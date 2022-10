Helen Bahta Oukubazghi, 52, of Lorton, was crossing Lorton Station Boulevard near Old Beech Court around 5 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of a black 2015 Chevrolet Equinox traveling south on Lorton Station Boulevard struck her in the roadway, police said.

A pedestrian died the day after being struck by a driver in Lorton, Va., police said.

Police said the driver left the scene but returned later after seeing damage to the vehicle. Oukubazghi was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died early Wednesday morning, police said.