in the middle of Bed Bath & Beyond. Ever since becoming an adult and going out into the wider world, Gwyn had come to despise our toast. Basically, we don’t toast our bread long enough. It’s slightly warmed bread, barely qualifying as toast in her eyes.

Suddenly unburdened, Gwyn had a few things to get off her chest about our scrambled eggs, too. If our toast isn’t toasted enough, our scrambled eggs are toasted too much. Gwyn had grown up watching us leave them in the pan till the last molecule of moisture was gone. She’d seen her mother, Ruth, tell countless diner waitresses to make sure the cook knew that her eggs should be “hard” or “dry” or “Sahara-style” — whatever shorthand described well-done scrambled eggs.

And then Gwyn left home and discovered scrambled eggs didn’t have to be hard or dry. They could be soft and wet.

How are you going to keep them down on the farm after they’ve seen Paree?

Parents are supposed to be happy when their children think for themselves and stand up for what they believe in. But what if what they believe in isn’t the same thing that you believe in? I’m not talking about deep political, social or religious divisions, the sort that threaten to tear families apart. I’m talking about eggs and toast.

I tried to think what I rebelled against and couldn’t really come up with anything. Maybe it shows a lack of ambition on my part. Or maybe my parents were perfect?

I asked Ruth what she vowed to change about her life after she left home. Most of it centered around food, too. Ruth’s late mother grew up in a house with a cook, so she had never really learned to cook, even though as a 1950s housewife, she was expected to do it.

Ruth remembers growing up with a recurring cycle of family meals: pork chops, hamburgers, roast chicken, punctuated by a Sunday roast. It was all soft and tasteless, broiled, boiled or steamed to excess.

Maybe that’s why Ruth’s rebellion wasn’t against something but toward something: to be a better cook than her mother — even if, in Gwyn’s eyes, her toast and scrambled eggs leave a lot to be desired.

I asked our younger daughter, Beatrice, what family traditions she’d rebelled against after leaving home. She was too savvy to confess to anything. She did say she always ordered her steak the way her mother does — well done — thinking it meant “good” (as in “job well done”). When Beatrice realized she could have it cooked other ways — rare, medium, medium-rare — she stuck with well done. (You’re still in the will, Beatrice.)

What about you? Did you discover upon leaving home that family practices you just assumed were universal, followed by everyone, weren’t? Were there family traditions or quirks that you always despised as a child and jettisoned the second you reached the age of majority and started paying your own bills?

Send the details to me — with “Family Traditions” in the subject line — at john.kelly@washpost.com.

