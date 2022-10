Arlington police announced Wednesday that they will not charge the driver who crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington in August, sparking a fire and injuring more than a dozen people.

The crash took place in mid-August in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard. Fifteen people were injured when the vehicle went through the pub’s front door, according to authorities and witnesses. All patients in the crash were released by mid-September, according to police.