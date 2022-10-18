D.C. elected official charged with involuntary manslaughter

A D.C. elected official was indicted for involuntary manslaughter Tuesday after a DUI-related car crash in Virginia earlier this year, prosecutors said.
The disabled vehicle’s owner, Katherine Aileen Reyes, 20, died at the scene, the statement said.
On Tuesday, prosecutors said Lesesne was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Descano’s statement said the crash was “a tragic incident that could have been avoided.”
“Our hearts break for the family of this young woman,” the statement said. “There are no winners in this situation.”
Lesesne’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Today, CA Descano announced the indictment of a 32-year-old Washington, D.C. resident for manslaughter in a DUI-related fatal car crash earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/zRXTREKf4R— Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Descano (@FairfaxCountyCA) October 18, 2022