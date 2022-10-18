The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

D.C. elected official charged with involuntary manslaughter

By
October 18, 2022 at 1:51 p.m. EDT

A D.C. elected official was indicted for involuntary manslaughter Tuesday after a DUI-related car crash in Virginia earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Around 9:30 p.m. on March 5, 32-year-old District resident Devon Lesesne was driving eastbound on I-495 near Telegraph Road when his vehicle struck another one that was on the road shoulder with a flat tire and its hazard lights blinking, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement. Lesesne is a D.C. advisory neighborhood commissioner in Ward 8.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The disabled vehicle’s owner, Katherine Aileen Reyes, 20, died at the scene, the statement said.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said Lesesne was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Descano’s statement said the crash was “a tragic incident that could have been avoided.”

“Our hearts break for the family of this young woman,” the statement said. “There are no winners in this situation.”

Lesesne’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Loading...