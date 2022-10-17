D.C. leaders clash over best insurer to care for low-income patients

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As D.C. lawmakers prepare to award some of the city's most lucrative contracts — paying three insurance companies more than $2 billion to provide health care for about a third of all D.C. residents — council members are caught in a bitter fight over which insurers should win. The city's Medicaid program has been wracked by controversy for years. After a court ruling against the old contracts with insurers, a threat by a major hospital system to stop seeing Medicaid patients, and legislative infighting, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) vowed last year to start over with a new procurement to re-select the three insurance companies that the District would pay to provide care to Medicaid recipients.

The city’s Office of Contracting and Procurement accepted bids, scored the proposals and awarded the contract to two providers already in the system — MedStar and AmeriHealth — along with a third company, Amerigroup, in place of existing provider CareFirst.

Bowser has asked the D.C. Council to approve the contracts at its legislative meeting Tuesday. But some council members have raised concerns about whether Amerigroup is fit to insure low-income patients.

The company has a troubled track record, as lobbyists for CareFirst, including former D.C. Council member David Catania, have pointed out: More than a decade ago, an audit found that Amerigroup overcharged the District. It has been criticized for its role in other states’ Medicaid programs as well, including in Florida, where it paid a $2 million fine for denying children speech therapy.

“We are poised to bring back an [insurance plan] with a checkered history in the District and a well-known reputation for denying care to vulnerable Medicaid members,” Council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) wrote in a letter to City Administrator Kevin Donahue and council members, saying he was “strongly considering” urging members to vote down all three contracts on the grounds that the process had gone poorly and resulted in a bad winner. “We cannot stick our low-income residents with underperforming health plans for the next five years and pretend that our hands are tied and that we have done the best for our residents.”

But CareFirst, too, has a history of overcharging the District, recently agreeing to pay a $95 million settlement to end an over 13-year legal battle over long-ago Medicaid charges. And Adrian Jordan, president of Amerigroup’s D.C. plan, said that many of the problems Gray alluded to have nothing to do with his plan. The Amerigroup brand includes insurance plans that act completely separately from state to state, he said, and the company is under different ownership than the plan that performed poorly in the District in the 2000s.

“The health plans are completely separate and independent,” Jordan said. “Amerigroup D.C. is a stand-alone health plan answerable to me and me alone. I have no visibility into any other plans in the country.”

Amerigroup proved unpopular in D.C. the last time it held a Medicaid contract. Twenty percent of its members chose to switch to a different Medicaid provider, more than those who switched from other plans.

Jordan — who is himself close to some council members as a former council staffer — said that won’t happen again. MedStar runs both an insurance program and a major hospital system popular with low-income patients in the District, and in the past, the company didn’t reach agreement on a contract with some other insurers, including Amerigroup. That meant a large number of Amerigroup patients who wanted to see a MedStar doctor had to switch plans.

MedStar’s dual role became far more of a problem last year, when the company, faced with the prospect of losing its insurance contract, threatened to stop letting its doctors treat patients on any other Medicaid plan, an ultimatum that threw the Medicaid system into chaos and led to the new procurement that the city is now conducting.

Since then, the D.C. Department of Health Care Finance has worked on rules and agreements meant to compel all hospitals in the District to accept all Medicaid patients. If those agreements work, Amerigroup patients won’t have that same reason to switch insurers.

Still, in its attempt not to lose the high-paying contract, CareFirst hired lobbyists, including Catania, to try to convince council members that switching tens of thousands of Medicaid patients from its plan to other plans would be detrimental, particularly if the switch is to Amerigroup.

“If the council approves the contracts, over 70,000 D.C. Medicaid enrollees would be moved from a proven, high-quality plan to a plan with a demonstrated history of overcharging and denying care to patients,” said Ieisha Gray, COO of CareFirst’s D.C. plan. CareFirst has argued that it lost out to Amerigroup based on small technicalities in the way D.C. scores procurements, not on quality or cost. “Minor typos could cost over 70,000 District residents their health care, and I don’t think that point could be underscored enough.”

In 2017 and in 2020, judges on D.C.'s Contract Appeals Board ruled that the Office of Contracting and Procurement erred in awarding Medicaid contracts. But this time, the Contract Appeals Board heard CareFirst’s protest and ruled that the procurement process had been conducted properly.

Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) has urged members to vote yes on the three contracts, saying they should respect the procurement process. “The size of these contracts is so large that there has been more scrutiny and more money and lobbying poured into it. At the end of the day, this is a procurement that the city has run, that has been appealed, that has been finalized, and that the council should not interfere in,” White said in an interview. “It would be a catastrophe for the council to send the message that we will get involved in procurements. Because every time there’s a major procurement, we’re going to be swarmed with lobbyists.”

White also criticized the focus on Amerigroup’s fitness to hold the contract, noting that its competitors have also caused major problems in the District’s Medicaid program.

“We should not be looking for the good actor, because we’re going to be looking for a long time. The city just finalized a $95 million lawsuit with CareFirst. MedStar single-handedly broke our Medicaid system,” he said. “Everybody has issues here.”

Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

