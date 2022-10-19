Hispanic voters could be ‘key’ in competitive Vega-Spanberger race

Listen 12 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

She started her story like she always did: beginning with her parents in El Salvador, fleeing civil war in the 1980s to come to the United States and rebuild their lives. The story is familiar to anyone who has heard Yesli Vega, the Republican challenging Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), rock a room full of enthusiastic supporters, and that night she told it to dozens of Latinos who had come out for a Hispanic get-out-the-vote rally.

“Mi familia es mi inspiración, mi familia es mi motivación,” she said, alternating between English and Spanish as margaritas and applause flowed at Hector’s Mexican Restaurant in Lake Ridge on Friday night. “We’re going to seize this moment y vamos a hacer historia” — and we’re going to make history.

Here in Northern Virginia, the GOP’s overtures to Hispanic voters could not be more evident as Vega, the first Latina elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, seeks to become Virginia’s first Hispanic congresswoman as well.

Locked in a highly competitive race with Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), Vega is one of a record 31 GOP Hispanic nominees — including 11 incumbents — on the ballot across the country this year, according to the National Republican Congressional Committee. In Virginia, her candidacy also follows a broader trend of the GOP running with more diverse candidates, coming on the heels of last year’s victories of Attorney General Jason S. Miyares, the first Latino elected statewide, and Winsome Earle-Sears, the state’s first Black female lieutenant governor and a Jamaican immigrant.

But Vega, a former police officer who’s now a Prince William County auxiliary deputy, is not without controversy among Hispanics in the county, having previously sparred with immigrant rights activists over her vocal support for a federal immigration enforcement program in the local jail. In a blue-leaning region like eastern Prince William, Vega’s political appeal could face challenges, said Mark Rozell, the dean of George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government.

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that the GOP has made gains with Hispanic voters since 2018, but Democrats have a 27-point advantage. Still, Rozell said, “the Latino vote is not a lock Democratic vote,” noting Latino voters are far from monolithic on the issues driving this year’s election, such as high prices and abortion — which according to the poll are two top issues for Hispanic voters this year. In Virginia’s 7th District, Hispanics make up 15 percent of the voting-age population, and even considering not all of those voters may be registered or eligible, Rozell said they could “certainly be decisive to the outcome — especially in a closely contested election.”

“The Hispanic vote is key, there’s no doubt about that, and it’s much more swingable than many observers suggest,” Rozell said. “Although the Hispanic vote in that district traditionally has leaned strongly Democratic, the Republican Party has made some important inroads with Hispanic voters,” he said, noting that Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) eschewed “anti-immigrant” rhetoric compared with previous statewide Republican candidates.

Vega, in fact, co-led his Hispanic outreach efforts, and Youngkin has been returning the favor, stumping for her this year.

The importance of Hispanic voters in the district has had both candidates, their supporters and Hispanic advocates seeking to maximize their outreach.

While Vega has drawn on her experience leading Hispanic get-out-the-vote efforts for Youngkin with events such as Friday’s rally, Spanberger pointed in a statement to several bilingual events that she’s done across the district, plus ads she has taken out in Spanish-speaking newspapers or radio stations.

“You have my word that I will continue fighting for you as I’ve always done,” Spanberger says in Spanish in one recent radio ad with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who also speaks the language. “I am going to continue working to improve the economy, reduce prices in the supermarket and at the gas station, and bring more jobs to our community.”

CASA in Action — the immigrant rights organization that has clashed with Vega and endorsed Spanberger — has spent roughly $78,000 in its canvassing efforts supporting Spanberger. Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (D-Prince William) had also been leading some Hispanic outreach canvassing for Spanberger, though recently incurred Republican ire after WJLA reported that she planned to introduce a bill that could allow child abuse investigations into parents who did not “affirm” their children’s LGBTQ identities, which Spanberger said she did not support, and which Guzman said had been mischaracterized. The campaign said Tuesday that Guzman is no longer doing Hispanic outreach “at this time.”

Libre Action — a Koch-backed organization advocating Hispanic prosperity and a conservative policy approach — endorsed Vega and through its parent organization, Americans for Prosperity, has spent nearly half a million dollars on independent expenditures for her.

“This is another example of the Hispanic community flexing its muscle in elections,” said Michael Monrroy, the Virginia director of the Libre Initiative, over empanadas at Arepas Capitol in Dale City before a day of door-knocking. “It’s great to see more diversity, but is that the only goal? Absolutely not. Anyone who advances some of our policy ideals, they don’t have to be Hispanic — but she is, and a personal story is very powerful with a voter when they can relate.”

One was Edith Romero, a 41-year-old Salvadoran immigrant who lives in Woodbridge. “She’s from the same country as me, so I feel so excited,” she said of Vega, who was born in Texas, speaking in an interview on a recent Saturday at a Latin music concert put on by the Libre Initiative in its nonpolitical capacity.

Romero said she was initially drawn to the Republican Party because she is religious and opposes abortion — and because her sister was deported under President Barack Obama’s administration, leading her to lose trust in Democrats on immigration. So when she met Vega at a church meet-and-greet, she said, she became a fast supporter, even agreeing to appear in the background of a recent Vega ad about education.

Romero said she backed Vega not only for her antiabortion views and her focus on crime and parent empowerment in education, but also because she saw herself reflected in Vega’s parents, who came to the United States buscando una vida mejor, Romero said — seeking a better life, like her.

Romero said she crossed the border illegally in 2001, got lost in the desert and was misled by coyotes, or people who smuggle or lead migrants into the United States for profit. Because of her mistreatment, she said, she is a strong supporter of more border security and a crackdown on ill-intentioned smugglers who exploit immigrants, another reason she said she supports Vega.

“I am not against people coming to work. It’s not like that,” said Romero, who said she became a citizen after her 2015 marriage. “Some people, they misunderstand that.”

Vega has made border security a main tenet of her campaign, discussing the topic frequently on Fox News, though she has not said much about other ideas for immigration reform. She said in a brief interview that she would not make promises she couldn’t keep on the campaign trail and that she was “open to having conversations” about a path to citizenship for “dreamers,” or people brought to the United States as children of undocumented immigrants.

“They understand we have a lot of work to do when it comes to the immigration system,” she said of Hispanic voters. “This is an opportunity for somebody like me, with my story, to have a seat at the table to have those conversations with people that perhaps don’t understand the why, and we can put common-sense solutions to make sure we can secure the border and that we figure out what we’re going to do moving forward with dreamers.”

While many of Vega’s conservative Hispanic supporters said they backed her focus on border security, Vega’s clashes with immigration rights organizers early in her tenure has them galvanized against her.

CASA split with Vega early on after she pushed for keeping a federal immigration enforcement program known as 287(g), which allowed the local jail to flag and transfer suspected undocumented immigrants to federal immigration custody. Vega drew on her experience in law enforcement and her family’s brush with violent crime when she was a teenager — her brother was shot by the gang MS-13 — in pushing for the program, which Prince William County ultimately eliminated.

To its opponents, 287(g) created fear among Latinos about interacting with police even if they needed help or wished to report a crime, and contributed to fears of profiling of Latinos or deportation, advocates said.

“She doesn’t represent us,” Marvin Hernandez, a Salvadoran immigrant and the Virginia elections manager of CASA in Action, said in a recent interview. “We feel that she’s doing the opposite of what we want, what the immigrant or Latino community needs in the state of Virginia,” he said, noting that he has not seen Vega being a vocal advocate for more affordable health-care access for the Hispanic and especially undocumented community, or putting forth any detailed platform about creating paths to citizenship or helping immigrant workers.

It wasn’t only liberal Hispanics who broke with Vega after her public fights with the activists. Carlos Castro, a prominent Latino business owner who aligns with Republican principles but identifies as an independent, said he was excited for Vega during her first run for office and endorsed her that year. “My hope was, as I told her, that she would be a bridge builder,” said Castro, the owner of Todos Supermarket in Woodbridge. And Vega had advocated for the Latino community on certain issues, such as opposing a transportation project that affected a primarily Latino mobile home park.

But Castro found himself feeling turned off by Vega’s public fights over 287(g) and noted that “I don’t see that she has a lot of experience for the job that she’s aspiring to,” and so he decided not to endorse her run for Congress. The decision tore at him, he said, because a part of him still wanted to root for a fellow Salvadoran American. “That’s the difficult part,” he said.

On a recent Saturday, both Libre in Action and CASA in Action were out in force advocating for their candidates. Canvassers from both groups didn’t have the best luck finding many voters interested in talking at length.

But Danny Martinez, an 18-year-old canvasser with CASA, found at least one who had a lot to say, as he carried Spanberger literature from door to door. Martinez said in an interview that he decided to knock doors for Spanberger after learning of her support for raising the minimum wage, advocacy for making college more affordable and her vote for the American Dream and Promise Act to create paths to legal residency for dreamers and people with temporary protected status, like many of his relatives. But when speaking to voters, Martinez did a lot of listening; one of his first questions: What were the issues most important to them?

The Salvadoran American voter who wanted to talk at length told Martinez about his concerns: the high cost of food, high taxes, a tight family budget at home, and was anyone in Washington paying attention to the treatment of immigrant workers? It didn’t feel like it to the voter, who said he had voted Democrat in the past but now sounded noncommittal. “Sooner or later, I could vote Democrat or vote Republican,” he said.

“Of the politicians, we have to see who is the most focused on our community,” the voter told Martinez in Spanish.

He was exactly the kind of voter Democrats were trying to keep — and the GOP was trying to convert, capitalizing on voters’ widespread discontent with the economy. Martinez marked him “lean Democrat” as he left the home, given the man’s past support for Democrats.

But just six days later, as Salvadoran and American flags rippled in the crowd at Vega’s rally at Hector’s, a familiar face appeared. It was the same voter Martinez had met — now wearing a “Vega for Congress” sticker on his shirt.

He stood in a line to take a picture with Vega, smiling proudly, and as he sat back down, recognizing the reporter he had met in his driveway a week earlier, he explained he liked Vega’s calls for change. “I’m so happy that she’s from my country,” he said.

Teo Armus contributed to this report.

