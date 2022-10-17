Spanberger-Vega debate in Virginia’s 7th District is canceled

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Organizers of a debate between Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) and her Republican challenger, Prince William Board of County Supervisors member Yesli Vega, have canceled the event after Spanberger indicated Sunday that she would not participate, citing multiple unresolved details and concerns. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The organizers — the Prince William Committee of 100 and the League of Women Voters of the Prince William-Fauquier Area — said in a statement that the debate committee’s work had “ended in an impasse over security concerns and disagreements over proposed moderators.”

Plans for the debate, scheduled for Friday, started to crumble after the committee lined up conservative commentator and talk show host Larry O’Connor to co-moderate.

Spanberger objected to that choice last week, citing occasions when O’Connor had spoken negatively about Democrats or her, including during interviews with Vega on his show. Spanberger’s campaign raised more concerns about what it considered to be insufficient security planning before announcing to supporters Sunday that the debate would “not happen” for those reasons.

That means that in one of the nation’s most expensive races — at over $20 million — and one of Virginia’s most competitive, voters will probably not see the candidates debate onstage before the November election. Previously, Vega did not agree to participate in a separate debate opportunity with Spanberger.

On Monday, Prince William Committee of 100 President Ray Mizener explained what happened in an interview with The Washington Post. Mizener said the committee had chosen O’Connor because he seemed familiar with Vega, while the other co-moderator — Lisa Desjardins of “PBS NewsHour” — was chosen because she had interviewed Spanberger before. The committee viewed neither as an ally to either candidate.

But Mizener acknowledged that selecting O’Connor may have been a “process failure in our program,” noting that he was unaware of some of O’Connor’s comments until Spanberger’s campaign raised the objection. He said the committee agreed to search for a new moderator over the weekend, and noted that an additional difference arose with Desjardins over how debate questions would be formulated, and they mutually agreed to part ways. They wanted a “clean slate,” he said.

Mizener said Spanberger’s campaign asked in an email Friday if he could provide a detailed plan by Saturday afternoon, including about a moderator, ticketing and security. Mizener said that he provided what he could but that the plan for two stationed off-duty Prince William County deputies at the event was about the limit of the committee’s security planning experience, and that by Saturday no new moderator had been selected. He said the committee was in talks with another veteran Virginia political analyst Sunday, but by then Spanberger had told supporters that the debate would not happen.

“Due to the Vega campaign’s pressure to corrupt the Prince William Committee of 100’s efforts and stall the debate into nonexistence, with just five days to go before the scheduled debate, it became increasingly clear a debate was never going to become a reality,” Spanberger’s campaign said in a statement to The Post on Monday, accusing Vega of trying to install O’Connor.

Vega’s campaign denied having a hand in selecting O’Connor and said its only request was that the debate be televised, which Mizener confirmed. Vega accused Spanberger of “running scared” during an appearance Monday on O’Connor’s show.

It is not unusual for candidates to object to moderators; Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), for example, backed out of a debate last year while objecting to PBS’s Judy Woodruff because of a donation she once made to the Clinton Foundation’s Haiti earthquake relief fund. Debates over debates — a fixture of many competitive congressional races — have been particularly intense in Virginia’s 7th District and, more unusual, have now twice culminated with no agreement.

Last month, Vega would not agree to debate Spanberger at the University of Mary Washington — a session co-sponsored by a number of community organizations and news outlets — with Stephen Farnsworth, a political scientist at the university, serving as moderator. Farnsworth said that the Spanberger campaign agreed but there was no agreement from Vega’s campaign.

The university had hosted numerous debates in the past. But Vega’s campaign told The Post that it wanted a televised debate, primarily in Prince William, the district’s population center. Farnsworth said VPM public media was open to broadcasting the event on television and radio, but the Vega campaign told The Post it considered that plan insufficient.

Both candidates, however, had sounded eager to debate in the event hosted by the nonpartisan Prince William Committee of 100 and the League of Women Voters chapter, which had also hosted a forum this month between Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) and her Republican challenger, Hung Cao, with Farnsworth as moderator. The security plan was similar at that event, Mizener said.

Spanberger’s campaign manager, Sam Signori, on Thursday night wrote to the organizers explaining why they found O’Connor not impartial and urging the selection of a different co-moderator.

O’Connor, a frequent columnist at Townhall — where editor notes attached to his columns have said Republicans must win back Congress to stop Democrats’ “woke, socialist agenda” — has had Vega on his WMAL “O’Connor & Company” show multiple times. He has referred listeners to Vega’s website to make donations or purchase merchandise; Signori cited one instance when O’Connor described Spanberger as “part of the problem” on border security issues, and Signori cited multiple Townhall columns as disparaging to Democrats, according to the email, which was provided to The Post.

On Friday morning, after Vega publicly said O’Connor had been confirmed, Spanberger accused Vega’s campaign of insisting “on installing Larry O’Connor — a right-wing radio host known for spreading lies, hyper-partisan vitriol, and hatred against Democrats.”

O’Connor said in an email to The Post that he takes issue with what he called Spanberger’s misrepresentation of him and his commentary, noting that “criticizing Democrats and their policies is not ‘hatred against Democrats.’” He said he had a track record of moderating multiple Republican primaries since 2016, which he said showed that he can be an “even-handed, informed moderator.”

Farnsworth said that voters are losing a valuable opportunity to see the candidates together onstage, without the added noise of political attack ads and mailers.

“Debates are one of those rare opportunities for the candidates to be side by side, talking about issues, and that’s such an important opportunity for voters as they figure out which candidate they want to support,” he said.

