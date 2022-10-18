Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democracy may die in darkness but it once flourished in silence. In the not-too-distant past of the 20th century, deaf printers worked alongside their hearing colleagues to put out The Washington Post, setting type, pasting it down, assembling advertisements and working on the presses. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Because those jobs are gone — obsolesced out of existence by advances in technology — those printers are gone. But they’re remembered in a new online exhibit unveiled Monday at Gallaudet University, when about a dozen deaf former Washington Post employees gathered at the college’s Chapel Hall.

“We are a very small group and yet we bring the spirit of many,” signed Jan DeLap, an alumnus of The Post who served as project adviser for deafprinters.com, the digital history exhibit created by Gallaudet’s Schuchman Deaf Documentary Center.

Advertisement

The printing trade was once commonly taught at deaf schools across the United States. Cities large and small had print shops — from small endeavors to large operations at newspapers such as The Post. The skills required to turn hot lead into letters on a Linotype machine or to position a strip of cold type on a grid board were easily transferrable. Printing was a flexible, well-paid job, one that could help usher deaf workers and their families into the middle class.

More than 175 deaf printers once worked at The Post, where they did their jobs alongside their hearing colleagues. It was a milieu almost unique among workplaces.

“This is what we dream of,” said Gallaudet’s president, Roberta J. Cordano, whose teacher father picked up regular printing shifts in Delavan, Wis., when she was growing up.

Advertisement

It wasn’t just having a good job, it was seeing the hearing world make accommodations to the deaf world, rather than the other way around. By necessity, hearing employees figured out how to work with a large number of deaf employees: miming, learning to finger spell, or taking the American Sign Language classes that places like The Post offered.

“And this was all before the ADA,” Cordano said.

For the online exhibit, volunteers conducted interviews with more than 40 deaf printers. They collected photos and other ephemera. In close-captioned video interviews, printers demonstrate the unique signs they used on the job: “slipboard,” the board that had printers’ names arranged by seniority and was used to assign that shift’s tasks; “lobster,” the early-morning shift; “beg-off,” the official notification that a printer would make to inform the supervisor that he or she was leaving the building.

Advertisement

“None of these signs are known to young deaf people today,” said Janelle Legg, digital historian and project manager for deafprinters.com.

A section of the website highlights the International Typographical Union, which helped its members in the workplace. Not that the relationship was always smooth. At first, deaf people seldom attended gatherings of The Post’s printers union — “chapel” meetings in newspaper parlance. That’s because the meetings weren’t interpreted.

“We were all contributing dues to the union so why weren’t they accommodating us?” DeLap said.

At first, the union fought DeLap’s efforts to bring in an interpreter. Chapel meetings were confidential and outsiders weren’t allowed, went the argument. She persisted. At the first interpreted meeting, there were as many deaf printers as hearing ones.

Advertisement

“They were shocked by our numbers and then they were baffled that deaf [people] had opinions,” she said.

Said Betty Colonomos, a hearing ASL interpreter who worked at The Post: “It wasn’t just deaf people having access to hearing people, it was hearing people having access to deaf people.”

The website notes that deaf schools for Black students often lacked the equipment White schools enjoyed, meaning their graduates had fewer options. Some of the less pleasant aspects of the job — such as loading and unloading metal carts with heavy lead pages — seemed to go disproportionately to deaf printers. And the exhibit notes that the majority of supervisory positions at The Post were held by hearing men.

Even so, the printers who gathered to share lunch and memories were proud of the work they did and the advances they made.

“Printing was an essential field, a way to build community and provide access to information,” Cordano said. She recently wrote an article for the Harvard Business Review in which she urges employers to hire deaf people and learn from them.

Cordano said she looks forward to the day when there are as many deaf journalists in America’s newsrooms as there once were deaf printers in its pressrooms.

GiftOutline Gift Article