D.C. at-large hopefuls go after incumbents in latest debate

Seven candidates vying for two at-large seats on the D.C. Council debated topics from term limits to statehood at a debate on Wednesday, aiming to distinguish themselves as Election Day nears. As in previous debates and forums, political newcomers took repeat shots at the incumbents who are hoping to retain their seats.

“I’ve made no secret that the council has done a terrible job at oversight … our council is very good at pointing fingers after the fact,” said independent candidate Karim Marshall, a former council staffer, while discussing a recent HUD report that outlined myriad problems at the D.C. Housing Authority. “These things have been said for the last decade, but suddenly because there’s a HUD report, these issues are now serious.”

Independent candidates Graham McLaughlin, Fred Hill and incumbent council member Elissa Silverman joined Marshall at the debate. Council member Anita Bonds, another incumbent who won the Democratic primary and is favored to retain her seat, rounded out the conversation along with Republican Giuseppe Niosi and D.C. Statehood Green party candidate David Schwartzman.

Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), who is running as an independent for an at-large seat, did not attend the debate but was endorsed Thursday morning by council chair Phil Mendelson (D); Silverman, meanwhile has received endorsements from fellow council members Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) and Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1).

The wide-ranging discussion was hosted by the D.C. Bar and arrived during a period of urgency for the candidates: most city voters have already received their ballots in the mail and are finalizing their selections ahead of early in-person voting, which begins Oct. 31. Some have already cast their votes through ballot drop boxes, which opened across the city last week.

Asked about the council’s oversight, Niosi offered a similar assessment to Marshall, calling housing a major issue in the light of HUD findings published earlier this month that concluded poor oversight and faulty governance drove the D.C. Housing Authority’s failure to provide “decent, safe, and sanitary” housing for its residents in violation of federal requirements. “But the thing I’m mostly focused on is making sure we no longer have a 20-year-record high crime wave,” he added (last year, D.C. reported 200 homicides for the first time since 2003). “A lot of the policies that we’ve been seeing on the council have done nothing to mitigate that.”

Schwartzman said the council needed to go further in its oversight of the Department of Human Services, which contains many of the District’s homeless and youth services, to reduce the wide life expectancy gap between the city’s White and Black residents.

In response to a question about the District’s elections and the popular public campaign financing program, both McLaughlin and Hill said city lawmakers should be subject to term limits. McLaughlin said he would impose a term limit on himself to ensure his priorities aren’t skewed by political allegiances or the need to appeal to a particular base: “I think that’s a critical aspect of ensuring we have a political system where folks are making the right decision for the largest number of people every time,” he added.

Hill, a longtime business owner in Ward 8, said that he was against public financing, which caps individual donations at small dollar amounts while matching contributions from city residents, 5 to 1, with taxpayer funds; he argued that any candidate can be successful if they knock on enough doors. On term limits, he said that candidates should be more prepared before they take office so they can accomplish goals in less time.

“If you have to come in and try the [on-the-job training] method of learning what needs to be done, serving people in this city is not for you,” he said. “And we’ve seen that carried out with the current council members.”

Silverman and Bonds were each asked about how they, as at-large council members, balance the needs of the entire city with those of ward-level lawmakers who may object to certain proposals. Bonds said it’s crucial for lawmakers to get feedback from Ward-level legislators, who often hear direct feedback from their constituents, before noting that advocates often impact how the council legislates.

“There is extreme lobbying, not just from the registered lobbyists but from the advocates that pretty much control many of the agendas that are put forth at the council,” she said. “I would like the advocates to register [their activity] just like the lobbyists … to have a process where it’s very clear who is talking to whom. Not to stop the process, but certainly make the process more transparent, a word that we all use much too much and don’t implement it.”

Silverman, in her response, noted that she was at the helm of a city redistricting effort this past year that rankled some residents concerned by proposed changes to ward and Advisory Neighborhood Commission boundaries.

“We listened to residents, we listened to businesses we listened again, we had a lot of hearings. And in the end, you have to make a decision based on what you think is the best public policy,” she said. “And you can make compromises.”

There was one area where all the candidates united: asked if they supported a taxpayer-financed stadium in D.C. to host the Washington Commanders, they all said no, though Niosi, citing an investigation into Commanders owner Dan Snyder as his main holdup, said he “would be willing to address it later.”

“I would like to see the team being publicly owned,” Schwartzman added, noting that the Green Bay Packers are the only community-owned major league professional team in the United States. “Then I would reconsider it.”

