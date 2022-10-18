D.C. elected official charged with involuntary manslaughter

A D.C. elected official was indicted for involuntary manslaughter Tuesday after a DUI-related car crash in Virginia earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Around 9:30 p.m. on March 5, 32-year-old District resident Devon Lesesne was driving eastbound on I-495 near Telegraph Road when his vehicle struck another one that was on the road shoulder with a flat tire and its hazard lights blinking, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said in a statement. Lesesne is a D.C. advisory neighborhood commissioner in Ward 8.