Rusty, the famous red panda from the National Zoo, has died

Rusty, the red panda that became famous after he escaped from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, has died at age 10 at a facility in Colorado. Officials at the Pueblo Zoo, about 50 miles south of Colorado Springs, said they didn’t know the cause of death. He had not been feeling well and was lethargic, they said, and died Oct. 14.

Pamela Baker-Masson, a spokeswoman for the zoo, said Thursday that “it is the Rusty,” who became best known in 2013 for his great escape from his enclosure at the D.C. zoo in the Woodley Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington. A family found him several hours later in the busy Adams Morgan area of the city, and after much commotion he was caught by animal curators.

Rusty was later moved to the zoo’s facility in Northern Virginia, and three years ago was transferred to the Pueblo Zoo.

Rusty was born in 2012 at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska and came to the National Zoo in April 2013, just a few weeks before his great escape. He became a viral sensation when he escaped. The zoo went into its “Code Green,” the alert for an escaped animal. And Washington went crazy with social media messages and alleged spottings of the fuzzy red panda.

Red pandas look a bit like a small fox and are about the size of a raccoon. They’ve got thick, reddish fur, long whiskers and long tails that have white on the ends. Like giant pandas, they’re from China, and they like to climb trees.

When Rusty escaped from the D.C. zoo, Ashley Foughty and her family, who were visiting from Columbus, Ohio, saw him as he scurried through a grassy area near a building at 20th and Biltmore NW. They took pictures and put them on Twitter. They didn’t know at first that he was an escapee but they called the zoo, and a widespread search ensued.

More than six hours later, animal experts caught him about a mile from the zoo.

Officials later said after looking at visitor photos and security footage that they thought he had probably escaped at night or early in the morning through a tree canopy, as a recent rain had weighted down the limbs and lowered them enough so he could get to the edge of his enclosure and into the tree. Being a good climber, out he went. He then, experts said, probably crossed Rock Creek Park and the parkway there, and even though he had a microchip implanted, zoo officials said at the time that they couldn’t use it to track him.

Don Moore, who was then the zoo’s associate director for animal care services, said at the time of Rusty’s escape and capture that he — unlike animals of his size that usually stick close to their homes — had gone “particularly far.”

After his escape, Rusty was reported to be in good health.

He was moved from the zoo in upper Northwest in 2014 and sent to a sister facility, the Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, about 70 miles from the city. Zoo officials said at the time that they moved Rusty and another red panda, Shama, to a less stressful environment to breed. Bao Bao, one of the giant panda cubs, was arriving then, and they expected additional visitors to the zoo. Shama was euthanized after an infection in summer 2014.

Rusty stayed in Virginia until he was sent to Pueblo in 2019.

Officials at the Pueblo zoo said he didn’t lose his sense of adventure, and was known by keepers to be “very charismatic,” said Sandy Morrison, a spokeswoman at the facility.

“If he wasn’t sleeping,” she said, “you’d find him running around his enclosure.” She said he had strong bonds with the zookeepers and “touched everybody’s heart.” In Pueblo, Rusty and a female red panda named Priya became the parents of twins — Mogwai and Momo — in 2021.

“Rusty had a fun, quirky and outgoing personality,” Morrison said. “He loved to sit on a log and chomp on his bamboo. If he didn’t feel like dealing with people he would go to a corner and wrap his tail around his face.”

On the Pueblo zoo’s Facebook page, viewers shared their condolences.

Regina Yudd wrote that her life “changed completely” when Rusty escaped the D.C. zoo. Another mourner, Rachel Mandal, said: “My favorite escape artist! RIP Rusty. You brought a lot of joy into a lot of people’s lives.”

