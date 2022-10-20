King family, veterans demand accountability for U.S. Capitol riot

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Tom Beauchamp heard that veterans were among the violent mob of Trump supporters who broke into the U.S. Capitol, he was angry. As a veteran himself, he thought of the oath they took upon enlisting, swearing to support and defend the nation’s Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” In his opinion, on that cold January day, veterans who joined the rioters broke that oath.

So on Thursday, Beauchamp, 58, of Houston, will be in the nation’s capital where he will join other veterans in retaking their oath of enlistment to emphasize their ongoing commitment to the Constitution.

“It’s something you really take to the grave. It’s something sacred,” Beauchamp, an Army veteran, said of the enlistment oath. “We need to stand up as veterans and let them know that we don’t feel the same way as those that were there that day.”

Advertisement

Beauchamp and other veterans with Common Defense, a veteran-led organization founded in 2016 in opposition to President Donald Trump, will be joining Martin Luther King III and his wife, Arndrea Waters King, and groups united in their belief that the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was an attack on democracy, at a rally near the Capitol Reflecting Pool. Organizers said the speakers will weave together calls for accountability for the Capitol riot with protecting the right to vote ahead of midterms.

“The fundamental freedom to vote, the basic idea that the votes are counted, and the minimal accountability for a president who leads a self coup: Those are all fundamental issues for having a functioning democracy,” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, a consumer rights advocacy group. “And there really shouldn't be any divide about that.”

The rally comes on the heels of the House select committee investigating the attack closing what was probably its last public hearing in the panel’s 14-month investigation. There’s also less than three weeks before midterms, which will determine which party controls Congress and how much power deniers of the 2020 presidential election could secure in key battleground states ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.

Advertisement

Arndrea Waters King pointed to restrictive voting legislation passed by Republican-led state legislatures around the country as an extension of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. While the insurrection was a “physical attack on our democracy,” she said, these voting restrictions are a “structural attack.”

“The very last book that Martin’s father wrote, he talked about the fact that there’s a certain constituency of White Americans that have declared that democracy isn’t worth having, if it involves equality,” Arndrea Waters King said in an interview. “That and of course, that was written in 1967. And what concerns me is I feel like we’re at that point in 2022.”

Martin Luther King III — the eldest son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. — said he thinks about the civil rights movement and the ways his father and mother kept working toward justice, even when victories seemed out of reach.

“It looked like this was beyond an uphill battle, but somehow it occurred,” said King, who will speak at the rally on Thursday. “And that is the spirit that we have to go to work every day. Because it looks and it is very challenging, but it is not unsurmountable.”

GiftOutline Gift Article