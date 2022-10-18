How restaurateur Keem Hughley would spend a perfect day in D.C.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Massive teen parties were the start of Keem Hughley’s 15-year career in hospitality. He and four teenage friends started Team Major, a promotion group that spanned their high school years at what is now known as Jackson-Reed High School and went on for a decade. They threw parties at the now-defunct Zanzibar, drawing upward of 3,000 kids, and promoted go-go concerts and dances around the city. Parties were a gateway to the music industry, and he went on to manage artists with Andre Hopson.

Then Franklin Thompson, an artist and entrepreneur who works under the alias Apt. 50, introduced Hughley to Erik Bruner-Yang, the owner of Maketto. A soccer game with Bruner-Yang scored him the role of events manager at Maketto in 2016, and then director of sales. Now, he’s a partner in the H Street NE restaurant and retail store.

Later this fall, the 31-year-old is opening the doors of his own restaurant, Bronze. The restaurant is located at 1245 H St. NE, inside the former Smith Commons restaurant, just blocks from where Hughley grew up. The 150-seat space with a cocktail bar and back patio will highlight the history of the African diaspora through the lens of Afrofuturism and tell the story of the fictional character Alonzo Bronze.

“I started to realize that Afrofuturism is the vessel that I can tell this story because it really unchains the mind,” Hughley says. He credits Ytasha L. Womack’s book “Afrofuturism: The World of Black Sci-Fi and Fantasy Culture,” the work of author Octavia Butler and artists like Sun Ra as significant sources of inspiration.

“We’ve imagined a new history for our ancestors. One without strife and so much struggle,” he says. “It will be something where people from all walks of life can come in and feel like they will be treated exactly the way that they are supposed to be treated.”

Set on bringing Bronze full scale, the Navy Yard resident spends much of his ideal day in D.C. working on his restaurant.

Let’s pick a Friday. That’s definitely my ideal day. I would get up around 7:45 a.m. and go for a run at 8, around the National Mall and the Wharf. After going for a run, I would go to Heat Da Spot Cafe. I’m doing the French toast platter with a mango smoothie. If I don’t grab breakfast there, I’d head to Maketto and get a chamomile tea and check in with the team.

Then I would walk over to Bronze, which is an active construction site — that’s usually where I would be for the majority of the day. I’m working with the construction teams, assisting chef Toya [Henry] with setting up the kitchen, cocktail R&D with Al Thompson and working via Zoom with our global teams. It really takes a village to open a restaurant.

Then I would go get lunch at Las Placitas, which is on Eighth Street SE. I would order the Tex-Mex fajita. My family has been going there for 31 years, so since they’ve been open, which is really cool.

After that, I would meet up with my wife and we’ll go to the Smithsonian Pollinator Garden. It’s one of my favorite places in D.C., and I appreciate the craft of the gardeners to maintain it year-round.

Then I would head back to Bronze. I’d finish off the construction there and see what is going on with the team. For dinner, I would definitely go to a spot like Cubano’s in Silver Spring, Md., and I’d order the snapper Tropicana.

After dinner, I’d head to Silver Lyan for drinks with a few friends. My favorite cocktail there was the Project Apollo, but it’s sadly not on the menu anymore. I’m always looking forward to trying new cocktails from Clinth Lopez and Ryan Chetiyawardana. For the ultimate day, it would end with strawberry ice cream from Thomas Sweet in Georgetown.

