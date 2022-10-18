Filings show Youngkin’s PAC raising, spending more than predecessors

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin continued to raise and spend political cash at an unprecedented pace over the past three months, as the potential Republican presidential candidate tapped big-dollar donors and paid hefty sums to consultants, ad-makers, strategists and speechwriters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A former private equity executive and political newcomer who put $20 million of his own fortune into last year’s gubernatorial race, Youngkin became the object of 2024 White House speculation the moment he won the Executive Mansion in seemingly blue Virginia. And now the money is flowing.

Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia political action committee raised $1.8 million between July 1 and Sept. 30, bringing total receipts since he launched the PAC early this year to $5.8 million, including a $1 million transfer from his campaign account — more than twice what any other recent Virginia governor reeled in by the same point in their tenures.

In their first nine months in office, Democrat Ralph Northam had raised $2.1 million, Democrat Terry McAuliffe $1.9 million and Republican Robert F. McDonnell about $1.8 million, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project, which posted Youngkin’s most recent filings this week.

Youngkin also stands out on the spending side — not just with the amount, but the nature. A spokeswoman for Youngkin’s political operation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Typically, a Virginia governor sets up a PAC with one or two employees, who focus on raising and spending money to bankroll the General Assembly races that take place at the midpoint of the governor’s term. But Youngkin has broken the mold, using his PAC in ways that appear to advance his potential bid for president, such as cross-country travel and campaign-style videos.

At certain official state events, such as when Youngkin signed the state budget last summer, a crew hired by Spirit of Virginia shoots video and supporters in the crowd hold campaign-style signs also paid for by the PAC. If there’s a fancy cloth backdrop to create a better visual when Youngkin takes the stage, that’s courtesy of the PAC, too.

Another unusual PAC expense that suggests Youngkin has his eye on higher office: a two-day political retreat last month at Keswick Hall, a luxury resort outside Charlottesville.

Youngkin has said he is focused only on his still relatively new job in Virginia, waving off any questions about 2024 by saying he’s humbled by the attention. He nevertheless invited dozens of high-dollar donors to ponder his political future at last month’s retreat — a gesture that cost his PAC upward of $140,000. The lodging and meeting space cost the PAC $90,617. On top of that came about $50,000 in catering.

Earlier last month, the PAC also splurged for $997 in fancy sandwich cookies from Hummingbird Macarons, a Norfolk baker that bills its sweets as “bespoke elegance.” It’s not clear where the cookies were served.

But the biggest outlays have been for legions of consultants.

In the past three months, the PAC paid 10 different firms for ad-making, strategizing, consulting and fundraising — $63,425 to Axiom Strategies, $50,129 to Virginia Consulting Group LLC, $49,500 to Creative Direct, $47,555 to Poolhouse, $15,000 to Cherbourg Strategies and Speechwriting, $11,528 to Monumental Consulting LLC, $31,291 to Salem Strategies, $27,700 to E Street Strategies, 25,093 to Socko Strategies and $31,875 to PPG Consulting.

In all, Youngkin spent far more over the period than any of his recent predecessors, about $2.4 million. But because he’d raised more, he headed into October with more cash on hand.

He had $2.3 million in the bank compared to $1 million at the equivalent period for Northam, $228,168 for McAuliffe and $1.3 million for McDonnell.

This article will be updated.

