D.C. police charge man in 1992 killing

Burbano, from Falls Church, Va., was found deceased and wrapped in a bed comforter on March 31, 1992, in Hyattsville, Md., according to charging documents in the case. Police said he died of strangulation, multiple stab and cut wounds, and blunt force trauma inside a residence on the 100 block of Q Street NW.

Ron Wright, a 47-year-old man from Wimauma, Fla., has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Ricardo Burbano. He was arrested in Florida in August.

Authorities said they identified several people of interest during the investigation, including Wright, whom police first interviewed in April 1992, charging documents say. DNA testing did not exclude Wright, but it did exclude others as possible contributors to DNA identified from hairs recovered in the case.