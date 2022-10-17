Police arrest man in July slaying in Southeast D.C.

Desmond Gaskin Jr., from Oxon Hill, Md., has been charged with second-degree murder while armed in the killing of 40-year-old William Whittington Jr .

The incident took place July 19 in the 400 block of Burbank Street SE. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 p.m. and found Whittington suffering from a gunshot wound. Whittington, from Southeast Washington, died there, police said.