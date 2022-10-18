D.C. Council votes for $8 billion Medicaid contracts, housing overhaul

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to spend more than $8 billion over a five-year span for health-care coverage for more than one-third of all D.C. residents, bringing to a contentious end a years-long fight over which insurers should hold D.C.’s highest-value contracts, covering health care for Medicaid recipients. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The council also voted to impose new requirements on the D.C. Housing Authority after a scathing report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found D.C.’s public housing to be among the worst in the nation on some measures.

While the council members were unanimous in their desire for change at the Housing Authority, the Medicaid contracts provoked hours of debate as lobbyists and residents supporting the insurer CareFirst — which ultimately lost in its attempt to win the lucrative Medicaid job — sat in matching T-shirts watching the council’s debate.

CareFirst had argued, in paid advertisements on social media and in lobbyists’ pleas to council members, that its competitor Amerigroup was not fit to hold one of the city’s three contracts for covering Medicaid patients, a view some council members found persuasive.

“It’s not enough to say that the [procurement process] complied with the law,” said council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), who urged fellow members to vote against the contracts. “Crossing every t and dotting every i sometimes leads to bad results, and that’s why final accountability rests with us. … I say let’s send this back and get better outcomes for our patients.”

But members ultimately decided to adhere to the outcome of the city’s competitive procurement process, which awarded the contracts to Amerigroup, MedStar and AmeriHealth. Judges on the city’s Contract Appeals Board repeatedly upheld the procurement process as fairly conducted this time — unlike the city’s attempts to award Medicaid contracts in 2017 and 2020, which were ruled improper by judges. (Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s lengthy resistance to the judge’s 2020 ruling led to an impasse with the council and eventually to her decision to rebid the Medicaid contracts altogether.)

Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), who chairs the committee that oversees government procurement, said the council could set a bad precedent by rejecting D.C.’s highest-dollar contracts. “That will set the tone that the council will intervene if people spent enough money,” he said. “If they lose an appeal, if they lose multiple appeals, they can still spend money and get the outcome that they prefer.”

“I very much encourage us to pass the contracts that were sent to us and not get in the business of picking winners and losers,” White said.

The council eventually agreed, voting 10-2 in favor of the contracts, which required nine votes to pass. Nadeau and Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) voted against the contracts. Vincent C. Gray, who missed the meeting because of health problems, also urged members in a letter to vote no, because of his concerns about Amerigroup’s fitness to insure low-income residents.

The unanimously backed legislation dealing with the D.C. Housing Authority imposes stricter training requirements for DCHA’s 13-member board and executive director and requires the agency to report certain data to the council, including the number and status of vacant units as well as a “detailed accounting of expenses paid for with District funds.”

Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) introduced the bill after The Washington Post published the findings of a HUD report that detailed — among dozens of problems — that DCHA’s occupancy rate for public housing is among the worst in the nation.

Silverman said D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) helped write the measure; Racine’s office has sued DCHA twice in recent years over the conditions at its properties and for allegedly discriminating against tenants with disabilities. The emergency bill codifies that the city’s consumer protection laws apply to DCHA. Silverman has said she plans to introduce a permanent bill that goes even further to make changes at the agency.

“The federal audit is clear: The Housing Authority is failing its residents and failing this city, at a time when we desperately need safe, affordable housing for our low-income working families,” said Silverman, who is up for reelection this year in a competitive contest for one of two at-large seats. “The problems go beyond basic maintenance. The authority is out of compliance with federal and local law. It is putting residents and health and safety risk.”

Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large), who chairs the council’s housing committee, said in a statement Monday said that she had gone through the report and planned to introduce “substantive legislative proposals” of her own in response.

The statement did not offer specifics about the forthcoming legislation from Bonds, who is also up for reelection this year and has taken some heat related to her oversight of the agency. Bonds said she also requested a meeting with Bowser (D) about the report and promised to hold council hearings on the matter.

“Moving forward, the D.C. Housing Authority will require sweeping change,” Bonds said. “Every aspect of the agency’s governance, operations and procurement functions must be examined.”

Lawmakers also approved a bill that extends a property tax exemption for dozens of Southeast Washington homeowners who were told to evacuate from their Anacostia condominiums last year after an engineering firm found potentially dangerous structural issues in their condo complex.

Earlier this month, The Post reported that the homeowners, who are mostly Black women and first-time home buyers, would receive another year of financial support from the city to rent short-term housing, though it remains unclear when or if they will be able to return to the homes they own. D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said research is underway to find out whether the sinking building can be shored up or will have to be demolished.

The council also approved its preliminary decision earlier this month to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. The bill now heads to Bowser’s desk.

