Health equity grants awarded to groups helping low-income D.C. residents

A new fund targeting health disparities in the District announced its first grantees this week, including an organization that helps low-income people tackle medical debt and one that helps women of color create wealth after incarceration. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thirty-two nonprofit groups will receive $9.2 million in funding from the Health Equity Fund, which is managed by the Greater Washington Community Foundation. The fund was created last year, after the insurance company CareFirst agreed to pay $95 million to settle a 13-year legal battle between the insurer and the D.C. government.

“It’s a reinvestment in the District,” said Tonia Wellons, the foundation’s president and CEO. “It aligns so perfectly with our big-picture strategy of increasing economic mobility and our vision for closing the racial wealth gap.”

While the fund aims to increase health equity, it is not focusing primarily on clinical care, Wellons said, adding that 80 percent of health outcomes are driven by environmental and social factors such as racism and access to quality food and housing.

When awarding the grants, the foundation focused less on a traditional direct service approach and more on personal and community agency, such as “people’s ability to generate, sustain and build wealth; people’s ability to eliminate medical, court-related or other debts,” Wellons said.

“We can’t neglect the impact that policies have had on people of color in our area,” she said, adding that nationally, White families have eight times more wealth than Black families. “We can point back to governmental decisions that led to the gap. We can go all the way back to a period where Black people were here as chattel property and were unable to have any means of production for themselves, all the way up to redlining and the inability for Black people to have access to the GI Bill, or access to mortgages, to present-day predatory mortgages with higher fees for some of the same services, interest-only loans … and discrimination in the workplace.”

The grants, she said, are an example of “the kinds of investments, the kinds of strategies that we need to start focusing on as a community.”

The foundation plans at least two grant rounds a year over five years until the $95 million is disbursed. First-round recipients include Bread for the City, which will pilot a direct cash-assistance program that focuses on the social determinants of health; the National Reentry Network for Returning Citizens, which will support a new holistic wellness and wealth-creation program for women of color returning from incarceration; and Tzedek DC, which will support efforts to change how medical debt is collected, educate the community and litigate medical debt cases.

First Shift Justice Project, which will receive $200,000 from the fund, educates women and family caregivers about their workplace rights and helps them negotiate with employers about pregnancy accommodations and leave. Executive Director Laura Brown said she and a colleague started the organization after becoming mothers and realizing how hard it can be for low-wage workers when they are pregnant and giving birth.

“We were running a clinic, [and] they were coming into our clinic after becoming mothers, saying, ‘I think that when I got fired, I might have been discriminated against,’ ” she said.

The organization also counsels doctors, social workers and support staff in medical facilities and community centers on how to document their patients’ medical needs for employers and provide information to low-income women about their rights.

“No woman in D.C. should be fired or suffer the risk of job loss because they’re having a baby,” Brown said. “We have laws for that.”

Yachad, a nonprofit organization that will receive $100,000 from the fund, helps low-income homeowners preserve and rehabilitate their houses so they can remain in them and benefit from the equity.

“Building new homes isn’t always the answer. What we do is stabilize homes for families that have been living in their houses for a long time,” said Audrey Lyon, executive director of the organization, which was started by Jewish housing activists three decades ago.

Often, houses have problems that affect the family’s health, including children with severe asthma attacks. “Kids are canaries in the coal mine,” Lyon said, adding that many families find Yachad, whose name means “together,” through a partnership with Children’s National Hospital.

One of these was the family of Dionne White, 55, who grew up in the Anacostia house her mother bought half a century ago, and now lives there with her daughter and three grandchildren.

“She said she wanted it to stay in the family,” White said of her late mother. But over time, the roof began to leak, pipes burst and walls crumbled. White worked extra hours at her job with the D.C. Protective Services Division to earn money to patch the leaks, but the problems continued. “We used to put pots and pans out in the bedroom, and up and down the stairs. If it rained outside, it rained in here.”

Along the way, the family was plagued with bad health, including breathing problems that sent White’s mother to the emergency room. “The kids started having asthma. … I kept waking up with headaches.”

The family was connected with Yachad through Children’s National. The organization identified mold and lead paint in the early-20th-century house, replaced the roof and remediated the other issues. It also replaced a deteriorating back patio with a new deck. This week, White watched excitedly as movers brought the family’s furniture and possessions back from a storage pod.

“It looks wonderful,” she said, adding that the air in the house “doesn’t feel thick. We used to feel that.”

The help from Yachad “was a blessing,” she said. “You don’t know how much of a blessing.”

