D.C. elections: Here’s where the at-large council candidates stand

Who are the candidates?

Anita Bonds, 77

Neighborhood South Bloomingdale/ Truxton Circle Occupation At-large council member (D) Political party Democratic

Major endorsements: DC Firefighters Union, Teamsters, DC Association of REALTORS, LIUNA Local 11, Unite Here Local 25, DC Women In Politics, American Federation of Government Employees, Capital Stonewall Democrats, SEIU Local 722, AFSCME District Council 20

First priority if reelected: “My first priority is to continue pushing for responsible use of our record investment in affordable housing. We have committed almost $450 million into the Housing Production Trust Fund, and we need to make sure those dollars are used to create housing for people in need. I am glad that our FY23 budget includes record investments in affordable housing, and I am committed to making sure that those investments are protected.”

Fred E. Hill III, 59

Neighborhood Fairlawn Occupation Business owner Political party Independent

Major endorsements: Small Business Protection 247

First priority if elected: “Restructuring public safety to include MPD, fire/EMS, sanitation workers, emergency call center/911 and medical examiner.”

Karim D. Marshall, 42

Neighborhood Benning Ridge/ Fort Dupont Park Occupation Attorney Political party Independent

Major endorsements: Washington Teachers’ Union

First priority if elected: “To listen to the voters of the District and to improve the quality of our legislature, particularly in elevating the voices of underrepresented communities, by holistically addressing the lack of equity in city investment, programs, and resource deployment.”

Kenyan R. McDuffie, 47

Neighborhood Stronghold Occupation Ward 5 council member (D) Political party Independent

Major endorsements: Former U.S. labor secretary Tom Perez, Greater Greater Washington, D.C. Association of Realtors

First priority if elected: “Public safety. The District has made progress during my time on the council with legislation like the NEAR Act. However, the work is far from done. I will continue fighting to reduce violence and make your community a safer place to live, work, play, and raise a family, by making investments that create better quality schools, more affordable housing, access to good jobs, and future economic prosperity for our beautifully diverse city.”

Graham McLaughlin, 41

Neighborhood Hill East Occupation Executive at pharmacy benefit management company Political party Independent

Major endorsements: National Association of Social Workers Metro D.C. Chapter

First priority if elected: “Curate a culture of service and impact within D.C. government — use collaborative oversight to set department scorecards, create incentives for team members based on customer service scores and results, conduct 311 audits, and truly listen to top issues of residents and act on them with urgency to get the best results for our citizens. Through this, build a sense of connection and compassion across the city that moves us toward each other.”

Giuseppe Niosi, 30

Neighborhood Shaw Occupation Project engineer, Navy reservist Political party Republican

Major endorsements: (none)

First priority if elected: “When elected, my first priority would be to ensure our labor force which includes all public safety officers, teachers, firefighters, EMTs, etc. … would have the proper tools and training needed to perform their duties.”

Elissa Silverman, 49

Neighborhood H Street NE/Capitol Hill Occupation At-large council member (I) Political party Independent

Major endorsements: D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine; Ward 1 Council member Brianne K. Nadeau; Ward 6 Council member Charles Allen; National Nurses United; DC Nurses Association; National Association of Social Workers; IAFF Local 36 (DC FEMS union); United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 (grocery workers); Unite Here Local 25 (hotel workers); Washington Teachers Union; Greater Greater Washington; DC for Democracy; DC Voters for Animals; Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689; Our Revolution DC; Jews United for Justice; Sierra Club DC; American Federation of State County Municipal Employees (District Council 20); International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 26; International Union of Painters and Allied Trades; Metro Washington Labor Council

First priority if reelected: “I will continue my focus on efficiently and effectively using tax dollars to make lives better for D.C. working families. That means making sure that we have a coordinated, evidence-based approach to reducing gun violence and taking reckless drivers off the road; training our residents for living wage jobs in our economy by working with key employers; fixing roofs in our schools and paying our teachers properly and on time ; and focusing our dollars on building and preserving housing for working families.”

David Schwartzman, 79

Neighborhood Brightwood Occupation Retired professor Political party D.C. Statehood Green

Major endorsements: D.C. Statehood Green Party

First priority if elected: “Eliminating child poverty.”