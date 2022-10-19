Md. attorney general orders detailed review of 100 in-custody deaths

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has ordered a detailed review of 100 autopsies of people who died in police custody after a team of experts determined that further scrutiny is warranted. The announcement comes more than a year after Frosh launched a one-of-a-kind probe of 1,300 autopsies handled by former Maryland medical examiner David Fowler, who testified for the defense in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

A “design team” of an independent panel of experts from around the world were tasked with deciding the scope and scale of the audit of Fowler’s work.

The panel began with 1,300 in-custody cases, which has been described by state officials as a case “in which an agent of government was involved in any way.” The cases included, but were not limited to, pedestrians struck during vehicular pursuits, individuals who took their own lives in jail and individuals who died of overdoses while in jail. It focused its attention on 100 deaths that “occurred during or shortly after the decedent was physically restrained, and for which no obvious medical cause of death, such as a knife wound, was discerned during the autopsy.”

In a 12-page report issued Wednesday, the experts recommended that an independent panel continue the work.

“This review will determine whether independent experts agree or disagree with the OCME’s determination of cause and manner of death, whether such experts believe the OCME’s determinations were based on adequate investigations, and more broadly whether changes are needed to improve the OCME’s practices so that they better serve the public interest,” the report states.

Frosh’s office, in consultation with Gov. Larry Hogan’s office of legal counsel, ordered an audit of cases handled by the state during Fowler’s tenure after receiving an open letter signed by more than 400 medical experts who questioned Fowler’s testimony in Chauvin’s trial and called for an investigation to determine whether the practices of the examiner’s office for investigating in-custody deaths under Fowler were inappropriate.

In his testimony, Fowler blamed Floyd’s death on heart disease and drug use rather than his oxygen being cut off while pinned beneath Chauvin’s knee for more than nine minutes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

