Officers responded to the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in the Woodbridge area at 4:32 p.m. for a shooting, police said. They found the scene “unsecured” and conducted a welfare check, police said.

Four people were found fatally shot inside a home in Prince William County, Va., on Monday afternoon, county police said.

Officers found four adults in different areas of the home with gunshot wounds. Each of the four victims was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.