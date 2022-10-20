D.C. elections: Here’s where the at-large council candidates stand

The at-large race is the most competitive on November’s ballot, along with a ballot question about whether to eliminate the separate minimum wage for tipped workers. (Be sure to turn your ballot over to vote on that one — it’s on the back.)
By law, at most one of the two at-large seats up for grabs in this election cycle can be held by a Democrat, the majority party on the council. Anita Bonds, a Democratic incumbent, hopes to hold on to her seat. Two other incumbent council members are running as independents — Elissa Silverman, a current at-large member, and Kenyan R. McDuffie, who has represented Ward 5 as a Democrat but is running this time as an independent.
Who is challenging these members? Republican Giuseppe Niosi, D.C. Statehood Green candidate David Schwartzman, and independents Fred Hill, Karim Marshall and Graham McLaughlin.
We asked all candidates to respond to questions about their backgrounds and views. Their responses have been edited for content and clarity. Marshall felt all but one question, on a council education committee, could not be answered in a yes/no format.
Who are the candidates?
Anita Bonds, 77
Neighborhood
South Bloomingdale/
Truxton Circle
Occupation
At-large council
member (D)
Political party
Democratic
Neighborhood
South Bloomingdale/
Truxton Circle
Occupation
At-large council member (D)
Political party
Democratic
Major endorsements: DC Firefighters Union, Teamsters, DC Association of REALTORS, LIUNA Local 11, Unite Here Local 25, DC Women In Politics, American Federation of Government Employees, Capital Stonewall Democrats, SEIU Local 722, AFSCME District Council 20
First priority if reelected: “My first priority is to continue pushing for responsible use of our record investment in affordable housing. We have committed almost $450 million into the Housing Production Trust Fund, and we need to make sure those dollars are used to create housing for people in need. I am glad that our FY23 budget includes record investments in affordable housing, and I am committed to making sure that those investments are protected.”
Fred E. Hill III, 59
Neighborhood
Fairlawn
Occupation
Business owner
Political party
Independent
Political party
Neighborhood
Fairlawn
Occupation
Business owner
Independent
Major endorsements: Small Business Protection 247
First priority if elected: “Restructuring public safety to include MPD, fire/EMS, sanitation workers, emergency call center/911 and medical examiner.”
Karim D. Marshall, 42
Neighborhood
Benning Ridge/
Fort Dupont Park
Occupation
Attorney
Political party
Independent
Political party
Neighborhood
Benning Ridge/
Fort Dupont Park
Occupation
Attorney
Independent
Major endorsements: Washington Teachers’ Union
First priority if elected: “To listen to the voters of the District and to improve the quality of our legislature, particularly in elevating the voices of underrepresented communities, by holistically addressing the lack of equity in city investment, programs, and resource deployment.”
Kenyan R. McDuffie, 47
Neighborhood
Stronghold
Occupation
Ward 5 council member (D)
Political party
Independent
Political party
Occupation
Ward 5 council member (D)
Neighborhood
Stronghold
Independent
Major endorsements: Former U.S. labor secretary Tom Perez, Greater Greater Washington, D.C. Association of Realtors
First priority if elected: “Public safety. The District has made progress during my time on the council with legislation like the NEAR Act. However, the work is far from done. I will continue fighting to reduce violence and make your community a safer place to live, work, play, and raise a family, by making investments that create better quality schools, more affordable housing, access to good jobs, and future economic prosperity for our beautifully diverse city.”
Graham McLaughlin, 41
Neighborhood
Hill East
Occupation
Executive at pharmacy benefit management company
Political party
Independent
Political party
Neighborhood
Hill East
Occupation
Executive at pharmacy benefit management company
Independent
Major endorsements: National Association of Social Workers Metro D.C. Chapter
First priority if elected: “Curate a culture of service and impact within D.C. government — use collaborative oversight to set department scorecards, create incentives for team members based on customer service scores and results, conduct 311 audits, and truly listen to top issues of residents and act on them with urgency to get the best results for our citizens. Through this, build a sense of connection and compassion across the city that moves us toward each other.”
Giuseppe Niosi, 30
Neighborhood
Shaw
Occupation
Project engineer,
Navy reservist
Political party
Republican
Neighborhood
Shaw
Occupation
Project engineer,
Navy reservist
Political party
Republican
Major endorsements: (none)
First priority if elected: “When elected, my first priority would be to ensure our labor force which includes all public safety officers, teachers, firefighters, EMTs, etc. … would have the proper tools and training needed to perform their duties.”
Elissa Silverman, 49
Neighborhood
H Street NE/Capitol Hill
Occupation
At-large council member (I)
Political party
Independent
Political party
Occupation
At-large council member (I)
Neighborhood
H Street NE/
Capitol Hill
Independent
Major endorsements: D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine; Ward 1 Council member Brianne K. Nadeau; Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen; National Nurses United; DC Nurses Association; National Association of Social Workers; IAFF Local 36 (DC FEMS union); United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 (grocery workers); Unite Here Local 25 (hotel workers); Washington Teachers Union; Greater Greater Washington; DC for Democracy; DC Voters for Animals; Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689; Our Revolution DC; Jews United for Justice; Sierra Club DC; American Federation of State County Municipal Employees (District Council 20); International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 26; International Union of Painters and Allied Trades; Metro Washington Labor Council
First priority if reelected: “I will continue my focus on efficiently and effectively using tax dollars to make lives better for D.C. working families. That means making sure that we have a coordinated, evidence-based approach to reducing gun violence and taking reckless drivers off the road; training our residents for living wage jobs in our economy by working with key employers; fixing roofs in our schools and paying our teachers properly and on time; and focusing our dollars on building and preserving housing for working families.”
David Schwartzman, 79
Neighborhood
Brightwood
Occupation
Retired professor
Political party
D.C. Statehood Green
Political party
Neighborhood
Brightwood
Occupation
Retired professor
D.C. Statehood
Green
Major endorsements: D.C. Statehood Green Party
First priority if elected: “Eliminating child poverty.”
Tipped minimum wage
Are you in favor of ballot initiative 82, which would gradually eliminate the tipped minimum wage in the District?
Yes
MCLAUGHLIN
BONDS*
SILVERMAN*
SCHWARTZMAN
No
MCDUFFIE
NIOSI
HILL III
*Incumbent
Yes
No
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
NIOSI
SILVERMAN*
MCDUFFIE
HILL III
SCHWARTZMAN
*Incumbent
Education
Should the D.C. Council reestablish a committee specifically focused on education?
Yes
MCDUFFIE
BONDS*
HILL III
MARSHALL
MCLAUGHLIN
NIOSI
SILVERMAN*
SCHWARTZMAN
*Incumbent
Yes
No
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
MARSHALL
MCDUFFIE
HILL III
SCHWARTZMAN
SILVERMAN*
NIOSI
*Incumbent
Do you support continued mayoral control of D.C. Public Schools?
Yes
MCDUFFIE
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
NIOSI
SILVERMAN*
No
HILL III
SCHWARTZMAN
*Incumbent
Yes
No
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
NIOSI
SILVERMAN*
HILL III
SCHWARTZMAN
*Incumbent
Personnel
The D.C. Office of Unified Communications, responsible for the city’s 911 call center, has been scrutinized in recent years — including in an auditor’s report this past month — for its ability to dispatch first responders to emergencies quickly and ensure they reach the correct addresses. Karima Holmes, who led the 911 center from 2015 to 2021, returned as acting director in March and has taken heat for OUC’s missteps and errors. Bowser recently nominated her to run the agency in a permanent capacity.
Would you vote in favor of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s nominee for director of the Office of Unified Communications, acting director Karima Holmes?
Yes
MCDUFFIE
NIOSI
No
BONDS*
HILL III
MCLAUGHLIN
SCHWARTZMAN
SILVERMAN*
*Incumbent
Yes
No
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
SCHWARTZMAN
HILL III
MCDUFFIE
NIOSI
SILVERMAN*
*Incumbent
Law enforcement
Should D.C. employ more police officers than the current size of the force?
Yes
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
NIOSI
HILL III
SILVERMAN*
No
MCDUFFIE
SCHWARTZMAN
*Incumbent
Yes
No
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
NIOSI
SCHWARTZMAN
MCDUFFIE
HILL III
SILVERMAN*
*Incumbent
Do you agree with a D.C. Council vote to remove police from D.C. public schools?
Yes
MCDUFFIE
MCLAUGHLIN
BONDS*
SCHWARTZMAN
SILVERMAN*
No
HILL III
NIOSI
*Incumbent
Yes
No
NIOSI
HILL III
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
SCHWARTZMAN
MCDUFFIE
SILVERMAN*
*Incumbent
Football stadium
Do you support a new Washington Commanders football stadium in the District?
Yes
MCDUFFIE
NIOSI
No
BONDS*
HILL III
MCLAUGHLIN
SCHWARTZMAN
SILVERMAN*
*Incumbent
Yes
No
NIOSI
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
SCHWARTZMAN
MCDUFFIE
HILL III
SILVERMAN*
*Incumbent
Traffic lanes
Should D.C. replace on-street parking in some places with bus lanes or bike lanes?
Yes
MCDUFFIE
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
NIOSI
SILVERMAN*
SCHWARTZMAN
No
HILL III
*Incumbent
Yes
No
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
NIOSI
SCHWARTZMAN
MCDUFFIE
HILL III
SILVERMAN*
*Incumbent
Housing
Would you support increasing the density of some parts of the city, such as converting single-family zoning to zoning that allows construction of multifamily buildings?
MARSHALL
Yes
MCDUFFIE
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
NIOSI
SILVERMAN*
No
HILL III
SCHWARTZMAN
*Incumbent
Yes
No
BONDS*
MCLAUGHLIN
NIOSI
MCDUFFIE
SCHWARTZMAN
HILL III
SILVERMAN*
*Incumbent
What bill(s), if any, would you introduce to increase the supply of affordable housing in the District?
Bonds: “I want to be creative about using our zoning laws and investment tools to increase density in our city. I want to continue to trend toward mixed-income residential properties in all neighborhoods. I am proud to have extended rent control and will work toward a permanent bill to stop the erosion of affordable units by making sure that those units are not converted to market rate. I also want to increase access to homeownership opportunities by expanding the presence of housing co-ops in the city.”
Hill: “Set a standard for new construction/rehabbed properties to increase the level of affordable units, with strict enforcement.”
Marshall: “Homestead Deduction automatic enrollment, student debt allowance, and Home Purchase Assistance Program/Inclusionary Zoning (IZ) transparency improvements.”
McDuffie: “We must leverage all the tools that the government has to create and incentivize affordable housing at all income levels, especially deeply affordable housing. I authored and unanimously passed a bill to establish affordable housing requirements when D.C.-owned land is used for residential development projects. I will continue to leverage the government’s ability to require set-asides on publicly owned land by exploring an increase in the affordable housing required in public-land dispositions.”
McLaughlin: “1. Change zoning, and provide financing, for faith institutions to use their land for affordable housing and mixed use; 2. Zero to low-interest loans for public servants while employed in the District (teachers, first responders, nurses, etc.) to purchase a home; 3. Enable greater by-right opportunities and up-zoning in the District to increase housing supply and affordability; 4. Increase budget allocation for funds to support upgrades to the homes of seniors in the District on fixed incomes.”
Niosi: “I would propose more workforce affordable housing so members of our labor force can work closer to the communities they impact. I would also continue to incentivize more programs which help stimulate homeownership such as first-time home buyers funds. Lastly, I would like to address the education gap on finances so people can learn about their credit score, their debt-to-income ratio and other things which impact their ability to own a home and save for their future.”
Schwartzman: “Aside from supporting B24-0802 [a bill that would allow investments in District-owned social housing developments], I would introduce bills for accelerating the shift to social housing, community land trusts and for a DC Public Bank.”
Silverman: “1. Get rid of exemption of downtown and NOMA from Inclusionary Zoning affordable units requirement; 2. Pass my bill on transparency in Housing Production Trust Fund so D.C. follows the law and spends 50 percent of funds on deeply affordable units; 3. Pass a law allowing D.C. to purchase IZ units to keep them permanently affordable; 4. Reform D.C. Housing Authority and its board so DCHA follows federal and local law and actually focuses on housing low income families in D.C.; 5. Reform rent control.”
Graphics by Courtney Beesch.