Md. governor candidate’s pitch to fight poverty: Trust funds for babies

If Democrat Wes Moore is elected Maryland's governor, tackling childhood poverty is a "day one" priority for which he's pitched an arsenal of expensive policy tools, including what could be the country's largest "baby bonds" program to date.

Moore's trust fund program would cost roughly $100 million per year and be seeded with $3,200 for every child born on Medicaid, which amounts to nearly 40 percent of Maryland's infants, disproportionately those from Black and Latino families.

The goal is to ensure infants born in poverty arrive at adulthood on closer economic footing with their richer peers.

The proposal is among the most expansive interventions Moore has pitched to build a more equitable society in his “leave no one behind” campaign that, so far, has resonated in deeply blue Maryland. He holds a 32-percentage point lead in a recent poll over his Trump-backed opponent, Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick).

But like many of his proposals, Moore has not identified a specific way to pay for baby bonds and broadly said he would work it out with the legislature. Instead of specifics, he points to a historic infusion of federal aid and a $2 billion surplus generated in large part by Maryland’s richest residents growing richer.

It’s not clear if the money will be there in the future to pay for it, and the scope of the pitch is far bigger than other programs quickly undertaken in Maryland, which just last year accomplished a long-sought goal to provide dental coverage to all adults on Medicaid.

Moore, former CEO of the poverty-fighting nonprofit Robin Hood Foundation, is undeterred, saying: “I believe deeply in making sure that we are being aggressive in terms of … making our state more competitive while also making it more equitable.”

While about 12 percent of Maryland’s children live below the poverty line, according to 2020 data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, many more qualify for Medicaid — 28 percent come from homes living at or below 200 percent of poverty. And aside from income disparities, minorities broadly hold less wealth: Nationwide, the typical White family holds eight times the wealth of a Black one and five times the wealth of Hispanic family, according to the Federal Reserve.

Baby bonds are designed as a race-neutral way to shrink that gap, giving a promise of a lump sum of cash to anyone born near the poverty line.

Developed by economists studying inequality a dozen years ago, the baby bonds concept has gained awareness since the 2020 racial justice protests. It infuses capital into the lives of young people encountering pivotal life choices about college or work, starting a business, saving for retirement or buying a home — times when wealthier counterparts may be able to count on a boost from parents.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) helped popularize the idea during his 2020 presidential campaign and has unsuccessfully tried to create one at the federal level since 2018.

Booker planned to raise long-term capital gains and high-value estate taxes to pay for the $60 billion-per-year plan, drawing some criticism about whether it would be politically possible or financially sustainable. The United Kingdom launched similar but more modest trust funds for babies born 2002 to 2010, but eliminated it as an austerity measure during the Great Recession.

But the program, never fully tested in the United States, has become a favorite liberal policy idea. It aims to weaken a pervasive wealth gap rooted in policies and laws that left families of color with fewer resources to pass on to their children than White families, who were not subject to centuries of economic discrimination.

The scope of endowments varies widely across proposed plans, with economists Darrick Hamilton and William Darity Jr., who developed the idea, suggesting that up to $60,000 in federal-government backed trusts and more-modest state proposals offer a maximum benefit closer to $11,000. An analysis by Morningstar found Booker’s proposal, which would yield up to $50,000 when recipients turn 18, could cut the racial wealth gap in half.

A handful of states of have debated or passed smaller versions, and the idea has gained enough attention that the Federal Reserve of New York last month convened an event called “Exploring Baby Bonds as a Tool to Improve Economic Security.”

The version envisioned by Moore would start with a $3,200 initial investment for every child born to parents on Medicaid in Maryland, which in 2020 was nearly 27,000 babies, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. With so many potential beneficiaries, it would the largest baby bond program enacted in the nation to date.

“This is a unique opportunity, and a data-driven opportunity, to show how exactly we can both address the issue of child poverty and also address the issue of the racial wealth gap in one fell swoop,” Moore said.

Nationwide, the median Black family has about 12 cents of wealth for every dollar a median White family does, according the most recent estimate by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, which calculates the disparity using the Fed’s triannual Survey of Consumer Finances. That disparity has changed little since 1989.

Not only were Black people shut out of many lucrative professions and educational opportunities for about a century by Jim Crow laws, but bias government policies regarding land acquisition, asset ownership and home lending — among many other forces — systemically hampered the ability of Black families to build wealth to pass on to their children, Hamilton and Darity wrote.

The economists also noted separate academic studies that showed family wealth was the greatest indicator of child’s future wealth, and Black families have higher savings rates.

Rodney Brooks, author of “Fixing the Racial Wealth Gap,” wrote in a recent Washington Post article that “the history of racism, discrimination and violence runs deep. Every time Black Americans made progress, it was taken away either legally … or violently.”

Brooks highlights that the city council in Manhattan Beach, Calif., used eminent domain in the 1920s to seize a resort operated by and serving Black people and that the middle-class community in Tulsa, known as the Black Wall Street, and dozens of other Black communities across the country were burned to the ground by a White mob.

“The result is that Black Americans are far behind White Americans in every economic statistic,” Brooks wrote.

The goal of the program is to create a taxpayer-funded trust that gains value over time and gives a child born in poverty a lump sum of cash upon adulthood, money that would be substantial enough to change a young adult’s choices yet restricted to a handful of uses, perhaps to pay for college, buy a home or start a business. Moore suggested recipients would need to complete a financial literacy course before receiving the money.

The nature of the endowments means the state would put aside huge sums for nearly two decades before any money returned to the economy, a political obstacle when there are other pressing needs for government funds. But Moore and other advocates say that the payoff is worth it financially and for equity, and that the money would eventually recirculate in the economy as children reach adulthood and spend their baby bonds.

“We need to have the courage to do things that we know are going to be important long-term investments to be able to address a lot of challenges,” Moore said.

Moore said that the $3,200 investment would be a starting point for discussion and that he’d leave it up to negotiations with the Maryland General Assembly — which is dominated by Democrats and led by lawmakers who wholeheartedly endorse him — to determine the scope and sweep of the proposal, as well as who would qualify. Some state senators have started working on similar ideas, and a spokesman for Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said Ferguson “is in favor anything that helps reduce child poverty in Maryland.” A spokesman for House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) did not respond to a request for comment.

Economists developed a slightly different tool than what states are pursuing, intending a universal national program that gave every child a trust, with children from the poorest families receiving the most and those from richest families getting a nominal amount.

State governments, which usually have to have balanced budgets, lack the borrowing ability to create a universal baby bonds program that would have as far-reaching impact as one backed by the federal government, said Naomi Zewde, assistant professor in the department of health policy and management at UCLA. But, she said, state-level efforts would provide proof of concept.

“The difference between haves and have-nots is capital. The difference between a renter and homeowner is a down payment,” Zewde said.

Had children born into poverty in the early ’90s received trust funds at birth, Zewde estimated in a 2019 analysis, the wealth disparity between young White and Black people would have been reduced enormously: A young White person would hold 1.4 times the wealth of a young Black person, rather than 16 times the wealth, as they do in real life.

