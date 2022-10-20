D.C. police charge man in 1992 killing

D.C. police on Thursday charged a man in the 1992 killing of a male 19-year-old in Northwest Washington.
Authorities said they identified several people of interest during the investigation, including Wright, whom police first interviewed in April 1992, charging documents say. DNA testing did not exclude Wright, but it did exclude others as possible contributors to DNA identified from hairs recovered in the case.
A motive for the killing was not immediately clear. Authorities said that Wright could have acted alone or with others, and that the case remains under investigation.