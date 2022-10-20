A ballet with bayonets: Military drill teams square off on National Mall

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Air Force drill team stood perfectly still in front of the Reflecting Pool as Master Sgt. Antonio Lofton clicked his heels and swung a sword to his shoulder, signaling the start of a performance as crisp as the fall air Wednesday.

The 16-member squad in dress blues and white cravats snapped to attention, spun their rifles in one hand and then slammed the butts of the weapons into the ground in unison. Over the next 10 minutes, rifles fixed with knives flew high in the air and airmen marched in perfect columns.

The moves were so precise and well-timed that each palm slap on a rifle, step and heel click formed a kind of syncopated music. It was ballet with bayonets.

The performance at the Lincoln Memorial kicked off the first competition in a decade between the highly skilled ceremonial drill teams from the five branches of the U.S. military. The “Drill Off” drew rowdy cheers from dozens of enlisted men and women who came to support their teams and wowed tourists who happened by.

Daniel Rachline, who was visiting the United States from Israel, was engrossed by the military pomp. Rachline, who served in the military in his homeland, said the moves, starched uniforms and monumental backdrop created a stunning tableau.

“It’s a nice thing to see. It takes me back to my service,” Rachline said, before quipping, “but they do it a lot better than we do!”

The drill teams are intended to be the face of each military branch, serving as ambassadors and demonstrating skill, discipline and esprit de corps for the public. They have existed for decades and travel the country — and sometimes the world — performing intricate pieces that feature stepping and riflework. They have marched at NFL halftime shows, parades and funerals at Arlington National Cemetery.

The drill teams are selective, and many who apply don’t make the cut. Those who do can spend seven, eight or even 16 hours a day rehearsing the spins and rifle tosses that go into performances that can span 15 minutes. Many said they don’t mind the long hours.

“You’re a representative of the total force,” Lofton said. “When we go out and perform for a small town or college, they can rest assured the attention to detail and the effort we put into our craft is a small piece of what is put into the whole entire mission of the United States Air Force.”

The last competition occurred in 2012. Army Capt. Michael Vogel said he was inspired to resurrect the Drill Off after hearing stories of the competitions that ran between 2008 and 2012. Two were won by the Army and one each by the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

“We are all part of the same family of ceremonial units in D.C., so we figured it was a no-brainer to get it started again,” Vogel said.

Drill teams from five branches of the U.S. military competed in a Joint Service Drill Off on the National Mall on Oct. 19 for the first time in 10 years. (Video: Justin Jouvenal/The Washington Post)

The competition Wednesday featured drill teams from the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard squaring off during two performances. A longer one featured the full drill team, while shorter pieces showcased the work of the most skilled members of each squad. The performances and presentation of each squad were judged by members of the U.S. Capitol Police.

The crowd gasped as soldiers blindly threw rifles over their shoulders only to be caught by others marching behind. Someone in the crowd yelled, “That’s a close shave!” when bayonets brushed inches from the face of a superior officer.

“The hardest thing to do is allowing your body to focus on what you’re doing in that particular moment,” said a Marine drill team member, Staff Sgt. Henry Truzy. “That’s something that is hard to perfect. It takes a lot of diligence and time.”

After more than two hours of performances Wednesday, an announcer finally ticked off the top finishers. Air Force placed third, followed by the Army in second. The announcer told the crowd the Marine Corps had taken the title, and cheers erupted.

The Marines drill team betrayed no emotion, standing stoically at attention in front of the Reflecting Pool as they were presented with a statue of a flying eagle. Truzy said earlier that a win would be nice, but the calling of the drill team was higher than winning competitions.

“The standard doesn’t change — it’s to be excellent above all else,” Truzy said.

