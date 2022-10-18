Man accused of killing four fellow tenants in Northern Virginia house

Gift Article Share

A Prince William County, Va., man was charged Tuesday with killing four fellow tenants, at least three of whom were shot, in what police called “a domestic related” attack in the rented house they shared in the county’s Woodbridge area. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The violence occurred Monday in a small house in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court, where a recently married couple in their 40s, along with a 19-year-old woman described by police as their daughter, and a fourth tenant were found dead shortly after 4:30 p.m. in rooms “throughout the home,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news briefing.

Another tenant, David Nathaniel Maine, 24, has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder and other crimes, according to Newsham. The chief would not elaborate on the “domestic” issue, but he said Maine was involved in a “relationship” with yet another tenant, a man who was not at home when the gunfire began.

Advertisement

“That person is fully cooperating with us,” the chief said, without identifying the man or specifying the nature of his relationship with Maine. “He, that person, has provided us very valuable information, been very cooperative, and is also very distraught about what happened in his home.” Newsham added, “We’re still trying to nail down the motive in this case.”

The dead were identified as Miguel Duran Flores, 44; his wife, Kelly Victoria Sotelo, 42; Karrie Ayline Sotelo, 19, whom Newsham said was their daughter; and a fellow tenant, 36-year-old Richard Julio Jesus Revollar Corrales. Police said Monday that all four had been shot, but Newsham said Tuesday that at least three were shot. The fourth person’s cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, he said.

The man with whom Maine had a relationship was “another family member who also resided at the residence and was not present during the incident,” police said in a statement. “The investigation revealed an altercation occurred inside the home” before the gunshots.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday morning, Maine had not entered pleas in court, online records showed. The owner of the house listed in public records could not immediately be reached for comment.

The police chief said evidence indicates that Karrie Sotelo was shot first, then the married couple and Revollar Corrales, whose room was in the basement. A seventh person, described by police as a child, also lived in the house but was not at home when the shootings occurred, the chief said.

“The only word that I can use to describe it is ‘senseless,’ ” Newsham told reporters. Standing outside the house, he said: “Absolutely senseless that someone would take four lives. … Anyone who was out here [Monday] night knows that there was a huge group of friends and family members who were gathered and they were completely distraught.”

Advertisement

The gun that investigators think was used in the killings was found inside the house, the chief said. Although he declined to describe the weapon, he suggested that the gun did not make a lot of noise. Asked about neighbors’ statements that they did not hear gunshots, Newsham said, “I think that’s fair, that neighbors did not hear something, because of the weapon that was used.”

Newsham said Maine called police after the gunfire to report the shootings and said that people were dead in the house. When officers arrived at the residence, a door was ajar and Maine was not inside, Newsham said, adding, “He had left the home but had not gotten far.” While being questioned by detectives, Maine “said that there were shots fired into the home” from outside, according to the chief.

“The information given is inconsistent with what actually happened, so he may have been trying to elude police, is my guess,” Newsham said.

GiftOutline Gift Article