Man arrested for bringing guns near Capitol claims ‘no malicious intent’

Tony Payne, who was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Nov. 2. His relatives could not be reached; his attorney did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The 80-year-old Georgia man arrested Wednesday for bringing weapons to U.S. Capitol grounds was released from jail and ordered to stay away from the Capitol complex Thursday, with charging documents saying he was “extremely disabled” and told police that he had “no malicious intent with the firearms.”

Around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, police officers found Payne parked in a small white transit van in the 100 block of East Capitol Street SE — an area near the U.S. Capitol that, during work hours, is permit parking only for Library of Congress staffers. Payne, who was in the vehicle with his grandson, told officers they were in town “to help a friend file paperwork with the Supreme Court and would be on their way,” according to charging documents. He also told the officers that he had a gun in the car.