She testified about murders as a detective. Then she had to do so as a mom.

For about a decade, Que Wallace investigated homicides in the District, notifying family members of their loved ones’ deaths and testifying in the accused killers’ trials. But when she took the witness stand in D.C. Superior Court earlier this week, raising her right hand and pledging to tell the truth, she did so not as a police investigator but as a mom.

Wallace’s daughter, 17-year-old Jamahri Sydnor, was shot on the afternoon of Aug. 10, 2017, when a stray bullet shattered her car window and struck her in her head. The graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in upper Northwest Washington, who was less than two weeks away from her freshman year as a communications major at Florida A&M University, died two days later.

At a trial this week for two men accused in the killing, federal prosecutors alleged Jamahri was an innocent victim, driving her 12-year-old nephew home from the barbershop when two people began firing gunshots wildly as part of a long-running battle between two Northeast Washington gangs: the Langston Park Crew and the Saratoga Crew. Prosecutors called Wallace, who has since retired after nearly 32 years with the D.C. police, to testify about how she rushed to the scene after hearing her daughter had been shot.

Wallace said she saw Jamahri’s car behind yellow crime-scene tape draped around trees and streetlights as colleagues held her back.

“I just kept asking: ‘What’s going on? What’s happening?’” she said.

Wallace described Jamahri as her “baby” — the youngest of her four children, going by the nickname “Jammi.” As she spoke, one juror in the front row bowed and shook her head. Several of Wallace’s family members, including Jamahri’s father, Jerome Sydnor, wiped away tears and moaned.

Charged with first-degree murder in the case are James Mayfield, 23, and Robert Moses, 23. Their defense attorneys argue that they are innocent and that prosecutors’ case hinges on the unreliable account of a man who admitted being involved in the killing.

That man, Philip Carlos McDaniel, 26, talked for hours with investigators. Authorities said he admitted driving Mayfield and Moses to and from the neighborhood where the shooting took place in a gold Honda with New Jersey license plates and tinted windows. Authorities said McDaniel told them Mayfield and Moses shot indiscriminately into the intersection of Saratoga and Montana avenues as an act of revenge against the Saratoga Crew for an earlier incident. Prosecutors said the Saratoga Crew had been in a generations-long feud with the Langston Park Crew, of which they said Mayfield and Moses were a part.

Panic-stricken residents tried to run and dive on the ground for safety. In addition to Jamahri, three bystanders were also injured. Jamahri’s car crashed into an SUV. According to an arrest affidavit, when an unnamed witness confronted Mayfield about shooting the college-bound teenager, Mayfield responded, “She got in the way.”

“Twelve shots ripped through that intersection. No one knew what was happening,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah C. Santiago. “None of the victims had anything to do with this rivalry. They just happened to be there.”

Wallace recalled her daughter phoning her just minutes before the shooting. She testified that she took the call in the parking lot of the Wegmans supermarket in Prince George’s County, Md., and her daughter ended their conversation with her standard goodbye: “Okay, love you lots. Love you bunches.”

Jamahri was less than eight blocks from home. But about five minutes later, Wallace said, she received another call from a family member. Jamahri’s nephew had rushed to his grandmother’s house and told relatives of the shooting, and they passed the news on to Wallace.

“I was screaming: ‘What’s going on? What happened?’” Wallace testified. She said she frantically tried calling her daughter’s cellphone but no one answered.

Wallace said she called 911 and tried to get a police car to pick her up from the parking lot and speed her home — a courtesy she said her D.C. police colleagues might have afforded her during her family emergency. “I told them I was a D.C. police officer and I needed to get to my house with my children,” she recalled.

But because Wallace was in Prince George’s County at the time, her 911 calls were routed to Maryland police, who did not offer her a ride. Wallace said she began driving and ran into rush-hour traffic on the Beltway and Route 202 leading toward the District.

At one point, she said, she briefly sped down the opposite side of the road, against oncoming traffic, to get by.

While on the road, she received a phone call from her grandson. “He said, ‘I’m sorry. Aunt J. has been shot,’” Wallace testified. “… I just started screaming.”

Attorneys for Mayfield and Moses told the jurors their clients were innocent and that no eyewitnesses, aside from McDaniel, identified Mayfield and Moses as shooters. The attorneys argued that there was no DNA linking either of the men to a weapon and that one of the guns that prosecutors said was linked to Moses via shell casings found at the scene was mistakenly destroyed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

In exchange for cooperating, McDaniel pleaded guilty to lesser crimes in the shooting, including second-degree murder. The deal allowed him to avoid the mandatory 30-year minimum sentence plus additional years in prison, which Mayfield and Moses face if convicted. Mayfield is also charged in connection with two separate fatal shootings.

McDaniel is also scheduled to testify at some point during the trial in Judge Maribeth Raffinan’s courtroom.

Veronice Holt, one of Mayfield’s attorneys, said McDaniel “repeatedly lied” to detectives about his connection to the Honda, the shooting and other matters. She told jurors that McDaniel was caught on video pulling the fire alarm in the police homicide interrogation room but told detectives he never touched the alarm.

Holt alleged a homicide detective encouraged McDaniel to confess to being the driver to avoid a harsher punishment and to instead identify someone else as the shooter. McDaniel, she said, had been linked by authorities to numerous illegal weapons and charged with selling a loaded “ghost” gun to an undercover FBI agent. But prosecutors, Holt said, dismissed those charges in exchange for his testimony against Mayfield and Moses.

“My client was falsely accused of a crime he did not commit,” she said.

Holt argued that one witness told authorities of seeing only two people get into the car’s driver side and passenger side after firing guns into the street and sidewalk. She acknowledged authorities found Mayfield’s fingerprints inside the Honda but told jurors that McDaniel had driven her client around days before the shooting. “Mr. McDaniel is the only person who identifies my client as a shooter,” she said. “He made up a story and told detectives my client was in the vehicle, when he was a shooter and the driver.”

Steven Kiersh, one of Moses’s attorneys, said it was McDaniel who “helped plan the shooting.” Kiersh also said Moses was not getting a fair trial, because Kiersh was unable to hire an analyst to perform a DNA test on the gun since ATF had destroyed it.

The trial is expected to last about five weeks.

