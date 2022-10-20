DC General Election illustration

D.C. elections: Here’s where the at-large council candidates stand

By
October 20, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Skip to main content

On Nov. 8, D.C. residents will go to the polls to elect two people to hold at-large seats on the D.C. Council representing the entire city rather than just one ward — and many residents are already voting, thanks to ballots that arrived in every registered voter’s mailbox and can be dropped off in boxes around the District.

The at-large race is the most competitive on November’s ballot, along with a ballot question about whether to eliminate the separate minimum wage for tipped workers. (Be sure to turn your ballot over to vote on that one — it’s on the back.)

By law, at most one of the two at-large seats up for grabs in this election cycle can be held by a Democrat, the majority party on the council. Anita Bonds, a Democratic incumbent, hopes to hold on to her seat. Two other incumbent council members are running as independents — Elissa Silverman, a current at-large member, and Kenyan R. McDuffie, who has represented Ward 5 as a Democrat but is running this time as an independent.

Who is challenging these members? Republican Giuseppe Niosi, D.C. Statehood Green candidate David Schwartzman, and independents Fred Hill, Karim Marshall and Graham McLaughlin.

D.C. at-large candidates raise funds as campaign heats up

We asked all candidates to respond to questions about their backgrounds and views. Their responses have been edited for content and clarity. Marshall felt all but one question, on a council education committee, could not be answered in a yes/no format.

Who are the candidates?

Anita Bonds, 77

Neighborhood

South Bloomingdale/

Truxton Circle

Occupation

At-large council

member (D)

Political party

Democratic

Neighborhood

South Bloomingdale/

Truxton Circle

Occupation

At-large council member (D)

Political party

Democratic

Major endorsements: DC Firefighters Union, Teamsters, DC Association of REALTORS, LIUNA Local 11, Unite Here Local 25, DC Women In Politics, American Federation of Government Employees, Capital Stonewall Democrats, SEIU Local 722, AFSCME District Council 20

First priority if reelected: “My first priority is to continue pushing for responsible use of our record investment in affordable housing. We have committed almost $450 million into the Housing Production Trust Fund, and we need to make sure those dollars are used to create housing for people in need. I am glad that our FY23 budget includes record investments in affordable housing, and I am committed to making sure that those investments are protected.”

Fred E. Hill III, 59

Neighborhood

Fairlawn

Occupation

Business owner

Political party

Independent

Political party

Neighborhood

Fairlawn

Occupation

Business owner

Independent

Major endorsements: Small Business Protection 247

First priority if elected: “Restructuring public safety to include MPD, fire/EMS, sanitation workers, emergency call center/911 and medical examiner.”

Karim D. Marshall, 42

Neighborhood

Benning Ridge/

Fort Dupont Park

Occupation

Attorney

Political party

Independent

Political party

Neighborhood

Benning Ridge/

Fort Dupont Park

Occupation

Attorney

Independent

Major endorsements: Washington Teachers’ Union

First priority if elected: “To listen to the voters of the District and to improve the quality of our legislature, particularly in elevating the voices of underrepresented communities, by holistically addressing the lack of equity in city investment, programs, and resource deployment.”

Kenyan R. McDuffie, 47

Neighborhood

Stronghold

Occupation

Ward 5 council member (D)

Political party

Independent

Political party

Occupation

Ward 5 council member (D)

Neighborhood

Stronghold

Independent

Major endorsements: Former U.S. labor secretary Tom Perez, Greater Greater Washington, D.C. Association of Realtors

First priority if elected: “Public safety. The District has made progress during my time on the council with legislation like the NEAR Act. However, the work is far from done. I will continue fighting to reduce violence and make your community a safer place to live, work, play, and raise a family, by making investments that create better quality schools, more affordable housing, access to good jobs, and future economic prosperity for our beautifully diverse city.”

Graham McLaughlin, 41

Neighborhood

Hill East

Occupation

Executive at pharmacy benefit management company

Political party

Independent

Political party

Neighborhood

Hill East

Occupation

Executive at pharmacy benefit management company

Independent

Major endorsements: National Association of Social Workers Metro D.C. Chapter

First priority if elected: “Curate a culture of service and impact within D.C. government — use collaborative oversight to set department scorecards, create incentives for team members based on customer service scores and results, conduct 311 audits, and truly listen to top issues of residents and act on them with urgency to get the best results for our citizens. Through this, build a sense of connection and compassion across the city that moves us toward each other.”

Giuseppe Niosi, 30

Neighborhood

Shaw

Occupation

Project engineer,

Navy reservist

Political party

Republican

Neighborhood

Shaw

Occupation

Project engineer,

Navy reservist

Political party

Republican

Major endorsements: (none)

First priority if elected: “When elected, my first priority would be to ensure our labor force which includes all public safety officers, teachers, firefighters, EMTs, etc. … would have the proper tools and training needed to perform their duties.”

Elissa Silverman, 49

Neighborhood

H Street NE/Capitol Hill

Occupation

At-large council member (I)

Political party

Independent

Political party

Occupation

At-large council member (I)

Neighborhood

H Street NE/

Capitol Hill

Independent

Major endorsements: D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine; Ward 1 Council member Brianne K. Nadeau; Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen; National Nurses United; DC Nurses Association; National Association of Social Workers; IAFF Local 36 (DC FEMS union); United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 (grocery workers); Unite Here Local 25 (hotel workers); Washington Teachers Union; Greater Greater Washington; DC for Democracy; DC Voters for Animals; Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689; Our Revolution DC; Jews United for Justice; Sierra Club DC; American Federation of State County Municipal Employees (District Council 20); International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 26; International Union of Painters and Allied Trades; Metro Washington Labor Council

First priority if reelected: “I will continue my focus on efficiently and effectively using tax dollars to make lives better for D.C. working families. That means making sure that we have a coordinated, evidence-based approach to reducing gun violence and taking reckless drivers off the road; training our residents for living wage jobs in our economy by working with key employers; fixing roofs in our schools and paying our teachers properly and on time; and focusing our dollars on building and preserving housing for working families.”

David Schwartzman, 79

Neighborhood

Brightwood

Occupation

Retired professor

Political party

D.C. Statehood Green

Political party

Neighborhood

Brightwood

Occupation

Retired professor

D.C. Statehood

Green

Major endorsements: D.C. Statehood Green Party

First priority if elected: “Eliminating child poverty.”

Tipped minimum wage

Are you in favor of ballot initiative 82, which would gradually eliminate the tipped minimum wage in the District?

Yes

MCLAUGHLIN

BONDS*

SILVERMAN*

SCHWARTZMAN

No

MCDUFFIE

NIOSI

HILL III

*Incumbent

Yes

No

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

NIOSI

SILVERMAN*

MCDUFFIE

HILL III

SCHWARTZMAN

*Incumbent

Education

Should the D.C. Council reestablish a committee specifically focused on education?

Yes

MCDUFFIE

BONDS*

HILL III

MARSHALL

MCLAUGHLIN

NIOSI

SILVERMAN*

SCHWARTZMAN

*Incumbent

Yes

No

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

MARSHALL

MCDUFFIE

HILL III

SCHWARTZMAN

SILVERMAN*

NIOSI

*Incumbent

Do you support continued mayoral control of D.C. Public Schools?

Yes

MCDUFFIE

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

NIOSI

SILVERMAN*

No

HILL III

SCHWARTZMAN

*Incumbent

Yes

No

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

NIOSI

SILVERMAN*

HILL III

SCHWARTZMAN

*Incumbent

Personnel

The D.C. Office of Unified Communications, responsible for the city’s 911 call center, has been scrutinized in recent years — including in an auditor’s report this past month — for its ability to dispatch first responders to emergencies quickly and ensure they reach the correct addresses. Karima Holmes, who led the 911 center from 2015 to 2021, returned as acting director in March and has taken heat for OUC’s missteps and errors. Bowser recently nominated her to run the agency in a permanent capacity.

Would you vote in favor of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s nominee for director of the Office of Unified Communications, acting director Karima Holmes?

Yes

MCDUFFIE

NIOSI

No

BONDS*

HILL III

MCLAUGHLIN

SCHWARTZMAN

SILVERMAN*

*Incumbent

Yes

No

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

SCHWARTZMAN

HILL III

MCDUFFIE

NIOSI

SILVERMAN*

*Incumbent

Law enforcement

Should D.C. employ more police officers than the current size of the force?

Yes

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

NIOSI

HILL III

SILVERMAN*

No

MCDUFFIE

SCHWARTZMAN

*Incumbent

Yes

No

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

NIOSI

SCHWARTZMAN

MCDUFFIE

HILL III

SILVERMAN*

*Incumbent

Do you agree with a D.C. Council vote to remove police from D.C. public schools?

Yes

MCDUFFIE

MCLAUGHLIN

BONDS*

SCHWARTZMAN

SILVERMAN*

No

HILL III

NIOSI

*Incumbent

Yes

No

NIOSI

HILL III

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

SCHWARTZMAN

MCDUFFIE

SILVERMAN*

*Incumbent

Football stadium

Do you support a new Washington Commanders football stadium in the District?

Yes

MCDUFFIE

NIOSI

No

BONDS*

HILL III

MCLAUGHLIN

SCHWARTZMAN

SILVERMAN*

*Incumbent

Yes

No

NIOSI

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

SCHWARTZMAN

MCDUFFIE

HILL III

SILVERMAN*

*Incumbent

Traffic lanes

Should D.C. replace on-street parking in some places with bus lanes or bike lanes?

Yes

MCDUFFIE

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

NIOSI

SILVERMAN*

SCHWARTZMAN

No

HILL III

*Incumbent

Yes

No

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

NIOSI

SCHWARTZMAN

MCDUFFIE

HILL III

SILVERMAN*

*Incumbent

Housing

Would you support increasing the density of some parts of the city, such as converting single-family zoning to zoning that allows construction of multifamily buildings?

MARSHALL

Yes

MCDUFFIE

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

NIOSI

SILVERMAN*

No

HILL III

SCHWARTZMAN

*Incumbent

Yes

No

BONDS*

MCLAUGHLIN

NIOSI

MCDUFFIE

SCHWARTZMAN

HILL III

SILVERMAN*

*Incumbent

What bill(s), if any, would you introduce to increase the supply of affordable housing in the District?

Bonds: “I want to be creative about using our zoning laws and investment tools to increase density in our city. I want to continue to trend toward mixed-income residential properties in all neighborhoods. I am proud to have extended rent control and will work toward a permanent bill to stop the erosion of affordable units by making sure that those units are not converted to market rate. I also want to increase access to homeownership opportunities by expanding the presence of housing co-ops in the city.”

Hill: “Set a standard for new construction/rehabbed properties to increase the level of affordable units, with strict enforcement.”

Marshall: “Homestead Deduction automatic enrollment, student debt allowance, and Home Purchase Assistance Program/Inclusionary Zoning (IZ) transparency improvements.”

McDuffie: “We must leverage all the tools that the government has to create and incentivize affordable housing at all income levels, especially deeply affordable housing. I authored and unanimously passed a bill to establish affordable housing requirements when D.C.-owned land is used for residential development projects. I will continue to leverage the government’s ability to require set-asides on publicly owned land by exploring an increase in the affordable housing required in public-land dispositions.”

McLaughlin: “1. Change zoning, and provide financing, for faith institutions to use their land for affordable housing and mixed use; 2. Zero to low-interest loans for public servants while employed in the District (teachers, first responders, nurses, etc.) to purchase a home; 3. Enable greater by-right opportunities and up-zoning in the District to increase housing supply and affordability; 4. Increase budget allocation for funds to support upgrades to the homes of seniors in the District on fixed incomes.”

Niosi: “I would propose more workforce affordable housing so members of our labor force can work closer to the communities they impact. I would also continue to incentivize more programs which help stimulate homeownership such as first-time home buyers funds. Lastly, I would like to address the education gap on finances so people can learn about their credit score, their debt-to-income ratio and other things which impact their ability to own a home and save for their future.”

Schwartzman: “Aside from supporting B24-0802 [a bill that would allow investments in District-owned social housing developments], I would introduce bills for accelerating the shift to social housing, community land trusts and for a DC Public Bank.”

Silverman: “1. Get rid of exemption of downtown and NOMA from Inclusionary Zoning affordable units requirement; 2. Pass my bill on transparency in Housing Production Trust Fund so D.C. follows the law and spends 50 percent of funds on deeply affordable units; 3. Pass a law allowing D.C. to purchase IZ units to keep them permanently affordable; 4. Reform D.C. Housing Authority and its board so DCHA follows federal and local law and actually focuses on housing low income families in D.C.; 5. Reform rent control.”

Graphics by Courtney Beesch.

Loading...
Loading...