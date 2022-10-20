The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of Oct. 20-26

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thursday, Oct. 20 Live! at the Library: Inside Our Flute Vault at the Library of Congress: Lizzo caused a stir last month when she brought James Madison’s crystal flute onstage during a concert at the Capital One Arena — an 1813 flute borrowed from the Library of Congress, which owns the largest collection of the instruments in the world. Admit it: Before Lizzo and Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden traded tweets, you probably didn’t know the Library of Congress had flutes. Explore the treasures of the library’s Flute Vault — including Madison’s flute — and ask questions of music librarians during a special edition of the weekly Live! At the Library after-hours event. Happy hour drinks are available, and all of the library’s exhibits are open for browsing. 5 to 8 p.m. Free; timed-entry tickets required.

Best of LGBTQ DC Awards Party at Wild Days: It’s time to announce the winners of the Washington Blade’s 21st annual reader’s choice awards, covering 60 categories from drag kings and queens to LGBTQ-owned businesses to nonprofit organizations. In addition to awards, the party at the Eaton’s Wild Days rooftop bar includes live performances by Cake Pop! and Desiree Dik and DJs from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by an after-party from 8 to 10. Tickets include one cocktail. 6 to 10 p.m. $15.

Advertisement

13 Nights of Halloween at Wunder Garten: If only one day (or even one weekend) of frightening festivities isn’t enough, try a themed event every day until Halloween at Wunder Garten. Mondays and Wednesdays are dedicated to spooky trivia, and Tuesdays and Thursday to scary movies. Fridays feature a DJ beginning at 8 p.m. (are you sick of “Monster Mash” yet?), while Saturdays promise pumpkin-themed competitions and, this week, the LGBTQ party Hallowqueen. The best is saved for Sundays: a midday Howl-Ween for costumed pets. Times vary by day. Free.

Friday, Oct. 21

Yardfest on the Howard University Quad: At this point, Howard students taking to social media to speculate and gripe about the potential lineup for the Yardfest concert during homecoming weekend has become as much of a tradition as hip-hop superstars making surprise appearances. Biggie? Jay-Z? Drake? All have hit the stage unannounced, delighting the crowds of Bison and non-students who showed up to soak in the atmosphere. The full lineup usually isn’t announced until the day of the concert, but there are often some clues out there — Flo Milli headlining a sold-out show at the Howard Theatre on Friday night, where Key Glock is playing the night before? Hmm. GloRilla performing at Bliss Nightclub on Friday? Interesting. Neutrogena announcing Chloe x Halle are hosting a “Bison Family Battle” “onstage at Howard’s Yardfest”? That’s something. But no matter who shows up, the first in-person Yardfest since 2019 — when the lineup included DaBaby, Saweetie and Juvenile — is going to be a scene. Arrive early or risk getting shut out. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Advertisement

Smithsonian Craft2Wear at the National Building Museum: Shake off the athleisure doldrums and add a one-of-a-kind piece to your wardrobe at the 15th annual Smithsonian Craft2Wear show, which returns in person at the National Building Museum for the first time since 2019. This year’s theme is “Find Your Fabulous,” and you can shop for jewelry and clothing at a variety of price points from artisans based across the country. The event kicks off Oct. 20 with a benefit featuring cocktails, snacks and a fashion show ($100). Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. $10-$20.

Lost Frequencies at Echostage: One of the leading exponents of lilting “tropical house” hails from a place well north of the equator. Electronic composer, producer and DJ Lost Frequencies (a.k.a. Felix De Laet) is Belgian, but his music often has a laid-back Latin or Caribbean vibe. And while his beats and riffs derive from electronic dance music, De Laet is best known for enlisting guest vocalists to collaborate on mainstream synth-pop hits such as “Where Are You Now” (sung by Calum Scott) and the recent “Questions” (sung by James Arthur). Lost Frequencies albums include such purely instrumental tracks as the funk-meets-jazz-meets-flamenco “Funky’n Brussels,” which may get extended workouts at Echostage, but the crowd-pleasers are such compact love songs as Lost Frequencies’ country-tinged debut single, “Are You With Me.” 9 p.m. $33.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Advertisement

Halloween Family Day at the Library of Congress: Millions of kids have been scared silly by R.L. Stine’s creepy yet amusing Goosebumps series, and those who grew up reading “A Night in Terror Tower” and “Stay Out of the Basement” under the covers with a flashlight are now old enough to share the books with their own children. Stine and Mary Pope Osborne, the creator of the wonderful time-traveling “Magic Tree House” fantasy series, are the guests of honor at the Library of Congress’s Halloween Family Day, where they’ll participate in a special event in the Coolidge Auditorium at 2 p.m. and sign books afterward. Doors open at 10 a.m. for “spooky art activities,” a reading corner and other creepy things to do. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free; timed entry tickets required.

Sports in the Archives Family Day at the National Archives Museum: The National Archives’ new exhibit, “All American: The Power of Sports,” uses historical documents, film clips, jerseys and the stories of trailblazing athletes to show how sports have been used to unite Americans while also serving as a powerful force for social change. This family day is a chance to introduce younger sports fans to the topics, with stations allowing them to make pennants and buttons, play games, and participate in reading and activities focused on learning more about athletes featured in the galleries, such as Jackie Robinson and Jim Thorpe. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Howard homecoming: The day begins with a parade featuring marching bands, floats and celebrity appearances that passes along Georgia Avenue and through the campus and surrounding neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to noon, before the big (and sold-out) football game against Delaware State at Greene Stadium kicks off at 1 p.m. Expect pregame tailgating and postgame parties at bars along U Street to be extremely busy. Celebrations continue into the night, including Reggae Fest at the Howard Theatre (10:30 p.m., $30) and the Howard 100 at the Park at 14th, hosted by Kenny Burns (9 p.m., Free; $20 to cut the inevitable lines).

Advertisement

Songbyrd Seventh Anniversary Show: It’s been a busy seven years for Songbyrd, which grew from a two-story Adams Morgan storefront to a separate (and much larger) record store and concert venue combo around Union Market. The Seventh Anniversary Show, which sports a $7 ticket price, includes performances from the trombone-driven Experience Band and Show; the tuneful hip-hop of Footwerk; and the banging, woozy electro of Too Free. Stick around for Thank Me Later, a free, all-Drake dance party. 7 to 11 p.m. $7.

Dupont Circle Fall Fest and Bluegrass Jamboree: Dupont Circle turns into a pumpkin patch with a rollicking soundtrack during this Saturday afternoon party. Look for pumpkin painting; snacks including kettle corn, apples and hot apple cider; and four bluegrass bands, including the Kentucky Warblers and Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

COWPIE at Eastern Market: The Wyoming State Society’s annual party — an acronym for Committee of Wyoming People in the East — brings the spirit of the Equality State to Capitol Hill for one night. Ride a mechanical bull, two-step and line dance to a country band, and partake of an open bar. Belt buckles and boots are encouraged. 8 to 11 p.m. $60; $25 “dry ticket” without alcohol.

Advertisement

Tenleytown Country Market Day: After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, this Tenleytown fall festival returns to continue more than four decades of tradition on the new Georgetown Day School campus. Families can enjoy carnival rides and games, live music and a DJ, concessions (including Sweet Shoppe vendors), a used book sale, and lawn games. Noon to 4 p.m. Free.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Planet Word Community Day: The downtown museum dedicated to language and wordplay marks its second anniversary by sponsoring a family-friendly open house. Take tours of the historic building on Franklin Square, play with crosswords, make word-related crafts, or head to the rooftop for a “Blind Date With a Book,” which asks readers to select a book based on only the genre and a quote from a review. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free; reservations suggested.

Advertisement

Takoma Park Street Festival: Postponed earlier in October due to Hurricane Ian, this fall festival is back on for its 41st year. Takoma Park’s annual street fair closes Carroll Avenue from Philadelphia Avenue all the way to the D.C. border, turning the city’s main drag into a giant block party. Eighteen bands perform on three stages, ranging from children’s acts to the Yachtsmen’s garage rock and the Nighthawks’ blues. The 150 booths lining the road include vendors selling handmade crafts, goods from local shops, tables run by community organizations and food trucks serving everything from crab cakes to pho. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Día de los Muertos celebration at the Wharf: While attention might be on Halloween in the next few weeks, don’t forget about the Mexican holiday that occurs around the same time. District Pier at the Wharf surely won’t — it’s celebrating with a festival day featuring live music, street food and a beer garden, even if it’s about two weeks early. In partnership with Fiesta DC, the minds behind the District’s largest Latino culture festival and parade, and Mexican beer giant Modelo, the day’s activities include face painting and decorating sugar skulls. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.

Last day for the Berliner: Sunday is a sad day for D.C. beer garden fans: The Berliner, the industrial-chic bar located under the Whitehurst Freeway in Georgetown, announced Oct. 7 that it is closing “due to plans by our building’s new owners to convert the property into a hotel.” As for relocating, staff wrote on Instagram that “we’re not ruling anything out.” Still, you have a few more chances to enjoy liters of festbier or tall glasses of kolsch with friends around a long table. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Beer prices vary.

Advertisement

Dehd at the Black Cat: With only three members, Dehd can’t produce a Phil Spector-style wall of sound. Yet there’s a hint of Spectorian grandeur to the Chicago-based group’s brand of alt-rock. Partly it’s Eric McGrady’s drums, which often thump a stately processional rhythm that recalls 1960s girl-group hits. Another factor is the way the vocals of bassist Emily Kempf and guitarist-producer Jason Balla merge and diverge; they’re not exactly the Ronettes, but their singing does pack significant drama into the short, mostly midtempo tunes. The lyrics to songs such as “Window” — whose refrain is the title of the trio’s recent fourth album, “Blue Skies” — chatter in dynamic conversation. The vocal synergy may reflect the fact that Kempf and Balla remain in a band that outlived their romance, but it’s also a tribute to Dehd’s musical savvy. It takes skill to make music this spare sound this big. 7:30 p.m. (doors open). $20.

Monday, Oct. 24

Hallo-Week at Bark Social: Bark Social in North Bethesda is planning an entire week of Halloween parties for furry friends, including a dog and owner “couples costume” contest on Oct. 24 and a costume and DJ dance party on Oct. 29. Find eerie events every night in between — from a Halloween cookie decorating evening to a singles mixer. Opening party from 4 to 7 p.m. Free. Other times and ticket prices vary.

Advertisement

Ibibio Sound Machine at the Black Cat: The London-based Afro-techno octet Ibibio Sound Machine was originally conceived by three electronic music producers with a shared taste for 1970s West African funk and disco. Then the group found its voice in Nigerian-British singer Eno Williams, whose mother’s native tongue is Ibibio. The band’s fourth and latest album, “Electricity,” has all the high-tech effects you’d expect from music produced by British synth-pop outfit Hot Chip. But its heart is Williams’s powerful singing and impassioned bilingual lyrics, some of them derived from Nigerian folk tales. Reflecting what the singer has called “an edgier world,” the new album is darker and sharper than the Machine’s earlier work. The new attitude doesn’t preclude, however, dance-floor stompers like “All That You Want” or the techno-rap title song’s upbeat refrain: “Without love there’s no, no, no electricity.” 7:30 p.m. (doors open). $22-$25.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

17th Street High Heel Race: Since 1986, drag queens and kings wearing towering, impractical footwear have raced down 17th Street in Dupont Circle. While taking the title is important, it’s secondary to the prerace activities, which find the participants parading down the middle of the street, showing off their creative costumes and posing for photos with the crowd. The race officially begins at 9 p.m., but spectators begin arriving to the course, between P and R streets NW, hours earlier. After the last set of heels crosses the finish line, the party continues at JR’s and other nearby bars. 8 p.m. Free.

National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Ticket Lottery: It’s not even Halloween yet, and we already have to start planning for future holidays. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, which will be lit during a ceremony featuring music and entertainment on Nov. 30. (This year’s guests have not been confirmed, but 2021 included Chris Stapleton, H.E.R. and LL Cool J, as well as President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.) If you’d like to attend, the National Park Service holds a online lottery that’s open from Tuesday through Nov. 1. Those who receive free tickets will be notified on Nov. 8, and everyone else can visit the tree and the Pathway of Peace between Dec. 2 and Jan. 1. Lottery open from Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Free.

GiftOutline Gift Article